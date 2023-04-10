We are officially into silly season. Teams are resting players with their position in the standings locked up. Some teams are calling up players from the AHL to get a taste of NHL action, while others are sending established NHLers down to play meaningful games in the AHL. College prospects are inking their entry-level deals and jumping onto rosters.

It's putting extra pressure on those trying to squeeze out those precious fantasy points to win the season.

This 10-game Monday slate only has one team completely comfortable in the standings though, as the Toronto Maple Leafs have won home ice advantage but cannot be caught by the Tampa Bay Lightning. But even the Leafs aren't standing idle, adding Hobey Baker finalist Matthew Knies to the roster on Saturday. It's anyone's guess which players might get some extra rest over their final three inconsequential contests, but you can bet Knies won't be one of them. With a power forward style and offensive touch, Knies is an exciting player for future fantasy seasons given the Leafs top six. Feel free to kick the tires on him (depending on your league's waiver rules).

Knies is not alone among the highly touted college players to sign, as the Minnesota Wild added Brock Faber to their roster. Though given the Wild's tooth-and-nail battle with the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche for the Central Division, Faber faces a tougher push into NHL action. It's the same reason we may or may not see Jack's brother Luke Hughes suit up for the New Jersey Devils this week (although I think they should play him).

The lineup tracking is being made more difficult by these new additions and rested players, but don't forget the flurry of AHL activity. The Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets are off on this Monday, but check their transactions over the past couple days: The Bruins summoned five AHL players on Sunday to rest regulars; The Habs sent top-six forwards Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylonen down to try to help their AHL squad get into the playoffs; The Blue Jackets are yo-yoing top defensive prospect David Jiricek between the two leagues.

But keep juggling. No matter how many flaming swords get thrown your way, do your best to keep them all in the air. The finish line is just days away.

With a busy Tuesday also on tap, 10 of the 20 teams in action here also play again on Tuesday: the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks.

Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers

7 p.m., FLA Live Arena, Watch exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu

As mentioned, the Leafs are clinched so their lineup is going to be fluid for this game and their other two remaining contests. Knies, if he's ready, should get a prominent look as Toronto tries to figure out its postseason plan. Morgan Rielly sat out on Saturday and Erik Gustafsson notched three assists while assuming his duties. The Leafs lead the league in power-play goals in the past month, so another Rielly visit to the press box would continue Gustafsson's run. The Panthers, on the other hand, are in desperation mode, unable to cede a single point in the standings comfortably. As such, they've been stacking Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov when needed, which gives a major boost to Carter Verhaeghe as the third player to usually join the powerhouses.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers

7 p.m., Madison Square Garden, Watch live on ESPN+

The Sabres are tinkering with the playoff hopes now down to miracle level. Casey Mittelstadt's two-goal outburst on Saturday wasn't a coincidence. He played the game with Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. Tage Thompson, meanwhile, shared the ice with Jordan Greenway and Dylan Cozens. The Rangers are tied for the best penalty kill during the past month, so the Sabres will have to find a way to breakthrough at five-on-five. But that is also a tall order with Igor Shesterkin rounding into form; Only Linus Ullmark has topped Shesterkin's ratios since March 18 and only Alexandar Georgiev has more wins.

Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes

10 p.m., Mullett Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

This is the third meeting between these clubs in the past 10 days, with the Kraken posting 12 goals in the first two. In fact, the Kraken offense is feasting on their opponents as expected in this final scoring period, notching 24 goals in their four games since last Monday. Jordan Eberle, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann have been doing plenty of the damage, but don't overlook the past-four-game contributions of Daniel Sprong (six points, three on the power play), Carson Soucy (2.9 fantasy points per game) and Yanni Gourde (2.7 fantasy points per game). Philipp Grubauer has been in net for both of the wins against the Coyotes since last Monday and will probably be there again to go for three.

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Dylan Strome, C/W, Washington Capitals (37.7%): The Capitals offense is not very threatening without Alexander Ovechkin. He missed Saturday's game, so check on his status ahead of this tilt. If Ovechkin is in, Strome is his usual linemate and has been on a bit of a run of late. While Strome still managed a goal without Ovie on Saturday, I wouldn't tempt fate twice.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

Marco Rossi, W, Minnesota Wild (35.0%): One of the more disappointing fantasy investments out of the preseason, Rossi has done what we needed to do after fizzling out with the Wild in October: Crush the AHL. Now with Joel Eriksson Ek out for an extended period into the playoffs, Rossi will get a chance to take the second-line center role on a line with Matt Boldy. Perhaps that audition begins as early as Monday now that Rossi is back with the NHL club.

Jacob Peterson, C/W, San Jose Sharks (0.1%): In the West Side Story battle we shouldn't expect a ton of goals. Two previous matchups between the Sharks and Jets produced eight total goals with the Sharks winning both times. But with the playoffs literally on the line, one has to think the Jets will show up. But, Peterson, right ... The Stars were too crowded to really give Peterson a chance to shine, but the Sharks have no such issues. Peterson has been playing top-line minutes and has posted seven points in eight games as a member of the Sharks. There could be something here. But maybe this isn't the matchup to test it with Riff, er, Connor Hellebuyck coming in focused.

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

J.J. Moser, D, Arizona Coyotes (16.0%): Elevated to the power-play quarterback role in recent games over Juuso Valimaki, Moser showcased his offense with six shots and two helpers on Saturday.

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Kyle Burroughs, D, Vancouver Canucks (0.9%): Partnered with Quinn Hughes partway through the game on March 31, Burroughs has managed to keep the plum assignment. No, he doesn't have any goals or assists, but in those five games he has posted 2.1 fantasy points per game.

Erik Gustafsson, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (10.8%)

Dante Fabbro, D, Nashville Predators (0.5%)

Jake Walman, D, Detroit Red Wings (4.5%)

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken (12.6%): He's won two games against the Arizona Coyotes since last Monday, so, here's thinking he makes it three.

Alex Lyon, G, Florida Panthers (8.7%): The Leafs are where the current six-game win streak started for Lyon -- a 3-2 overtime win on March 29. Especially given the inconsequential nature of the game for the Leafs, you keep rolling with Lyon if you have him.

Bench 'em

Devon Levi, G, Buffalo Sabres (3.6%): Well, bench him in some circumstances. The rookie netminder is showing he'll push for starting duties next season by winning games. But at what cost? If you need the wins more than you need ratios, give him a shot. But note that he's won his past two games while allowing nine total goals. But this is a back-to-back, so Levi might not even start.