Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 9 Buzz
Week 9 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)
What we're watching for early
Andy Dalton, QB, CAR (thumb): Bryce Young (ankle) practiced in full all week and is expected to reclaim his starting QB position.
Joe Flacco, QB, CIN (shoulder): The veteran plans to start this weekend. Jake Browning waits in the wings, just in case.
Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad): He played through this same injury last week, but did miss two field goals.
Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU (knee): He practiced in full on Friday, but even if he starts this one, the return of WRs Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Nico Collins (concussion) limits Schultz's ceiling.
Will Dissly, TE, LAC (illness): The emergence of Oronde Gadsden II has pretty much made Dissly a fantasy non-factor.
Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG (neck): Theo Johnson is in line for a solid day as the Giants' primary TE option.
Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Mac Jones will start again for the 49ers, but it does look good for Purdy to get back in the huddle for Week 10.
Ruled out before Sunday
Joshua Palmer, WR, BUF (knee): Khalil Shakir ahd Keon Coleman should continue to be just fine without Palmer.
D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (groin): Kyle Monangai will start and, with Roschon Johnson (back) also out, should get nearly all of the backfield work.
Nate Adkins, TE, DEN (knee): Marcedes Lewis was elevated from the practice squad to help out the Broncos at tight end.
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, DEN (concussion): Troy Franklin's fantasy value as the team's No. 2 WR gets a bump.
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB (calf): With Christian Watson back, Wicks may not have a ton of fantasy value going forward.
Travis Hunter, WR, JAX (knee): Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown, who are both recovering from shoulder injuries, will be the team's top two WR options.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (knee): Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith will likely split the RB pie in Kansas City.
Hassan Haskins, RB, LAC (hamstring): Kimani Vidal gets another crack at No. 1 RB duties, with Jaret Patterson as his backup.
Josh Oliver, TE, MIN (foot): T.J. Hockenson is now less likely to see potential red zone targets vultured from him.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (toe): TreVeyon Henderson should be the primary back, with Terrell Jennings also in the mix.
Cam Skattebo, RB, NYG (ankle): His devastating season-ending injury opens the door for Tyrone Tracy Jr. to try and make some fantasy noise.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF (knee): On the bright side, TE George Kittle (oblique) was removed from the injury report and will play.
Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN (hamstring): Yet another week for the trio of Elic Ayomanor, Van Jefferson and Chimere Dike to try and fill the void.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (quad): Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore will step in for McLaurin in Week 9 with Jayden Daniels returning under center.
What we're watching for late
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (ankle): Backup Devin Neal is also dealing with an ankle injury, so it may be a good idea to avoid this backfield entirely.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO (hip): He's trending towards a start. We'll see how the change to Tyler Shough at QB impacts this team's passing success.
Cooper Kupp, WR, SEA (heel): Kupp is looking unlikely to play. With Jake Bobo (Achilles) and Dareke Young (quad) already ruled out, Tory Horton might be the safest play in Seattle to shine alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba.