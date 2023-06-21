2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, cheat sheets and analysis

Mike Clay explains why he is avoiding these two running backs in fantasy football drafts heading into the 2023 season. (1:28)

Summer is here and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us.

Whether you play in a casual redraft league, a serious, deep dynasty format or somewhere in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here for you.

This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks you can in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, player projections, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season, and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

New to fantasy football, or know someone who is?

Start here with Field Yates' guide to fantasy football and quickly get up to speed on the basics and how to navigate a full season.

Fantasy football cheat sheets, mock drafts, projections

Cheat Sheet Central

A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2023 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR, superflex and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.

Mock drafts

12-team, 1/2 PPR (6/13)

2023 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Positional rankings

These rankings represent the consensus among our fantasy football analysts for the 2023 season. Each analyst maintains a personal ranking for the top 25 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 20 kickers and 20 defense/special teams units. The players are then ranked by the average of those rankings. Each position can also be sorted by any individual analyst's rankings.

Overall rankings

Tristan H. Cockcroft: PPR Top 200

Field Yates: PPR Top 150

Eric Karabell: Superflex Top 200

Dynasty and keeper rankings

Mike Clay: Dynasty Top 240 and top 80 rookies

Eric Moody: Keeper Top 200

IDP rankings

Clay, Cockcroft and Moody: Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs

Custom Dollar Value Generator

Input your league's scoring system and roster requirements to generate values for your fantasy football salary cap draft. Custom Dollar Value Generator

Lists and insight

Clay & Yates: Players to avoid in 2023 drafts

Karabell: 6 toughest offenses to rank for fantasy

Dopp: 6 players being overvalued or undervalued

Bowen: 8 players who could be difference-makers

Karabell: Bounce-back candidates for 2023

Clay: 13 Taylor Swift songs for 13 NFL players

Moody: 10 veterans to trade away in dynasty before they fall off

Individual player analysis

Cockcroft: History says Bijan Robinson is a first-round fantasy pick

Liz Loza's Pressing Questions

One fantasy question for all 32 teams, delivered in division-by-division fashion. Featured players listed below.

AFC East: James Cook, Tua Tagovailoa, Rhamondre Stevenson, Breece Hall

AFC North: J.K. Dobbins, Joe Mixon, Deshaun Watson, Diontae Johnson

AFC South: Dameon Pierce, Anthony Richardson, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Chig Okonkwo

NFC North: DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian Watson, Jordan Addison

NFC South: Bijan Robinson, Miles Sanders, Kendre Miller, Rachaad White

