Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
What we're watching for early
The Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins are squaring off in Madrid, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game are scheduled to come out at around 8 a.m. ET.
Drake London, WR, ATL (illness): He practiced late in the week, but he also experienced some back woes. This could be a game-time call, but the current lean is towards a start.
Matthew Golden, WR, GB (shoulder): Neither Christian Watson (knee/hamstring) nor Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were on Green Bay's final injury report for the week. Romeo Doubs (chest) is also "good to go," so if Golden isn't feeling up to playing on Sunday, there are alternatives for the Packers.
Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad): This was a Saturday development, so it should be taken seriously. McManus did travel with the team to New Jersey, however, so there's still a chance it's him -- and not Lucas Havrisik -- who will kick on Sunday.
Brian Thomas Jr. , WR, JAX (ankle): This is looking like it might be a game-time call, but don't count on Thomas being in the Jaguars huddle. Parker Washington (hamstring) was not on the final injury report for the week. He and Jakobi Meyers should start.
Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (shin): Johnston is currently expected to play on Sunday alongside WR Ladd McConkey (ankle) and TE Oronde Gadsden II (quad), both of whom avoided the team's final injury report.
Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN (hamstring): Ridley was limited in practice all week but may indeed finally be ready to return on Sunday. TE Chig Okonkwo (foot), on the other hand, was removed from the injury report and is almost certain to play.
Ruled out before Sunday
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (illness): Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson will both start as Harrison sits after having his appendix removed and Zay Jones suffered a torn Achilles in last week's game. Jones is done for the year, but Harrison could be back in Week 12.
Justice Hill, RB, BAL (toe): Keaton Mitchell (knee) was not on the team's final injury report, so he should be able to handle backup duties behind Derrick Henry.
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (ankle): With QB Lamar Jackson back for Baltimore, WR Devontez Walker could be an interesting sleeper to succeed this week against the Browns.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (hamstring): Dawson Knox will get the team's TE targets. WR Khalil Shakir (ankle), who was removed from the injury report on Friday, could also see some extra looks.
Joe Burrow, QB, CIN (toe): Joe Flacco (right shoulder) continues to start, but the team is looking towards a potential Burrow return in Week 13.
Samaje Perine, RB, CIN (ankle): Tahj Brooks will back up Chase Brown, but is not expected to be involved much (if at all) in the Bengals' offensive plans.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, DEN (foot): With Dobbins landing on IR, RJ Harvey should get a chance to handle lead-back duties for Denver, with Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie also in the mix.
Sam LaPorta, TE, DET (back): LaPorta was placed on IR. Brock Wright (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night. If he can't go, Ross Dwelley would be "next man up."
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, HOU (quad): Matthew Wright will once again handle the kicking duties for Houston.
C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU (concussion): With Stroud still not able to even practice, Davis Mills will once again lead the Texans offense into battle. There's a very good chance Mills starts on Thursday of Week 12 as well.
Harrison Bryant, TE, HOU (neck): Dalton Schultz (shoulder) was not on the final injury report, so he's the likely TE starter. Cade Stover (foot) was activated from IR and, if he suits up,would be the backup.
Brenton Strange , TE, JAX (hip): With Strange not ready to return to action and Hunter Long out with a hip injury, Johnny Mundt will start for the Jaguars.
Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (knee): Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith will continue to handle the team's RB duties for at least one more week.
Jaxson Dart, QB, NYG (concussion): Interim head coach Mike Kafka will turn to Jameis Winston -- and not Russell Wilson -- until the rookie is ready to return.
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (hamstring): Jalin Hyatt and the newly signed Isaiah Hodgins might see some extra targets in Slayton's absence.
Graham Gano, K, NYG (neck): Younghoe Koo, who made all four of his kicks in Week 10, should remain as the Giants' kicker for at least the next month with Gano having been placed on IR.
Tory Horton, WR, SEA (groin): Horton may also be headed to IR. In happier news, both Cooper Kupp (hamstring/wrist) and Jake Bobo (calf) were left off of Seattle's final injury report of the week.
Bucky Irving, RB, TB (shoulder): Rachaad White starts again, with Sean Tucker in tow.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, TB (leg): Week 12 seems to be the target for Godwin to return. Given their solid play, Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson certainly haven't missd the veteran.
Jayden Daniels, QB, WAS (elbow): Marcus Mariota continues to start for Washington, who have not yet chosen to put Daniels on IR, despite his serious injury.
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (quad): Although he did make the trip to Spain, McLaurin will not play. Treylon Burks (finger) didn't travel, so Jaylin Lane could be the biggest beneficiary.
What we're watching for late
Bam Knight, RB, ARI (ankle): Emari Demercado would become a flex option if Knight sits. If Knight plays, Arizona's awkward backfield timeshare should continue.
Davante Adams, WR, LAR (oblique): Signs currently point towards Adams playing against the Seahawks, though it's clear he isn't at 100%.