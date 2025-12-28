        <
          Fantasy football Week 17 inactives: Trouble at TE? What's the word on Fannin, Kincaid, Knox and Kittle?

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          • Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (heel): He was limited in practice again this week. While we'd expect him to play at least a little bit on Sunday, Michael Wilson should be the WR1 for the Cardinals, with Xavier Weaver also likely to get more looks.

          • Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE (hand): If he can take the field, he's likely to handle lead back duties. If not, Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams would work in tandem.

          • Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE (groin): Fannin was a late-week add to the injury report, but especially given that David Njoku is still out, all signs point to him being able to play.

          • Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAX (finger): LeQuint Allen Jr. will likely back up Travis Etienne Jr. on Sunday, though there still remains a possibility we see Tuten again before the season is over.

          • Charlie Smyth, K, NO (illness): The Saints don't have any other kickers on the roster and made no efforts to rectify that situation in advance of Sunday. That seems to indicate Smyth will be good to go.

          • Chris Olave, WR, NO (back): Since Olave did travel with the team to Tennessee, odds are very good he will play. Mason Tipton (groin) is also questionable, but still looks likely to be the No. 2 WR option behind Olave.

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late