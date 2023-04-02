More than half the NHL is in action to wrap up the regular season's penultimate weekend, including the Rangers and Capitals. With both teams idle on Saturday, we can anticipate Igor Shesterkin and Darcy Kuemper to start in their respective nets. The Bruins are expected to rest more players versus the Blues after Saturday's 4-3 Patrice Bergeron-less win over Pittsburgh - so check on that lineup before setting your own - while the Hurricanes host the Islanders in a battle that carries hefty playoff implications for both sides. New York's Semyon Varlamov is pegged to start against Frederik Andersen at PNC Arena.
Over in Pennsylvania, the Penguins are under immense pressure to again dominate the Flyers, as they have through two earlier meetings. Casey DeSmith appears in position to get the starting nod after Tristan Jarry lost to the Bruins on Saturday. Considering the state of Philadelphia's defense and goaltending (Carter Hart is banged up), this could be a high scoring affair altogether.
On the subject of must-win, Wild Card rivals Jets and Flames are both in action, as Winnipeg (Connor Hellebuyck) hosts the Devils (Vitek Vanecek), and Calgary (Jacob Markstrom) welcomes the Ducks (Lukas Dostal). No question, the latter match-up presents as the easier of the two for the home side. At Scotiabank Arena, Matt Murray gets the chance to prove his value/relevance against the visiting Red Wings. Playing second fiddle to Ilya Samsonov, Murray hasn't competed since Mar. 25. Out west, the Kings face a Canucks squad that's surrendered 11 goals through two contests this past week.
Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines
Mid-tier fantasy forwards
Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers (27.8%)
Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (37.2%)
Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (37.5%)
Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (24.7%)
David Perron, Detroit Red Wings (67.6%)
Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (55.5%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards
Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (14.4%)
Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders (4.5%)
Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators (5.7%)
Morgan Frost, Philadelphia Flyers (1.9%)
Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (5.5%)
Mid-tier fantasy defensemen
K'Andre Miller, New York Rangers (31.6%)
Sean Durzi, Los Angeles Kings (52.3%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen
Adam Pelech, New York Islanders (4.7%)
Brady Skjei, Carolina Hurricanes (18.4%)
Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (15.0%)
Goalies
Joonas Korpisalo, Los Angeles Kings (18.0%)
Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (98.8%)
Cam Talbot, Ottawa Senators (43.6%)
Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames (76.0%)
Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (59.1%)