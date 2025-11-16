        <
        >

          Fantasy football Week 11 inactives: Status for Matthew Golden, Davante Adams and others

          play
          What does Brock Purdy’s return mean for fantasy managers? (0:34)

          Mike Clay shares his optimism for Brock Purdy in fantasy as he starts at QB against the Cardinals in Week 11. (0:34)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Nov 16, 2025, 11:58 AM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          Don't forget to check these out: Mike Clay's Playbook | Week 11 Buzz
          Week 11 Rankings | Expert chat (noon-1 p.m. ET)

          What we're watching for early

          • The Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins are squaring off in Madrid, with a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time. Inactives for this game are scheduled to come out at around 8 a.m. ET.

          • Drake London, WR, ATL (illness): He practiced late in the week, but he also experienced some back woes. This could be a game-time call, but the current lean is towards a start.

          • Matthew Golden, WR, GB (shoulder): Neither Christian Watson (knee/hamstring) nor Dontayvion Wicks (calf) were on Green Bay's final injury report for the week. Romeo Doubs (chest) is also "good to go," so if Golden isn't feeling up to playing on Sunday, there are alternatives for the Packers.

          • Brandon McManus, K, GB (quad): This was a Saturday development, so it should be taken seriously. McManus did travel with the team to New Jersey, however, so there's still a chance it's him -- and not Lucas Havrisik -- who will kick on Sunday.

          • Brian Thomas Jr. , WR, JAX (ankle): This is looking like it might be a game-time call, but don't count on Thomas being in the Jaguars huddle. Parker Washington (hamstring) was not on the final injury report for the week. He and Jakobi Meyers should start.

          • Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (shin): Johnston is currently expected to play on Sunday alongside WR Ladd McConkey (ankle) and TE Oronde Gadsden II (quad), both of whom avoided the team's final injury report.

          • Calvin Ridley, WR, TEN (hamstring): Ridley was limited in practice all week but may indeed finally be ready to return on Sunday. TE Chig Okonkwo (foot), on the other hand, was removed from the injury report and is almost certain to play.

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late

          • Bam Knight, RB, ARI (ankle): Emari Demercado would become a flex option if Knight sits. If Knight plays, Arizona's awkward backfield timeshare should continue.

          • Davante Adams, WR, LAR (oblique): Signs currently point towards Adams playing against the Seahawks, though it's clear he isn't at 100%.