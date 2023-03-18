Saturday's staggered 13-game slate features an early matinee between the Bruins and Wild. Unlike in St. Louis on Wednesday, Minnesota isn't likely to pot eight past Linus Ullmark (projected). Hopefully no one takes a blocker to the face in this one either.

The Predators host the ultra-desperate Jets (perhaps with Pierre-Luc Dubois back in the lineup) in a monumental Wild Card-race tilt. That season series is split 1-1, with the home side winning on each occasion, 2-1. While on the subject of Wild Card contenders in the West, the Kraken face a tough task at home when Connor McDavid and company pay an afternoon visit.

Back east, after ripping the Canadiens 9-5 on Thursday, the Panthers host the less-vulnerable Devils in Sunrise. The Penguins and Rangers face off again in New York for the second time in three days, after the home side won the first meeting, 4-2. Plus, Matt Murray hopes to rediscover some net-minding magic when his former team in Ottawa welcomes his Leafs. Murray has been so-so at best since returning from injury, allowing four goals in each of his three starts.

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

10 p.m., Scotiabank Saddledome, Watch live on ESPN+

The Flames are scoring, with 15 goals in their last three games -- including seven (one empty-netter) versus the Golden Knights on Thursday. They've also had little issue putting up numbers against Saturday's foe in earlier tilts, beating the Stars twice (both times in Dallas) 5-4 and 6-5. Chasing down Winnipeg for the second Wild Card spot in the West, Calgary seems to be having some fun again, led by a happier Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyler Toffoli, and Elias Lindholm. Huberdeau's current linemate, Mikael Backlund, is another fantasy forward to watch when the Flames host the Stars for the first and only time this season.

7 p.m., Amelie Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Canadiens surrendered 23 goals over three games last week, all but two of them on actual living, breathing goaltenders. One player's response to such defensive spiraling was to miss a team meeting, saving him from having to play in Tampa on Saturday (Jonathan Drouin). All facetiousness aside, Montreal is a mess. As long as they're not already looking ahead to Sunday's game against the Devils -- their third with New Jersey within the week -- the Lightning's fantasy best should be able to put up solid numbers against these broken-down visitors. Right now, that includes Tampa Bay forward Alex Killorn.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (0.1%): If -- and this measures as a rather weighty if -- Zach Hyman is once again not able to suit up for the Oilers, consider giving Foegele a fantasy whirl. Competing alongside Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman's top-six sub has a goal and pair of assists on eight shots through two games. Which makes him a nice, if temporary, streaming/DFS option versus the Kraken on Saturday.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens (23.6%): While the Canadiens aren't enjoying much group success these days, that isn't stopping Matheson from contributing as a valuable individual fantasy commodity. Through a combination of goals, assists, shots, hits, and blocked shots, the Montreal defender is averaging 2.6 fantasy points/game since Feb. 18. His five goals and seven assists through 15 contests leads all Montreal skaters, including Nick Suzuki. Matheson's current mini-run of four points in three games suggests we could be in for more against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo (projected), Los Angeles Kings (11.4%): The Kings' recently acquired netminder is a perfect 3-0 with his new squad, rocking a .929 SV% and 2.00 GAA. Back the winner until they lose, right? Following an impressive five-game win streak, the opposing Canucks fell back to earth Thursday -- despite Andrei Kuzmenko extending his scoring run -- losing to the Coyotes 3-2.

