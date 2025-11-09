Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
What we're watching for early
The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts square off in Berlin, Germany, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game came out at around 8 a.m. ET, however no players of note were listed for either team.
Joshua Palmer, WR, BUF (knee): He was limited in practice all week, but still has a chance to suit up for the first time since Week 6.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, CAR (hamstring): A late-week add to the injury report raises some alarms here, but he is expected to play. Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker would get fantasy value bumps if McMillan can't go.
D'Andre Swift, RB, CHI (groin): Swift was also absent from practice on Friday due to a personal matter, so make sure to check in before kickoff. Kyle Monangai (ankle) was removed from the injury report and will be in the Bears' huddle, either way.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE (hamstring): If he were to miss this game, David Njoku could shine. Additionally, WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) was activated from IR.
Ollie Gordon II, RB, MIA (ankle): De'Von Achane's main backup is currently expected to play, but Gordon's value is already capped by Achane's presence.
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, MIN (shoulder): He missed practice on Wednesday, but is fully expected to be in the Minnesota huddle on Sunday.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (ankle): He is very likely to suit up but may have much of his usual workload usurped by Devin Neal.
Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (knee): The receiver says he will be out there for the Jets on Sunday. As to which QB the team will send out there to throw the ball his way? That's still up in the air.
Ruled out before Sunday
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI (foot): Jacoby Brissett was already given the starting nod here, but this makes the "changing of the guard" official for at least the next month.
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU (quad): Matthew Wright was called up from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.
C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU (concussion): Davis Mills makes his first start of the season here. The team is hoping that Stroud can return for next week's meeting with the Bills.
Hunter Long, TE, JAX (hip): With Brenton Strange (hip/quad) already on the IR, this leaves Johnny Mundt as the top option in the team's TE room.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAX (ankle): Parker Washington and the newly acquired Jakobi Meyers should be in line for the majority of WR targets. Dyami Brown (concussion) was removed from the injury report and will also play.
Joshua Karty, K, LAR (team decision): Harrison Mevis will kick for the Rams, with Karty getting time off to think about the eight kicks he has missed already this season.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (toe): Expect the tandem of TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings to handle backfield duties.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, NE (hamstring): Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams stand to benefit the most from Boutte's status.
Graham Gano, K, NYG (neck): Younghoe Koo provides some experience in the kicking game. Woes at this position have plagued the Giants all season long.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF (knee): Another week, another DNP for Pearsall. Jauan Jennings did catch a TD pass last week, so perhaps he stays hot.
Bucky Irving, RB, TB (foot): Rachaad White should handle most of the carries here, but Sean Tucker (groin) is not on Tampa Bay's final injury report, so he may see some touches, too.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (leg): It may be a few more weeks before Godwin can go. Sterling Shepard and Tez Johnson will fill in alongside Emeka Egbuka.
Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS (elbow): Marcus Mariota takes over for Daniels, who is expected to miss in the neighborhood of three to six weeks.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (quad): For whatever reason, the Commanders don't want to put McLaurin on IR. The current buzz is that the receiver might return in Week 13 -- might.
What we're watching for late
Jordan Whittington, WR, LAR (back): No. 1 WR Puka Nacua (ribs) was removed from the injury report and will play. Even if Whittington plays, Xavier Smith might have slightly more value.
Cooper Kupp, WR, SEA (hamstring): Tory Horton (groin) is doubtful. Dareke Young (quad) and Jake Bobo (calf) have already been ruled out. Even with Kupp potentially able to play, Rashid Shaheed may be pressed into action with his new team immediately.
Brock Purdy, QB, SF (toe): Once again, Mac Jones is starting for the 49ers. However, this might be the week Purdy is finally allowed to suit up as the backup.