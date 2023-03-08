Wednesday's marquee match-up features two Western playoff contenders facing off in what foretells to be a rather intense affair. While the Minnesota Wild are marching along at an 8-0-2 clip, squeaking out wins in low-scoring fashion, unfamiliar with losing in regulation since Feb. 15, the Winnipeg Jets are ... well, I'm not quite sure what Rick Bowness's club is doing right now. Outside of one rambunctious 7-5 win over the Oilers, the Jets are enjoying very little success these days, while allowing too many goals. The most of any team since Feb. 24. Which helps explain why they're now positioned in the Conference's second Wild Card spot, only four points up on the Flames.

So it's a bit difficult to gauge what exactly to expect when Connor Hellebuyck defends the Jets' net across from Marc-Andre Fleury at Canada Life Centre. The travelling Wild, who score just a titch more than they surrender, might feel a bit bushed after losing to the Flames 1-0 in the shootout the previous evening. Winnipeg is benefitting from the extra day to stew on their most recent overtime loss to the Sharks. Fleury has been exceptional of late, but against the non-contending Canucks and Blue Jackets. Mix up all those ingredients - not forgetting the Jets' current state of desperation - and fantasy managers might prepare themselves for a relatively low-scoring, tight, passionate affair.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m., Rogers Arena

Rolling along 5-2-1 and averaging 3.38 goals/game since Feb. 18, the Canucks are likely to face backup Lukas Dostal after John Gibson started against, and lost to, the Kraken on Tuesday. Every prominent Vancouver fantasy asset should be enlisted in this match-up, including Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko. While the former is playing like he has something to prove, the latter scored a hat trick (plus an assist) in the last meeting between these two clubs (Nov. 3).

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (36.6%): The new Winnipeg winger is having an alright time on a top line with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, notching a goal and two assists in his past trio of games. Of every less-prominent fantasy asset on the Jets, Niederreiter strikes as a favorite to score against one of his former teams.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Lukas Reichel, Chicago Blackhawks (0.5%): Skating on the Blackhawks' new-look No. 1 line alongside Philipp Kurashev and Andreas Athanasiou, the rookie has a goal and assist in his past two games. With Chicago well out of it, the 17th overall draft pick (2020) will be afforded every opportunity to make his mark as the 2022-23 season draws to a close. Including in Detroit on Wednesday.

Anthony Beauvillier, Vancouver Canucks (6.6%)

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (9.9%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

John Klingberg, Minnesota Wild (57.5%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Cam Fowler, Anaheim Ducks (19.9%): Munching up a ton of minutes, the veteran defenseman has two goals and nine assists in his past 10 games. Toss in a few shots and blocked-shots, and Fowler is averaging a rather valuable 2.2 fantasy points/contest. He's only failed to register a single point twice since Feb. 12.

Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks (8.2%)

Goalies

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (41.9%): The Canucks' No. 1 has been solid since returning from a groin injury, particularly his past two games versus Toronto and Minnesota. Wednesday's tilt against the travelling and tired Ducks presents as rather winnable indeed.