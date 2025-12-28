Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
What we're watching for early
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (heel): He was limited in practice again this week. While we'd expect him to play at least a little bit on Sunday, Michael Wilson should be the WR1 for the Cardinals, with Xavier Weaver also likely to get more looks.
Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE (hand): If he can take the field, he's likely to handle lead back duties. If not, Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams would work in tandem.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, CLE (groin): Fannin was a late-week add to the injury report, but especially given that David Njoku is still out, all signs point to him being able to play.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAX (finger): LeQuint Allen Jr. will likely back up Travis Etienne Jr. on Sunday, though there still remains a possibility we see Tuten again before the season is over.
Charlie Smyth, K, NO (illness): The Saints don't have any other kickers on the roster and made no efforts to rectify that situation in advance of Sunday. That seems to indicate Smyth will be good to go.
Chris Olave, WR, NO (back): Since Olave did travel with the team to Tennessee, odds are very good he will play. Mason Tipton (groin) is also questionable, but still looks likely to be the No. 2 WR option behind Olave.
Ruled out before Sunday
Matt Prater, K, BUF (quad): Michael Badgley gets another opportunity to prove he still belongs on an NFL roster.
Rome Odunze, WR, CHI (foot): WR Luther Burden III (ankle) was removed from the team's final injury report. He should play alongside DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus.
Anthony Richardson Sr., QB, IND (eye): He's not going to be activated from IR this week, so either Philip Rivers or Riley Leonard will start for the Colts. Houston won on Saturday, eliminating Indianapolis from playoff contention, so aside from "nostalgia," it makes little sense to start Rivers anymore -- but that doesn't mean it won't happen.
Jason Sanders, K, MIA (hip): Sanders continues to practice with the team, but it clearly not yet ready to be activated from IR. Riley Patterson continues to handle kicking duties.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, NE (concussion): There are only three fully healthy WR options for the Patriots: Stefon Diggs, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III.
Mack Hollins, WR, NE (abdomen): Hollins goes on IR. DeMario Douglas (hamstring) is questionable, so we may see a little extra work for No. 2 TE Austin Hooper.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (knee): Audric Estime and "jack of all trades" Taysom Hill will likely split backfield duties.
Theo Johnson, TE, NYG (illness): He's not traveling to Vegas, so either Daniel Bellinger or Chris Manhertz could collect his targets.
Mason Taylor, TE, NYJ (neck): Stone Smartt and Jeremy Ruckert will split the TE duties, with Smartt more likely to end up in the box score.
Calvin Austin III, WR, PIT (hamstring): The unlikely combination of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen will lead the way in the Steelers' WR room.
What we're watching for late
Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF (knee): Both Kincaid and Dawson Knox remain questionable to play. Jackson Hawes could be in line for a handful of targets.
Raheem Mostert, RB, LV (ankle): If he sits, Ashton Jeanty would get backup from Dylan Laube and Zamir White.
George Kittle, TE, SF (ankle): The fantasy playoffs and Sunday night game-time calls do not go well together, but here we are. It's best to have Jake Tonges available for a potential pivot.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, SF (knee): If the injury-plagued receiver can't go, then Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson would likely get some extra looks.