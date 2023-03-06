A six-game Monday slate opens the final default week of the head-to-head regular season in fantasy, so if you are on the bubble, you need to make smart choices this week. Take a close look at any players you are drawing into your lineup and, as the week wanes, throw everything you have at your final matchup to give yourself every chance to make the playoffs.

Key lineup decisions to watch will be Pierre-Luc Dubois, as his presence seemingly makes or break the Winnipeg Jets offense; Filip Forsberg, who is looking close to a return but we don't have official word on; Nick Ritchie, who may be ready for his Calgary Flames debut and could get a scoring-line role; and Jordan Greenway, who could be making his Buffalo Sabres debut. But note that Evander Kane is not expected back for this one for the Edmonton Oilers, but is expected back on Thursday.

Favorable scoring matchups

Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres

7:30 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu

This is a recipe for fireworks. Goals per 60? The Oilers rank first and the Sabres rank third. Goals against per 60? The Oilers rank 21st and the Sabres rank 25th? Power-play goals against in the past month? The Oilers rank 31st and the Sabres rank 23rd. Power-play goals for in the past month? The Oilers rank first and the Sabres rank ninth.

Some of that enthusiasm should be tamped down by the fact that Jack Campbell won't likely start this one for the Oilers, and he has been the source of a lot of those bad defensive measures, while the addition of Mattias Ekholm boosts the Oilers overall D, too. But still, the over/under here is going to be one of the higher ones you'll see this season because of all the powerhouse offense that Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin bring to the table. Victor Olofsson and Jack Quinn are sneaky starts for the Sabres, as Quinn will replace the injured Alex Tuch at five-on-five with Thompson and Jeff Skinner, while Olofsson will replace Tuch on the power play. With no Kane for the Oilers, Kailer Yamamoto should be guaranteed another outing in the top six here.

And, of course, make sure to get Evan Bouchard into lineups as the new Oilers power-play quarterback.

9 p.m., United Center, Watch live on ESPN+

With the Blackhawks looking like and AHL squad and the Senators offense on a heater (third in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month), don't shy away from the Sens side. Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson and even Travis Hamonic (four points in two games) deserve an extra look.

10:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Both of these offenses are rising, as they rank better in five-on-five goals per 60 in the past month than they do on the season as whole. The Capitals looked like a complete team on Saturday, with the third line leading the charge in an eight-goal explosion against the San Jose Sharks -- but this game won't be as easy. It's not clear yet if the Kings will continue to rotate Pheonix Copley and Joonas Korpisalo until the better starter emerges, but both goaltenders and the strong defensive group are more formidable than San Jose.

Gabriel Vilardi is on a roll thanks to his spot on the top power-play unit -- despite being stuck on the third line at five-on-five (the Kings power play is also third in the past month in goals). On the Caps side, the line of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson is back together and heating up. Wilson is pretty widely available if you need a stream option up front.

And, of course, make sure to get Rasmus Sandin into lineups as the new Capitals power-play quarterback.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Max Domi, C/W, Dallas Stars (30.3%): Playing on a line with Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment in his debut, Domi also got time on what looks like a much-upgraded second power-play unit for the Stars with Seguin, Evgenii Dadonov and rookie Wyatt Johnston.

See also:

Victor Olofsson, W, Buffalo Sabres (14.1%)

Gabriel Vilardi, C/W, Los Angeles Kings (23.9%)

Andrei Kuzmenko, W, Vancouver Canucks (65.1%)

Nino Niederreiter, W, Winnipeg Jets (35.6%)

Tom Wilson, W, Washington Capitals (26.5%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

William Eklund, W, San Jose Sharks (2.9%): In his season debut following the trade deadline, Eklund played top-line minutes with Tomas Hertl and was on the Sharks first power-play unit. The 20-year-old Sharks top prospect earned an assist.

Tommy Novak, C, Nashville Predators (6.2%): Even if Filip Forsberg returns, Novak has established himself as a top-six forward and top power-play asset for the Predators down the stretch run.

Nick Ritchie, W, Calgary Flames (2.1%): There's no word on if Ritchie is going to make his Flames debut. But he has some upside if coach Darryl Sutter wants to try him on a scoring line. Dillon Dube has been among the team's better forwards lately, so he's probably secure with Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli, but rookie Jakob Pelletier has seven points in 17 games with Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Ritchie could get a turn there -- if he draws into the lineup at all.

See also:

Jack Quinn, C, Buffalo Sabres (3.1%)

Anthony Beauvillier, W, Vancouver Canucks (6.7%)

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (5.7%)

Kailer Yamamoto, W, Edmonton Oilers (5.2%)

Carl Grundstrom, W, Los Angeles Kings (0.1%)

Lukas Reichel, C/W, Chicago Blackhawks (0.4%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Neal Pionk, W, Winnipeg Jets (70.4%): Thanks to some extra blocked shots and shots on goal, Pionk has managed 1.8 fantasy points per game over the past eight games -- even though he didn't do much fantasy-wise during the five-game losing skid in there. But Pionk tends to get fantasy points when the Jets are winning, and this game is winnable.

See also:

Evan Bouchard, D, Edmonton Oilers (63.2%)

Noah Hanifin, D, Calgary Flames (69.4%)

Tyson Barrie, D, Nashville Predators (76.1%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Rasmus Sandin, D, Washington Capitals (4.7%): As mentioned above, the Capitals new power-play quarterback is a must-start. He potted three assists, including two on the power play, in his debut with the club on Saturday.

See also:

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators (11.0%)

Trevor van Riemsdyk, D, Washington Capitals (5.3%)

Travis Hamonic, D, Ottawa Senators (0.8%)

Goalies

Cam Talbot, G, Ottawa Senators (47.3%): If you can't trust Talbot against the post-deadline, fully realized tank Blackhawks, when can you trust him? And yes, I'd take Mads Sogaard (2.5%) here too, if he draws in.

Bench 'em

Pheonix Copley or Joonas Korpisalo, G, Los Angeles Kings (25.2% or 7.6%): The Capitals looked pretty dangerous on Saturday. I know the Kings aren't the Sharks, but Washington was driving offense four lines deep and I'd want them to cool off before running out a quasi-risky goaltending play against them. If you really need the start, find out who is getting the nod for the Kings and hold your breath. But when Craig Smith, Sonny Milano and Dylan Strome can combine for three goals -- like they did Saturday -- the rest of the Caps get extra dangerous.