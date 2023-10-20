Fantasy hockey weekend watch: Leo Carlsson off to hot start

Open Extended Reactions

It's shaping up to be an interesting weekend for the Flames, one of only six teams to play two games in three days. After Dan Vladar stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's win over Buffalo, Jacob Markstrom is slated to start against the Blue Jackets on Friday. A solid showing by Calgary's No. 1 should result in a follow-up opportunity against the Red Wings - who are bouncing off Saturday's meeting with the Senators - in Detroit on Sunday. The Flames' offense also has the opportunity to make a fair bit of productive noise on two days when only three other teams are in action.

Of the five other clubs that play twice through the weekend's stretch, the Bruins wrap up their west-coast trip with back-to-back stops in L.A. and Anaheim - nearly guaranteeing we'll see both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman between the pipes - while the Islanders finally get their season really going with back-to-backs against the Devils and Sabres.

Since everybody except the aforementioned Devils and Flames compete Saturday, most fantasy managers are in position to make some tough lineup decisions. Perhaps it's helpful to know that members of the Wild's offense sport appeal versus a travelling Blue Jackets team coming off Friday's tilt with Calgary. Avalanche skaters appear poised to do some damage against a Hurricanes squad that has surrendered more goals (4.80/game) than any other, and could be without Frederik Andersen once more. And I like the Capitals' chances of righting the productive ship (looking at you Alex Ovechkin) against the Canadiens in Montreal.

But maybe think twice about starting your favorite Blackhawks (see: Connor Bedard) against a Vegas defense that's allowed only eight goals though five games to date.

Stock Up

Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks: How about that for a debut? The second-overall draft pick (2023) scored a beauty against Jake Oettinger and the Stars in his first NHL game Thursday, while skating 19 minutes (plus-two) on a top line with Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras. ("Doesn't look like it's his first game as an 18-year-old," Terry said after Anaheim's tight 3-2 loss.) What more could a hopeful fantasy manager ask for?

Seth Jarvis, F, Carolina Hurricanes: Jarvis leads his club in shots (16) and points (six), including four goals. The 21-year-old's spot on the club's top power play also appears rather permanent. Sure, it's early, but the third-year skater is already shaping up to be a real fantasy gem.

Andrew Copp, F, Detroit Red Wings: Yes, yes, we're all excited about Detroit's hot start to 2023-24 - it's all very fun. Sustainable? Maybe not. But fun nonetheless. While Alex DeBrincat is deservedly making headlines with his sizzling production, Copp deserves his own due. Skating on a scoring line with J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen, the winger has three goals (one power-play/one empty-netter) and an assist on 17 shots (my favorite bit) through four contests. After visiting the Senators on Saturday, Detroit hosts the Flames Sunday.

Anthony Cirelli, F, Tampa Bay Lightning: If Cirelli continues to center a scoring line with Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel, and earn turns with the man-advantage, he's going to pitch in, production-wise, more games than not.

Cam Atkinson, F, Philadelphia Flyers: This is nice to see. After missing all of last season, Atkinson appears back in the healthy swing of things with three early goals to his credit. Competing on a top line and power play, there will be plenty more to come. (But perhaps not versus Dallas's stingier D on Saturday).

Anton Forsberg, G, Ottawa Senators: Splitting starts with Joonas Korpisalo even-stevens to date, Forsberg has been the better of Ottawa's two netminders (2-0, .933 SV%, 1.50 GAA). Which merits mentioning, since he's rostered in only a small fraction of ESPN.com fantasy leagues.

Stock Down

Max Domi, F, Toronto Maple Leafs:The new Maple Leaf has been largely invisible since joining Toronto, and not only because he's seeing limited minutes on the club's third line.

Connor Brown, F, Edmonton Oilers: So much for that sweet gig on the Oilers' top line alongside Connor McDavid. Four games in and Brown already finds himself dropped to Edmonton's bottom-six.

Kris Letang, D, Pittsburgh Penguins: The latest injury is more worrisome than the demotion to the secondary power play. (Although watching Erik Karlsson take over on the first unit shouldn't thrill Letang's fantasy managers either.) The long-time Penguins defender missed Thursday's practice after suffering a lower-body injury Wednesday. We expect to hear more details on the issue Friday.

Robert Thomas, F, St. Louis Blues: No one's scoring for the sluggish Blues - who appeared altogether disinterested during Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes - to launch 2023-24, including their top-line center. At least Jordan Kyrou is shooting on net. Thomas has yet to show any real fantasy promise whatsoever, which is alarming considering how much his team needs him to contribute. Bench the 24-year-old until he shows signs of snapping back to it.

Injury Notes: