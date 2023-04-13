The NHL isn't quite like the NBA or the NFL when it comes to resting regulars in games with no consequences. That is especially true for teams that have already booked their tee times for next week.

Take the Calgary Flames for example. There was nothing but pride on the line on Wednesday in their final regular-season tilt and most of the regulars were in the lineup. They made some room for NCAA signee Matt Coronato to debut, but that could have been done regardless. The one major exception: Goaltender of the future Dustin Wolf got to make his NHL debut.

So in this penultimate slate of the NHL season, which is crucially the finale for fantasy hockey (remember that Friday's makeup games don't count in fantasy), should largely include expected lineups. That said, the consequences of each game will go a long way to determining whether coaches will lean on regulars, rest them for the playoffs or give some fresh faces a chance to shine.

In the interest of painting as full a picture as possible, let's hit on each game, explain why it does or doesn't matter, and venture some educated guesses as to what we might see.

Thirty of the 32 teams are in action, with only the Flames and New York Islanders done for the season.

All times Eastern.

Playoff races

7 p.m., FLA Live Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Both teams can improve their standing in the standings with a victory here. The Hurricanes could maintain their spot atop the Metropolitan Division if the Devils lose, but if the Devils win the Canes will need to do the same to maintain the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Their opponent could also be decided by this game, as the Panthers could take the top wild-card spot with a victory. In fact, a Panthers win and Devils loss would cement this same Panthers-Hurricanes matchup as a first-round playoff series, which may be something the Panthers really want since a loss means a date with the Boston Bruins. There are arguments both ways for whether the Panthers should start Alex Lyon (10.4%) and his seven-game streak of earning points in the standings, or Sergei Bobrovsky, but Lyon is on enough of a roll to be the postseason starter. Anton Lundell (38.2%) will be riding on the Panthers top line with Matthew Tkachuk. Jesperi Kotkaniemi (5.4%) has averaged more fantasy points than any of the other Hurricanes skaters during the past eight games -- but his total is only barely fantasy relevant.

7 p.m., Capital One Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

This game matters to the New Jersey Devils with the theory that they want to try to win the second seed in the Eastern Conference. If the Hurricanes don't earn two points and the Devils win, New Jersey would leapfrog Carolina into first place. That would give them a first-round matchup with the top wild-card team as opposed to a date with the New York Rangers. Tomas Tatar (4.9%) is coming off a three-point night alongside Nico Hischier. Alex Ovechkin is still questionable to suit up, but Tom Wilson (29.6%) and Dylan Strome (38.7%) are doing a fine job on the top line without him.

8 p.m., Ball Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Jets are locked in as the second wild-card team in the Western Conference, but the Avalanche are still very much in a heated battle with the Dallas stars for the Central Division crown and second seed in the West. Neither the Stars nor Avs can catch the Pacific Division winner (which is also still TBD) for the top seed based on the tiebreakers. If the Avs win both of their remaining games, the division is theirs (they face the Nashville Predators on Friday in a makeup game). The Jets, given the lack of consequences for themselves and the knowledge that the Avalanche can't be their first-round opponent, may opt to rest some key players and will almost certainly go with backup goaltender David Rittich. At the very least, Nikolaj Ehlers could get the night off after taking a big hit on Tuesday, which would put Blake Wheeler onto the power play (if he doesn't rest with others). The Avs gunning for the win could be good for Evan Rodrigues (8.8%), who remains on the top line with Nathan MaKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

8 p.m., American Airlines Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The Stars have a one-point lead on the Avs for the Central Division crown and second seed in the Western Conference, but even a win can't lock it down because the Avs have a makeup game on Friday. But that's incentive enough to win to have a chance. The Stars started Scott Wedgewood on Wednesday, so Jake Oettinger will likely be in the crease.

9 p.m., Rogers Place, Watch live on ESPN+

The Edmonton Oilers could still win the Western Conference and emerge with the top seed. They would need the help of the Seattle Kraken to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights later on Thursday, but the Oilers hold the tiebreaker over the Golden Knights if they manage to tie in points. The winner of the Pacific Division will face the Winnipeg Jets in the first round. The Sharks, meanwhile, are technically still in the running for second place in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, with both the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets still mathematically able to pass them in the overall standings. They can't sink lower than the Anaheim Ducks though, as the Ducks "hold" the anti-tiebreaker. That said, Jacob Peterson (1.2%) is a deep-league option; his seven-game point streak was snapped on Wednesday, but the top-line minutes are real.

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks

10 p.m., Honda Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The Kings can still be caught by the Kraken for third in the Pacific Division if they lose and the Kraken win on Thursday. That would bump them from a potential first-round series against the Oilers or Golden Knights, to a potential first-round series against the Avalanche or Stars. As for the Ducks, they "trail" the Blue Jackets by one point in the standings and have the "best" anti-tiebreaker with only 13 regulation wins this season. So if they finish tied for the fewest points, they would get the "No. 1" seed in the Bedard race. The Kings will be pressing to win, so Sean Durzi (57.1%) should be active in lineups as the power-play quarterback of late.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken

10:30 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Golden Knights can secure the top seed in the Western Conference by getting to overtime, but could still be passed by the Oilers if they don't. They would still have home ice in the first round, but it's the difference between facing the Jets as the conference winner, or facing the Kings or Kraken as second in the division. And, yes, that means the Kraken can change their own fate here as they hold the regulation-wins tiebreaker over the Kings and, if the Kings lose, could pass them with a win. In fact, if the Kraken, Oilers and Ducks all win games in regulation on Thursday, that would set a series for the Knights and Kraken in the first round. That should leave both teams going for it here. Laurent Brossoit (4.6%) could be an option for a Hail Mary streaming option in the crease as a winner of four straight.

Bedard or bust

Pittsburgh Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets

7 p.m., Nationwide Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

Nothing but pride on the line for the Penguins, while the Blue Jackets hold their own fate in the Bedard sweepstakes. If Columbus gets no additional points in this game or their makeup game on Friday, they have the best draft odds. The Blue Jackets have allowed the most five-on-five goals per 60 this season, so the Penguins have a chance to finish on a high note here. Columbus is dipping deep into their AHL reserves with many players already done for the season due to injury, but none offer significant fantasy appeal. Jeff Petry (77.1%) has been closing the season strong for the Penguins.

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks

8:30 p.m., United Center, Watch live on ESPN+

The Blackhawks are still very much in the hunt for Bedard, as they only need the Ducks to secure a point and the Blue Jackets to secure two points in order to finish with the worst record in the NHL. Keep an eye on Rasmus Ristolainen (16.4%) here who has been rewarded lately with power-play quarterback duties.

No consequences

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

7 p.m., Bell Centre, Watch live on ESPN+

The Bruins have long-since been locked into their playoff position, so they are more likely than most teams to continue to let some of their regulars take a seat in the press box. We know David Krejci and Linus Ullmark won't be in action. They could do another batch emergency recall to let others rest, too. Let's collectively root for two goals from Nick Suzuki. If he doesn't score two, the Habs will finish the season with Cole Caufield, who hasn't played since Jan. 19, as their leader in goals.

7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Tampa Bay Lightning are secure in their position as the team without home-ice advantage in their first-round matchup with the Maple Leafs -- but they've known that for a while and have been riding the struggle bus. They may not rest regulars simply to make sure they have their game legs going into the postseason. Andrei Vasilevskiy has the best chance to get the right to rest as he has mostly been in good shape. Dylan Larkin mised Tuesday's game and remains day to day.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers

7 p.m., Madison Square Garden, Watch live on ESPN+

Both the Leafs and Rangers are locked into their playoff seeding, but the Leafs gave some key players the night off on Tuesday. Mitch Marner needs one point for 100 and William Nylander needs one goal for 40. Mika Zibanejad needs one for 40 as well. We know Ilya Samsonov won't suit up and it would be a bit surprising to see Igor Shesterkin in this meaningless finale.

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, Watch live on ESPN+

Two teams just playing out the string here. Mads Sogaard is confirmed in the crease already for the Senators. The Sabres are still using their new top six, so Casey Mittelstadt (5.9%) is with Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. Jake Sanderson (14.5%) is still the quarterback for the Sens power play with both Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun out.

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators

8 p.m., Bridgestone Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

The Wild are locked into position for the postseason and have been occasionally resting some key stars, so be careful with their lineup. Jared Spurgeon, Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello have all missed games in the past week for maintenance. And the Wild have some reserves, like Brock Faber, that they can shift into the lineup. If a bunch of regulars are sitting, Faber, Gustav Nyquist and Marco Rossi might hold some interest for the matchup -- especially if the Predators save Juuse Saros for Friday's game against the Avalanche.

10 p.m., Mullett Arena, Watch live on ESPN+

With Collin Delia expected to start for the Canucks, this is a good place to attack with the Coyotes at their home rink (in which they like to win). Matias Maccelli (2.7%) and J.J. Moser (14.5%) are two available players with direct access to the top power-play unit for Arizona. For the Canucks, Kyle Burroughs (0.8%) has been a streaming option thanks to the hits and blocked shots count going up as Quinn Hughes' defense partner.