          Fantasy football Week 9 inactives: Status for Joe Flacco, Cooper Kupp and others

          play
          Why Week 9 could be TreVeyon Henderson's chance to shine (1:00)

          Field Yates explains why TreVeyon Henderson is a solid flex play as a low-end RB2 with the Patriots. (1:00)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Nov 2, 2025, 11:54 AM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          • Andy Dalton, QB, CAR (thumb): Bryce Young (ankle) practiced in full all week and is expected to reclaim his starting QB position.

          • Joe Flacco, QB, CIN (shoulder): The veteran plans to start this weekend. Jake Browning waits in the wings, just in case.

          • Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad): He played through this same injury last week, but did miss two field goals.

          • Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU (knee): He practiced in full on Friday, but even if he starts this one, the return of WRs Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Nico Collins (concussion) limits Schultz's ceiling.

          • Will Dissly, TE, LAC (illness): The emergence of Oronde Gadsden II has pretty much made Dissly a fantasy non-factor.

          • Daniel Bellinger, TE, NYG (neck): Theo Johnson is in line for a solid day as the Giants' primary TE option.

          • Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Mac Jones will start again for the 49ers, but it does look good for Purdy to get back in the huddle for Week 10.

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late