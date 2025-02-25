        <
          Fantasy hockey dynasty rankings: Keeper picks next year and beyond

          Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars is a key player to build around for the next five years. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire
          • Sean AllenFeb 25, 2025, 05:00 PM
              Sean Allen is a fantasy analyst for ESPN.com. He was the 2008 and 2009 Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hockey Writer of the Year. You can tweet him @seanard.
          If you are in a keeper or dynasty fantasy league, you probably have a good idea about whether you are competing for this season or competing for the future. These rankings are built for you if you are competing for the future, but that's not to say keeping the long-term in mind isn't a terrible idea for those fantasy managers also gunning for the title.

          After all, you can't build a dynasty if you don't think about the short-, medium- and long-term impacts on your roster for each move you make. With the default trade deadline for ESPN Fantasy leagues coming fast and furious (Feb. 28) and the NHL's deadline right behind it (Mar. 7), now is the time to make some adjustments and a commitment to the outcome of your squad.

          These are projections for fantasy production for the next five seasons. As in, this is the best guess for how I'd line up the players building a team that is meant to compete in 2025-26 all the way through the 2029-30 NHL season. Suffice it to say, it's a rough prognostication.

          Most players have plenty of players to compare to, but two are in a league of their own. Custom projections have been added for Cale Makar and Zach Werenski. Not enough players in the past 15 years have been on similar enough career arcs to let the math stand on its own.

          While the skater rankings are rooted in historical comparables and aging curves, goalies require a different approach due to their unpredictability.

          Think about this: The equivalent season for this exercise ahead of the past five years would have been the 2019-20 season. Four of the goalies who would go on to be top 10 in fantasy points for those five years were rookies or sophomores in 2019-20. If you stretch out to the top 24, it's 13 goalies that were either rookies or sophomores in 2019-20. More than half!

          That's different from forwards. Only Kirill Kaprizov and Jason Robertson are top 25 in fantasy points and made their debut in 2019-20 or later. Among the top 100 forwards, there are only eight who made the cut. It's similar with defense, with only Makar, Moritz Seider, Adam Fox and Noah Dobson in the top 25, and just six defenders in the top 60.

          Goalies

          So goaltenders require a different approach. As a novel attempt to offer some prognostication, I used that list of goaltenders from the 2019-20 season and considered how they ranked for the next five years. Looking at each individual goalie on the list, I assigned them a "buddy" from the current crop of goaltenders whom I felt best lined up with their career path.

          For example, Connor Hellebuyck led all goaltenders in fantasy points from 2020-21 to 2024-25. In 2019-20, he was a 26-year-old near the top of the league in wins with several successful seasons already under his belt. That's Jake Oettinger now. So Oettinger gets to take over those projections for the next five years.

          Another example: Igor Shesterkin finished third in fantasy points over the past five years. He was a highly touted prospect who made his debut in the 2019-20 campaign. Meet Yaroslav Askarov.

          This process was applied to each goaltender that was among the leaders for the past five seasons: Identify the goalie, examine their career trajectory in 2019-20, and find a modern counterpart. Each was assigned a "buddy" to take on their projections. To that end, when you see a goaltender on this list, you can look at them as more of a description of a goaltender archetype, rather than purely the player listed. Sebastian Cossa at No. 8 among goaltenders? No, that just means a young goaltender with almost zero NHL experience, but a highly touted future is earmarked to fill that spot in the rankings (like Ilya Sorokin in 2019-20).

          Young and old

          I think the math was tougher on younger NHLers, but that's not a bad thing. For example, Leo Carlsson (No. 300) has 44 comparables in the past 15 years based on the above guidelines. They range from Leon Draisaitl and Mikko Rantanen to Anders Bjork and Josh Ho-Sang. The combination of them all gives Carlsson a projected FPPG of just 1.32 across the next five years. Watching Carlsson, I think his potential falls closer to some of his other comparables like Ryan O'Reilly, Nazem Kadri or Mikael Granlund. But those other players help represent the picture that we are ultimately talking about a 20-year-old center with a range of possible outcomes.

          To that same end, do my eyes tell me that Connor Bedard should be way higher than 72? Very much so. If doing this off the cuff, I may have ranked him top 10 on potential alone, but he's managing just 1.9 FPPG this season. Are the Blackhawks going to turn the corner and have the support he needs next year? The year after that? Maybe by then, but how much of a head start will the other players have on him by the time the Hawks are topping the standings again? I can live with where the data-crunching puts him, even though it doesn't "feel" right.

          And some older players seem to be beating the system the other way. Bryan Rust has 41 comparables for his current age. That list is peppered with Hall of Famers such as Jarome Iginla, Shane Doan, Marian Hossa and Daniel Sedin, among others. It pushes his projected FPPG to 1.95. But does that feel representative of Rust's career? What happens when Sidney Crosby starts winding down? Can Rust keep scoring like this until 2029-30? His current production, ice time and age says those are the players most like him, but it doesn't feel like he's a first-ballot candidate for the hall at this stage.

          The elephant in the room, however, is the absence of prospects. Once I settled on a purely data-based approach to the skaters, I decided to not meddle with the final outcome by inserting untested (or even undrafted) players.

          Who are the omissions in my opinion? I'm already sitting on Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes in my own keeper league hoping we see the defender later this season once the KHL playoffs are done. Other defensemen include Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium and Sam Dickinson. Up front, Ivan Demidov, Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard and Beckett Sennecke pique my interest based on their prospect profiles. But, compared to the other youngsters already in the league, we are talking about an even wider array of outcomes. For this particular approach, I thought it better to stick to players in the league.

          These rankings aren't meant to be the final word -- rather, they're a foundation. The best fantasy managers will take this data, apply their own analysis, and make the best decisions for their league format and roster needs.

          1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, C1
          2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, LW1
          3. Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes, RW1
          4. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, G1
          5. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators, LW2
          6. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, RW2
          7. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C2
          8. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, C3
          9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, C4
          10. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers, LW3
          11. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, LW4
          12. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets, C5
          13. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, G2
          14. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, C6
          15. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW5
          16. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C7
          17. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW3
          18. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets, LW6
          19. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, C8
          20. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning, C9
          21. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, RW4
          22. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers, C10
          23. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, D1
          24. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers, RW5
          25. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, D2
          26. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, RW6
          27. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, D3
          28. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, D4
          29. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, D5
          30. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes, RW7
          31. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW8
          32. Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals, RW9
          33. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings, LW7
          34. Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, C11
          35. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, RW10
          36. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, D6
          37. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, C12
          38. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs, C13
          39. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, RW11
          40. MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames, D7
          41. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers, C14
          42. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, D8
          43. Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks, D9
          44. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, C15
          45. Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils, LW8
          46. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, C16
          47. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, C17
          48. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, C18
          49. Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche, RW12
          50. Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens, D10
          51. John Carlson, Washington Capitals, D11
          52. Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres, RW13
          53. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings, C19
          54. Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW14
          55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues, D12
          56. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild, LW9
          57. Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets, C20
          58. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, RW15
          59. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW10
          60. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, D13
          61. Clayton Keller, Utah Hockey Club, LW11
          62. Adam Fox, New York Rangers, D14
          63. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW16
          64. Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks, G3
          65. Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers, G4
          66. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, D15
          67. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, LW12
          68. Noah Dobson, New York Islanders, D16
          69. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, LW13
          70. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, D17
          71. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights, D18
          72. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, C21
          73. Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals, C22
          74. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, D19
          75. Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars, LW14
          76. Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues, C23
          77. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars, C24
          78. Dylan Guenther, Utah Hockey Club, RW17
          79. Tomas Hertl, Vegas Golden Knights, C25
          80. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild, C26
          81. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings, D20
          82. William Eklund, San Jose Sharks, LW15
          83. Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets, C27
          84. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils, RW18
          85. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals, D21
          86. Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings, LW16
          87. Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames, C28
          88. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Hockey Club, D22
          89. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, D23
          90. Sean Durzi, Utah Hockey Club, D24
          91. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights, D25
          92. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers, RW19
          93. Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets, D26
          94. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, D27
          95. Jonathan Marchessault, Nashville Predators, RW20
          96. Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames, D28
          97. Sean Monahan, Columbus Blue Jackets, C29
          98. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, D29
          99. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers, D30
          100. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild, D31
          101. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, C30
          102. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets, LW17
          103. Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders, D32
          104. Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens, RW21
          105. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning, C31
          106. Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW18
          107. Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders, D33
          108. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, D34
          109. Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers, D35
          110. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, C32
          111. Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks, RW22
          112. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, G5
          113. Radko Gudas, Anaheim Ducks, D36
          114. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars, RW23
          115. Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings, LW19
          116. Jacob Trouba, Anaheim Ducks, D37
          117. Kaiden Guhle, Montreal Canadiens, D38
          118. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, G6
          119. Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres, D39
          120. Jake Walman, San Jose Sharks, D40
          121. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators, D41
          122. Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche, RW24
          123. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers, D42
          124. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers, LW20
          125. Josh Norris, Ottawa Senators, C33
          126. Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken, D43
          127. Fabian Zetterlund, San Jose Sharks, RW25
          128. Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers, LW21
          129. Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues, RW26
          130. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, G7
          131. Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators, C34
          132. Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers, RW27
          133. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G8
          134. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders, C35
          135. Bo Horvat, New York Islanders, C36
          136. Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils, G9
          137. Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken, D44
          138. Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames, LW22
          139. Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers, D45
          140. Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens, G10
          141. Connor Murphy, Chicago Blackhawks, D46
          142. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, LW23
          143. Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, G11
          144. Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs, D47
          145. Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators, RW28
          146. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers, C37
          147. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks, D48
          148. Brayden McNabb, Vegas Golden Knights, D49
          149. Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders, RW29
          150. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers, D50
          151. Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche, LW24
          152. Matt Roy, Washington Capitals, D51
          153. Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs, D52
          154. Tyler Toffoli, San Jose Sharks, RW30
          155. Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild, D53
          156. Jake Middleton, Minnesota Wild, D54
          157. Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs, D55
          158. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, C38
          159. William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights, C39
          160. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers, LW25
          161. Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, D56
          162. David Savard, Montreal Canadiens, D57
          163. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars, C40
          164. Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers, G12
          165. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, D58
          166. Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres, D59
          167. Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, G13
          168. Erik Gudbranson, Columbus Blue Jackets, D60
          169. Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames, RW31
          170. Logan Cooley, Utah Hockey Club, C41
          171. Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs, G14
          172. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars, D61
          173. Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes, C42
          174. Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens, D62
          175. Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues, C43
          176. Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens, LW26
          177. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, G15
          178. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars, C44
          179. Joel Blomqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins, G16
          180. Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks, RW32
          181. Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay Lightning, D63
          182. Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets, C45
          183. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights, D64
          184. Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues, D65
          185. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers, C46
          186. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche, D66
          187. Ivan Provorov, Columbus Blue Jackets, D67
          188. Alex Vlasic, Chicago Blackhawks, D68
          189. Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders, LW27
          190. Nick Schmaltz, Utah Hockey Club, RW33
          191. Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers, RW34
          192. Artem Zub, Ottawa Senators, D69
          193. Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken, C47
          194. Shayne Gostisbehere, Carolina Hurricanes, D70
          195. Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks, RW35
          196. Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals, D71
          197. Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche, LW28
          198. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, G17
          199. Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues, D72
          200. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers, D73
          201. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes, D74
          202. Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild, C48
          203. Cam Fowler, St. Louis Blues, D75
          204. Sebastian Cossa, Detroit Red Wings, G18
          205. John Klingberg, Edmonton Oilers, D76
          206. Vladislav Gavrikov, Los Angeles Kings, D77
          207. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals, C49
          208. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks, C50
          209. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins, RW36
          210. Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken, RW37
          211. Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights, LW29
          212. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, LW30
          213. Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks, D78
          214. Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks, LW31
          215. Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks, RW38
          216. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers, LW32
          217. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G19
          218. Jason Zucker, Buffalo Sabres, LW33
          219. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks, C51
          220. Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings, D79
          221. Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres, D80
          222. Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres, G20
          223. Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver Canucks, LW34
          224. Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers, RW39
          225. Adam Larsson, Seattle Kraken, D81
          226. Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks, RW40
          227. Timothy Liljegren, San Jose Sharks, D82
          228. Braden Schneider, New York Rangers, D83
          229. Brady Skjei, Nashville Predators, D84
          230. Seamus Casey, New Jersey Devils, D85
          231. Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings, D86
          232. Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW35
          233. Adam Pelech, New York Islanders, D87
          234. Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers, LW36
          235. Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators, C52
          236. Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights, RW41
          237. Nikita Chibrikov, Winnipeg Jets, RW42
          238. Marcus Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, D88
          239. Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators, C53
          240. Chandler Stephenson, Seattle Kraken, C54
          241. Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues, C55
          242. Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens, C56
          243. Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks, D89
          244. Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings, C57
          245. Jeremy Lauzon, Nashville Predators, D90
          246. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars, LW37
          247. Ilya Samsonov, Vegas Golden Knights, G21
          248. Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars, LW38
          249. Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs, C58
          250. Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken, LW39
          251. Nick Paul, Tampa Bay Lightning, C59
          252. Garnet Hathaway, Philadelphia Flyers, RW43
          253. Brandon Tanev, Seattle Kraken, LW40
          254. Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres, C60
          255. Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues, RW44
          256. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders, C61
          257. Jake Neighbours, St. Louis Blues, LW41
          258. Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers, C62
          259. Ross Colton, Colorado Avalanche, LW42
          260. Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings, LW43
          261. Leevi Merilainen, Ottawa Senators, G22
          262. Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals, C63
          263. Trey Augustine, Detroit Red Wings, G23
          264. Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken, RW45
          265. Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins, C64
          266. Damian Clara, Anaheim Ducks, G24
          267. Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins, C65
          268. Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals, C66
          269. Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues, G25
          270. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Montreal Canadiens, LW44
          271. Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks, C67
          272. Anthony Mantha, Calgary Flames, RW46
          273. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks, G26
          274. Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks, C68
          275. Adam Lowry, Winnipeg Jets, C69
          276. Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers, RW47
          277. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken, RW48
          278. Yegor Sharangovich, Calgary Flames, C70
          279. Jordan Greenway, Buffalo Sabres, LW45
          280. Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins, C71
          281. Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken, LW46
          282. Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks, RW49
          283. Morgan Frost, Calgary Flames, C72
          284. Mathieu Olivier, Columbus Blue Jackets, C73
          285. Cole Sillinger, Columbus Blue Jackets, C74
          286. Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild, C75
          287. Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets, RW50
          288. JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres, RW51
          289. Stefan Noesen, New Jersey Devils, LW47
          290. Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken, C76
          291. Yegor Chinakhov, Columbus Blue Jackets, RW52
          292. Nic Dowd, Washington Capitals, C77
          293. Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks, C78
          294. Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets, C79
          295. Michael Bunting, Pittsburgh Penguins, LW48
          296. J.T. Compher, Detroit Red Wings, RW53
          297. Yanni Gourde, Seattle Kraken, C80
          298. Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild, RW54
          299. Vladimir Tarasenko, Detroit Red Wings, RW55
          300. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, C81