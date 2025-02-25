Open Extended Reactions

If you are in a keeper or dynasty fantasy league, you probably have a good idea about whether you are competing for this season or competing for the future. These rankings are built for you if you are competing for the future, but that's not to say keeping the long-term in mind isn't a terrible idea for those fantasy managers also gunning for the title.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the group together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

After all, you can't build a dynasty if you don't think about the short-, medium- and long-term impacts on your roster for each move you make. With the default trade deadline for ESPN Fantasy leagues coming fast and furious (Feb. 28) and the NHL's deadline right behind it (Mar. 7), now is the time to make some adjustments and a commitment to the outcome of your squad.

These are projections for fantasy production for the next five seasons. As in, this is the best guess for how I'd line up the players building a team that is meant to compete in 2025-26 all the way through the 2029-30 NHL season. Suffice it to say, it's a rough prognostication.

Jump ahead: Rankings

Most players have plenty of players to compare to, but two are in a league of their own. Custom projections have been added for Cale Makar and Zach Werenski. Not enough players in the past 15 years have been on similar enough career arcs to let the math stand on its own.

Skater methodology Forwards and defense are treated in a mathematical way for these projections. First we take their age on Oct. 1, 2025, as a reference point. Then we look at all players in the NHL since 2009-10 and find any players that have fallen within three reference points at some stage of their career: plus or minus six months in age; plus or minus 15% of the subject player's fantasy points per game (FPPG) in their past 82 games; and at least 80% of the same career average ice time per game. So each skater has a group of historical comparable skaters for their age, production and deployment. We then take the average production of those comparable skaters for the next five years of their careers from that same age, apply it to the subject skater and then estimate how many games he will play in the next five years.

While the skater rankings are rooted in historical comparables and aging curves, goalies require a different approach due to their unpredictability.

Think about this: The equivalent season for this exercise ahead of the past five years would have been the 2019-20 season. Four of the goalies who would go on to be top 10 in fantasy points for those five years were rookies or sophomores in 2019-20. If you stretch out to the top 24, it's 13 goalies that were either rookies or sophomores in 2019-20. More than half!

That's different from forwards. Only Kirill Kaprizov and Jason Robertson are top 25 in fantasy points and made their debut in 2019-20 or later. Among the top 100 forwards, there are only eight who made the cut. It's similar with defense, with only Makar, Moritz Seider, Adam Fox and Noah Dobson in the top 25, and just six defenders in the top 60.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

Goalies

So goaltenders require a different approach. As a novel attempt to offer some prognostication, I used that list of goaltenders from the 2019-20 season and considered how they ranked for the next five years. Looking at each individual goalie on the list, I assigned them a "buddy" from the current crop of goaltenders whom I felt best lined up with their career path.

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $135,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

For example, Connor Hellebuyck led all goaltenders in fantasy points from 2020-21 to 2024-25. In 2019-20, he was a 26-year-old near the top of the league in wins with several successful seasons already under his belt. That's Jake Oettinger now. So Oettinger gets to take over those projections for the next five years.

Another example: Igor Shesterkin finished third in fantasy points over the past five years. He was a highly touted prospect who made his debut in the 2019-20 campaign. Meet Yaroslav Askarov.

This process was applied to each goaltender that was among the leaders for the past five seasons: Identify the goalie, examine their career trajectory in 2019-20, and find a modern counterpart. Each was assigned a "buddy" to take on their projections. To that end, when you see a goaltender on this list, you can look at them as more of a description of a goaltender archetype, rather than purely the player listed. Sebastian Cossa at No. 8 among goaltenders? No, that just means a young goaltender with almost zero NHL experience, but a highly touted future is earmarked to fill that spot in the rankings (like Ilya Sorokin in 2019-20).

Young and old

I think the math was tougher on younger NHLers, but that's not a bad thing. For example, Leo Carlsson (No. 300) has 44 comparables in the past 15 years based on the above guidelines. They range from Leon Draisaitl and Mikko Rantanen to Anders Bjork and Josh Ho-Sang. The combination of them all gives Carlsson a projected FPPG of just 1.32 across the next five years. Watching Carlsson, I think his potential falls closer to some of his other comparables like Ryan O'Reilly, Nazem Kadri or Mikael Granlund. But those other players help represent the picture that we are ultimately talking about a 20-year-old center with a range of possible outcomes.

Women's Tournament Challenge Create up to 25 women's brackets to be eligible for special prizes! FREE to play.

Play Women's Tournament Challenge

To that same end, do my eyes tell me that Connor Bedard should be way higher than 72? Very much so. If doing this off the cuff, I may have ranked him top 10 on potential alone, but he's managing just 1.9 FPPG this season. Are the Blackhawks going to turn the corner and have the support he needs next year? The year after that? Maybe by then, but how much of a head start will the other players have on him by the time the Hawks are topping the standings again? I can live with where the data-crunching puts him, even though it doesn't "feel" right.

And some older players seem to be beating the system the other way. Bryan Rust has 41 comparables for his current age. That list is peppered with Hall of Famers such as Jarome Iginla, Shane Doan, Marian Hossa and Daniel Sedin, among others. It pushes his projected FPPG to 1.95. But does that feel representative of Rust's career? What happens when Sidney Crosby starts winding down? Can Rust keep scoring like this until 2029-30? His current production, ice time and age says those are the players most like him, but it doesn't feel like he's a first-ballot candidate for the hall at this stage.

The elephant in the room, however, is the absence of prospects. Once I settled on a purely data-based approach to the skaters, I decided to not meddle with the final outcome by inserting untested (or even undrafted) players.

Who are the omissions in my opinion? I'm already sitting on Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes in my own keeper league hoping we see the defender later this season once the KHL playoffs are done. Other defensemen include Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium and Sam Dickinson. Up front, Ivan Demidov, Gabe Perreault, Ryan Leonard and Beckett Sennecke pique my interest based on their prospect profiles. But, compared to the other youngsters already in the league, we are talking about an even wider array of outcomes. For this particular approach, I thought it better to stick to players in the league.

These rankings aren't meant to be the final word -- rather, they're a foundation. The best fantasy managers will take this data, apply their own analysis, and make the best decisions for their league format and roster needs.

Rankings

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, C1

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, LW1

3. Mikko Rantanen, Carolina Hurricanes, RW1

4. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, G1

5. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators, LW2

6. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, RW2

7. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C2

8. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, C3

9. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, C4

10. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers, LW3

11. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, LW4

12. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets, C5

13. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, G2

14. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, C6

15. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW5

16. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C7

17. Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW3

18. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets, LW6

19. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, C8

20. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning, C9

21. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, RW4

22. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers, C10

23. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, D1

24. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers, RW5

25. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, D2

26. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, RW6

27. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, D3

28. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, D4

29. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, D5

30. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes, RW7

31. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW8

32. Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals, RW9

33. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings, LW7

34. Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, C11

35. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, RW10

36. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, D6

37. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, C12

38. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs, C13

39. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, RW11

40. MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames, D7

41. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers, C14

42. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, D8

43. Seth Jones, Chicago Blackhawks, D9

44. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, C15

45. Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils, LW8

46. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, C16

47. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, C17

48. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, C18

49. Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche, RW12

50. Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens, D10

51. John Carlson, Washington Capitals, D11

52. Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres, RW13

53. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings, C19

54. Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW14

55. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues, D12

56. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild, LW9

57. Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets, C20

58. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, RW15

59. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW10

60. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, D13

61. Clayton Keller, Utah Hockey Club, LW11

62. Adam Fox, New York Rangers, D14

63. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW16

64. Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks, G3

65. Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers, G4

66. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, D15

67. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, LW12

68. Noah Dobson, New York Islanders, D16

69. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, LW13

70. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, D17

71. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights, D18

72. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, C21

73. Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals, C22

74. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, D19

75. Mikael Granlund, Dallas Stars, LW14

76. Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues, C23

77. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars, C24

78. Dylan Guenther, Utah Hockey Club, RW17

79. Tomas Hertl, Vegas Golden Knights, C25

80. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild, C26

81. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings, D20

82. William Eklund, San Jose Sharks, LW15

83. Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets, C27

84. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils, RW18

85. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals, D21

86. Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings, LW16

87. Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames, C28

88. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Hockey Club, D22

89. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, D23

90. Sean Durzi, Utah Hockey Club, D24

91. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights, D25

92. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers, RW19

93. Neal Pionk, Winnipeg Jets, D26

94. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, D27

95. Jonathan Marchessault, Nashville Predators, RW20

96. Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames, D28

97. Sean Monahan, Columbus Blue Jackets, C29

98. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, D29

99. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers, D30

100. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild, D31

101. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, C30

102. Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets, LW17

103. Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders, D32

104. Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens, RW21

105. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning, C31

106. Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW18

107. Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders, D33

108. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, D34

109. Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers, D35

110. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, C32

111. Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks, RW22

112. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, G5

113. Radko Gudas, Anaheim Ducks, D36

114. Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars, RW23

115. Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings, LW19

116. Jacob Trouba, Anaheim Ducks, D37

117. Kaiden Guhle, Montreal Canadiens, D38

118. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, G6

119. Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres, D39

120. Jake Walman, San Jose Sharks, D40

121. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators, D41

122. Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche, RW24

123. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers, D42

124. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers, LW20

125. Josh Norris, Ottawa Senators, C33

126. Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken, D43

127. Fabian Zetterlund, San Jose Sharks, RW25

128. Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers, LW21

129. Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues, RW26

130. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, G7

131. Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators, C34

132. Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers, RW27

133. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G8

134. Brock Nelson, New York Islanders, C35

135. Bo Horvat, New York Islanders, C36

136. Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils, G9

137. Brandon Montour, Seattle Kraken, D44

138. Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames, LW22

139. Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers, D45

140. Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens, G10

141. Connor Murphy, Chicago Blackhawks, D46

142. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, LW23

143. Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, G11

144. Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs, D47

145. Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators, RW28

146. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers, C37

147. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks, D48

148. Brayden McNabb, Vegas Golden Knights, D49

149. Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders, RW29

150. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers, D50

151. Artturi Lehkonen, Colorado Avalanche, LW24

152. Matt Roy, Washington Capitals, D51

153. Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs, D52

154. Tyler Toffoli, San Jose Sharks, RW30

155. Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota Wild, D53

156. Jake Middleton, Minnesota Wild, D54

157. Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs, D55

158. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, C38

159. William Karlsson, Vegas Golden Knights, C39

160. Carter Verhaeghe, Florida Panthers, LW25

161. Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, D56

162. David Savard, Montreal Canadiens, D57

163. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars, C40

164. Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers, G12

165. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, D58

166. Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres, D59

167. Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, G13

168. Erik Gudbranson, Columbus Blue Jackets, D60

169. Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames, RW31

170. Logan Cooley, Utah Hockey Club, C41

171. Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs, G14

172. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars, D61

173. Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes, C42

174. Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens, D62

175. Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues, C43

176. Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens, LW26

177. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, G15

178. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars, C44

179. Joel Blomqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins, G16

180. Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks, RW32

181. Ryan McDonagh, Tampa Bay Lightning, D63

182. Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets, C45

183. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights, D64

184. Torey Krug, St. Louis Blues, D65

185. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers, C46

186. Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche, D66

187. Ivan Provorov, Columbus Blue Jackets, D67

188. Alex Vlasic, Chicago Blackhawks, D68

189. Ruslan Iskhakov, New York Islanders, LW27

190. Nick Schmaltz, Utah Hockey Club, RW33

191. Viktor Arvidsson, Edmonton Oilers, RW34

192. Artem Zub, Ottawa Senators, D69

193. Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken, C47

194. Shayne Gostisbehere, Carolina Hurricanes, D70

195. Jake DeBrusk, Vancouver Canucks, RW35

196. Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals, D71

197. Jonathan Drouin, Colorado Avalanche, LW28

198. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, G17

199. Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues, D72

200. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers, D73

201. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes, D74

202. Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild, C48

203. Cam Fowler, St. Louis Blues, D75

204. Sebastian Cossa, Detroit Red Wings, G18

205. John Klingberg, Edmonton Oilers, D76

206. Vladislav Gavrikov, Los Angeles Kings, D77

207. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Washington Capitals, C49

208. Logan Couture, San Jose Sharks, C50

209. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins, RW36

210. Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken, RW37

211. Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights, LW29

212. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, LW30

213. Tyler Myers, Vancouver Canucks, D78

214. Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks, LW31

215. Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks, RW38

216. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers, LW32

217. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G19

218. Jason Zucker, Buffalo Sabres, LW33

219. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks, C51

220. Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings, D79

221. Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres, D80

222. Devon Levi, Buffalo Sabres, G20

223. Kiefer Sherwood, Vancouver Canucks, LW34

224. Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers, RW39

225. Adam Larsson, Seattle Kraken, D81

226. Teuvo Teravainen, Chicago Blackhawks, RW40

227. Timothy Liljegren, San Jose Sharks, D82

228. Braden Schneider, New York Rangers, D83

229. Brady Skjei, Nashville Predators, D84

230. Seamus Casey, New Jersey Devils, D85

231. Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings, D86

232. Dmitri Voronkov, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW35

233. Adam Pelech, New York Islanders, D87

234. Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers, LW36

235. Steven Stamkos, Nashville Predators, C52

236. Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights, RW41

237. Nikita Chibrikov, Winnipeg Jets, RW42

238. Marcus Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, D88

239. Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators, C53

240. Chandler Stephenson, Seattle Kraken, C54

241. Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues, C55

242. Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens, C56

243. Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks, D89

244. Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings, C57

245. Jeremy Lauzon, Nashville Predators, D90

246. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars, LW37

247. Ilya Samsonov, Vegas Golden Knights, G21

248. Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars, LW38

249. Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs, C58

250. Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken, LW39

251. Nick Paul, Tampa Bay Lightning, C59

252. Garnet Hathaway, Philadelphia Flyers, RW43

253. Brandon Tanev, Seattle Kraken, LW40

254. Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres, C60

255. Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues, RW44

256. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders, C61

257. Jake Neighbours, St. Louis Blues, LW41

258. Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers, C62

259. Ross Colton, Colorado Avalanche, LW42

260. Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings, LW43

261. Leevi Merilainen, Ottawa Senators, G22

262. Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals, C63

263. Trey Augustine, Detroit Red Wings, G23

264. Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken, RW45

265. Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins, C64

266. Damian Clara, Anaheim Ducks, G24

267. Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins, C65

268. Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals, C66

269. Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues, G25

270. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Montreal Canadiens, LW44

271. Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks, C67

272. Anthony Mantha, Calgary Flames, RW46

273. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks, G26

274. Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks, C68

275. Adam Lowry, Winnipeg Jets, C69

276. Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers, RW47

277. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken, RW48

278. Yegor Sharangovich, Calgary Flames, C70

279. Jordan Greenway, Buffalo Sabres, LW45

280. Charlie Coyle, Boston Bruins, C71

281. Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken, LW46

282. Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks, RW49

283. Morgan Frost, Calgary Flames, C72

284. Mathieu Olivier, Columbus Blue Jackets, C73

285. Cole Sillinger, Columbus Blue Jackets, C74

286. Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild, C75

287. Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets, RW50

288. JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres, RW51

289. Stefan Noesen, New Jersey Devils, LW47

290. Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken, C76

291. Yegor Chinakhov, Columbus Blue Jackets, RW52

292. Nic Dowd, Washington Capitals, C77

293. Dakota Joshua, Vancouver Canucks, C78

294. Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets, C79

295. Michael Bunting, Pittsburgh Penguins, LW48

296. J.T. Compher, Detroit Red Wings, RW53

297. Yanni Gourde, Seattle Kraken, C80

298. Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild, RW54

299. Vladimir Tarasenko, Detroit Red Wings, RW55

300. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, C81