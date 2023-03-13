It's a small slate on Monday, but it doesn't lack for firepower.

With only six teams taking the ice, Monday will feature four of the top teams for goals per 60 overall, as well as four of the top 10 teams in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month. Spoiler: only three of the four teams make both lists.

None of the involved teams rank higher than 13th for goals against per 60 at five-on-five in the past month, so we don't have any goaltenders on a roll to contend with either.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

7:30 p.m., Bell Centre

The Avalanche answer part of the spoiler, as they are 15th overall this season in goals per 60, but rank No. 1 in the NHL in that metric at five-on-five in the past month. Both scoring lines are rolling and Cale Makar is looking the best he has all season. It should be too much for the Habs to handle, even with home ice.

7:30 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Both the Sabres and Leafs are top 10 offenses in all the goals per 60 metrics I usually look at: overall, five-on-five and five-on-five in the past month. The difference here is that no team has allowed more five-on-five goals in the past month than the Sabres -- and their penalty kill hasn't been anything to write home about either. Load up on both offenses though, as Matt Murray is the confirmed starter. There are some question marks with the Sabres though, as Alex Tuch could return from an eight-game absence, while Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day despite finishing Saturday's game with 27 minutes. If Tuch misses another one, Jordan Greenway is a streaming option. If Dahlin sits out, Owen Power is the play.

10 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Stars are the third team that's top 10 for the scoring metrics, and it's the Kraken that are the inverse of the Avs: Fifth overall this season in goals per 60, but only 13th in goals per 60 at five-on-five in the past month. These teams played Saturday, with the Stars securing a 4-3 overtime win. Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen and Vince Dunn were the only players with multi-point efforts. Neither team has done well preventing in the past month, with the Stars ranked 24th and the Kraken ranked 27th in goals against per 60 at five-on-five in the past month. Tyler Seguin is out, so Ty Dellandrea is back in the top nine, but that should have minimal fantasy impact.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Mason Marchment, W, Dallas Stars (21.2%): With Seguin out, Marchment draws onto the secondary power-play unit. He'll play at even strength with Max Domi and Dellandrea. The new blood at the deadline has invigorated Marchment, as he has six points during a four-game point streak.

Dylan Cozens, C/W, Buffalo Sabres (69.1%)

Jared McCann, C/W, Seattle Kraken (59.8%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Evan Rodrigues, C/W, Colorado Avalanche (7.1%): The Avs have been moving their forwards around a bit, but the latest configuration has Rodrigues in a plum spot: next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. That has even come with some top power-play time, too.

Alexander Kerfoot, C/W, Toronto Maple Leafs (3.1%): If you don't have a reason to dig this deep for stream options, don't. That said, Kerfoot is playing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in recent games, so he's in prime position to get some by-association points.

Jordan Greenway, W, Buffalo Sabres (0.6%)

Evgenii Dadonov, W, Dallas Stars (1.2%)

Eelli Tolvanen, W, Seattle Kraken (6.6%)

Josh Anderson, W, Montreal Canadiens (6.3%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Mike Matheson, D, Montreal Canadiens (20.3%): He hasn't hit the score sheet in the past three games, but he's quarterbacking the power play and playing big minutes still. How big? How about 31:57 on Thursday. Matheson had 11 points the 12 games prior to his three-game drought.

Owen Power, D, Buffalo Sabres (55.4%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Ryan Suter, D, Dallas Stars (2.6%)

Samuel Girard, D, Colorado Avalanche (14.9%)

Goalies

I don't think there's really anywhere safe to look for a streaming start here. If we learn Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin will both miss the game with the Leafs, maybe I consider Matt Murray. But the Sabres are pretty potent with both those players in the lineup.