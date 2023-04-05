If the Flames considered Tuesday's seemingly lopsided contest with the Blackhawks one they couldn't afford to lose - and ended up doing just that - Wednesday's deservedly-ballyhooed tilt with their Wild-Card rivals in Winnipeg unreservedly presents as 'must-win'. A victory by the Jets would earn them a three-point lead on Calgary for the WC2 spot in the West, along with a game in hand, with only three contests remaining on the Flames' schedule. Never even mind the Predators' insistence on remaining relevant, one point back. However it eventually rolls out at Canada Life Centre, this one is going to get chippy.

Leagues start every Monday! The 2023 fantasy baseball season is here! It's not too late to get your group back together, or to start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league >>

Rounding out Wednesday's limited but intriguing slate, Igor Shesterkin is tapped to compete across from Andrei Vasilevskiy when the Rangers host the Lightning. While New York's No. 1 has surrendered only seven goals in his past four, Tampa's star has relinquished all of one in three. Perhaps we shouldn't brace ourselves for an offensive blowout here. Unlike in Anaheim, where the porous Ducks welcome McDavid and crew.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

10 p.m., Honda Center

The Oilers are averaging 4.58 goals/games since Mar. 11 - an even more impressive rate when factoring in two contests with the stingier Kings. Before leaving in the third, John Gibson surrendered five goals in Saturday's 6-0 loss after giving up a half-dozen through only two periods to Edmonton earlier this year. Anaheim's No. 1 has relinquished 21 total in his past four contests altogether. And backup Lukas Dostal hasn't been much better. McDavid et al. are setting their concentrated sights on chasing down Vegas for first place in the Pacific. Beyond the obvious play in conventional leagues, Edmonton's elite fantasy assets deserve stacking in Daily competition as well.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning (45.4%): Averaging 2.1 fantasy points/match this past month, Killorn is on another mini-roll with two goals and three assists in four contests, including two points with the extra skater.

See also:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Barclay Goodrow, New York Rangers (1.7%): He may not score, but you can count on the scrappy forward to shoot on net, block shots, and throw his body around in making life as difficult as possible for his former team. While another fighting major after Sunday's brouhaha in Washington is less likely in the cards, a couple of PIM is no big ask. And Goodrow also might score, as he did earlier this season against Tampa. I like the fourth-line center a lot as a well-round fantasy pest at MSG this evening.

See also:

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (5.6%)

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (9.2%)

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (69.2%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Ryan Lindgren, New York Rangers (2.9%)

Goalies

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (54.1%): Well, he stopped all 36 shots faced in the Oilers' 6-0 victory over Anaheim only four days ago. After Stuart Skinner was nearly perfect in a massive win against the Kings Tuesday, there isn't much question Campbell will get the chance to stifle the Ducks once again. Considering the fashion in which Edmonton has been scoring of late, the backup can likely surrender one or two (maybe more) and still escape the Honda Center with a win and handful of valuable fantasy points.