Both recovering from competition against other teams the previous evening, the Lightning and Devils play each other for the third time this week. But while Tampa has won three-straight, New Jersey is 0-2-1 in their past trio of contests -- including losses to Stamkos & Co. Anxious to remain playoff-relevant, the struggling Sabres host a traveling Bruins club that's playing its second in as many days. After falling to the Jets in OT on Saturday, the Predators hope to turn their fortune around versus the red-hot Rangers in New York. A tilt that portends to feature a battle of the backups in Kevin Lankinen versus Jaroslav Halak.

Out west, Marcus Johansson welcomes his old Washington buddies -- a gaggle desperate for all available points -- to Minnesota, while Vegas can reclaim top spot in the Pacific with a win over the fumbling Blue Jackets, who were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention on Friday. The Golden Knights likely a little ornery after having had too many hours to stew since Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Flames. St. Louis call-up Joel Hofer is projected to earn a shot at his second win in his second NHL game this season when defending the crease against the visiting Jets. Don't underestimate how much the rest of the Blues want to help make that happen for the 22-year-old. Later, the well-rested Ducks host the much busier (this weekend) Canucks.

