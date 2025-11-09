        <
          Fantasy football Week 10 inactives: Status for Tetairoa McMillan, Cooper Kupp and others

          Why Yates has Garrett Wilson as a top-20 fantasy WR (1:32)

          Field Yates, Daniel Dopp, and Mike Clay discuss Garrett Wilson's tough fantasy matchup as he returns from injury to face the Browns' defense on Sunday. (1:32)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Nov 9, 2025, 01:11 PM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          • The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts square off in Berlin, Germany, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game came out at around 8 a.m. ET, however no players of note were listed for either team.

          • Joshua Palmer, WR, BUF (knee): He was limited in practice all week, but still has a chance to suit up for the first time since Week 6.

          • Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR (hamstring): A late-week add to the injury report raises some alarms here, but he is expected to play. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker would get fantasy value bumps if McMillan can't go.

          • D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (groin): Swift was also absent from practice on Friday due to a personal matter, so make sure to check in before kickoff. Kyle Monangai (ankle) was removed from the injury report and will be in the Bears' huddle, either way.

          • Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE (hamstring): If he were to miss this game, David Njoku could shine. Additionally, WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) was activated from IR.

          • Ollie Gordon II, RB, MIA (ankle): De'Von Achane's main backup is currently expected to play, but Gordon's value is already capped by Achane's presence.

          • Aaron Jones Sr., RB, MIN (shoulder): He missed practice on Wednesday, but is fully expected to be in the Minnesota huddle on Sunday.

          • Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (ankle): He is very likely to suit up but may have much of his usual workload usurped by Devin Neal.

          • Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (knee): The receiver says he will be out there for the Jets on Sunday. As to which QB the team will send out there to throw the ball his way? That's still up in the air.

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late

          • Jordan Whittington, WR, LAR (back): No. 1 WR Puka Nacua (ribs) was removed from the injury report and will play. Even if Whittington plays, Xavier Smith might have slightly more value.

          • Cooper Kupp, WR, SEA (hamstring): Tory Horton (groin) is doubtful. Dareke Young (quad) and Jake Bobo (calf) have already been ruled out. Even with Kupp potentially able to play, Rashid Shaheed may be pressed into action with his new team immediately.

          • Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Once again, Mac Jones is starting for the 49ers. However, this might be the week Purdy is finally allowed to suit up as the backup.