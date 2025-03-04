Open Extended Reactions

It's the calm before the storm that is the NHL trade deadline, which makes it somewhat difficult to dive into any extended forecasting when we know there will be a solid juggling of the rosters before the end of the week.

That said, let's have a quick look at some of the more effective lines of late, trying to focus on players who are unlikely to get moved from their current team and lineup spot.

Jump ahead: Goalies | Power Play | Droppables

Matvei Michkov, F, Philadelphia Flyers (available in 47.7% of leagues): Michkov has seemingly found a home on a line with Owen Tippett and Sean Couturier. The three have put in almost 40 minutes at five-on-five in four games since coming back from the 4 Nations break. It's a smaller sample with just four games, but they lead all lines in the past 10 games in their shot attempts rate, earning 15.25 per 10 minutes of ice time (SAP10, shot attempts per 10, minimum 30 minutes of ice time), as well as eight goals for and only two against.

Quinton Byfield, F, Los Angeles Kings (available in 60.0% of leagues): What do the lines that rank second and third in SAP10 across the past 10 games have in common? They both have Kevin Fiala and Byfield. With tied rates of 15.17 SAP10 in their past 10 games, the combo of Fiala, Byfield and Adrian Kempe have played 80 minutes together, while the more recent combo of Fiala, Byfield and Alex Laferriere have 31 minutes. The two lines combined have 11 goals for and two against.

Shane Wright, F, Seattle Kraken (available in 89.9% of leagues): Let's stay on this SAP10 track, as it's identifying some younger players finding their late-season footing quite well. If we make the new threshold at least 60 minutes at five-on-five in the past 10 games, the line of Andre Burakovsky, Jared McCann and Wright rank 10th overall, with 12.77 SAP10 and seven goals (only two against). Wright, for his part, has 14 points across his past 12 games.

Adam Fantilli, F, Columbus Blue Jackets (available in 89.0% of leagues): It's not clear how Sean Monahan (wrist) will integrate back into this lineup when he returns in a couple of weeks, as Boone Jenner is back in the No. 2 center spot and Fantilli has been relishing his opportunity on the top line. The trio of Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko and Dmitry Voronkov is just a hair back of the Kraken trio with 12.38 SAP10 in 86 minutes with six goals ( only one against). Furthermore, this trio is also getting it done on the power play, where they have another two goals in that span.

Goalie notes

Carolina Hurricanes in 61 games (four last week):

Pyotr Kochetkov (crease share season/week: 60.4%/51.0%, fantasy points season/week: 78.8/7.6, 58.4% available)

Frederik Andersen (crease share season/week: 18.0%/49.0%, fantasy points season/week: 25.6/-3.6, 38.7% available)

These two goalies have definitely settled into a 50-50 split of the crease now that Andersen is back in action. Currently, Kochetkov has been the better fantasy play, but this tide will ebb and flow. Both take a pretty decent bite out of each other's value when you consider that they'll probably average only 1.5 starts per week down the stretch.

Columbus Blue Jackets in 60 games (three last week):

Elvis Merzlikins (crease share season/week: 66.6%/66.7%, fantasy points season/week: 64.0/6.2, 86.9% available)

Daniil Tarasov (crease share season/week: 25.0%/33.3%, fantasy points season/week: 0.8/5.8, 99.8% available)

It was difficult to envision coming into this campaign, but here we are in early March and Merzlikins ranks 23rd among goaltenders for fantasy points. In a 12-team points league, he's one of the fantasy starters, and that means you could do worse as the Blue Jackets remain very much in the hunt for a potential playoff spot.

Chicago Blackhawks in 61 games (five last week):

Spencer Knight (crease share season/week: 100.0%/25.4%, fantasy points season/week: 65.8/10.2, 93.5% available)

Petr Mrazek (crease share season/week: 50.5%/8.5%, fantasy points season/week: 1.4/-8.0, 96.1% available)

Arvid Soderblom (crease share season/week: 45.9%/66.1%, fantasy points season/week: 31.2/5.8, 99.2% available)

Speaking of the top 24 goaltenders, tied at 24th on the season is the Blackhawks' shiny new toy in the crease. It was a magical debut for Knight (10.2 fantasy points), and he has a ton of upside, but this Hawks team isn't going to provide enough support down the stretch to fuel anything close to that level of production. Knight's value in keeper leagues just got a lot more interesting, though..

Edmonton Oilers in 60 games (three last week):

Stuart Skinner (crease share season/week: 64.8%/66.4%, fantasy points season/week: 62.4/-3.2, 33.0% available)

Calvin Pickard (crease share season/week: 35.2%/33.6%, fantasy points season/week: 49.6/9.0, 95.7% available)

The total fantasy points earned by these goaltenders are converging, and that's not a great sign for Skinner. He's lost fantasy points in his past four outings after cresting at a high-water mark of 75.0 back on Feb. 4. One has to think the Oilers are making some phone calls this week.

Florida Panthers in 62 games (four last week):

Sergei Bobrovsky (crease share season/week: 65.1%/75.0%, fantasy points season/week: 107.4/22.0, 5.1% available)

Chris Driedger (crease share season/week: DNP/DNP, fantasy points season/week: DNP/DNP, 99.8% available)

Also surely working the phones will be the Panthers, but there probably isn't much fantasy value to be pulled from the backup position here anymore. Even if Florida gets someone more interesting for fantasy than Driedger, Bobrovsky should carry a heavy workload down to the wire as the Cats jostle for playoff position.

New Jersey Devils in 62 games (four last week):

Jacob Markstrom (crease share season/week: 59.0%/33.4%, fantasy points season/week: 103.6/0.4, 16.4% available)

Jake Allen (crease share season/week: 35.4%/32.4%, fantasy points season/week: 45.0/-3.6, 89.3% available)

Nico Daws (crease share season/week: 5.5%/34.2%, fantasy points season/week: 26.0/6.8, 99.3% available)

He didn't earn a ton of fantasy points (0.4) in a loss on Sunday, but Markstrom looked just fine back in the crease and keeping the game close. Get him back into lineups without hesitation.

Ottawa Senators in 60 games (three last week):

Linus Ullmark (crease share season/week: 45.1%/100.0%, fantasy points season/week: 67.0/6.4, 17.7% available)

Anton Forsberg (crease share season/week: 33.9%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: 22.6/DNP, 99.0% available)

The results haven't been fantastic coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Ullmark has started all four games for the Sens since. Things are about to get easier though, as the Sens have the second-easiest remaining schedule, and Ullmark is a low-key target to finish the season strong for those still jostling for goaltender points. If your trade deadline hasn't passed, he's probably more valuable than he appears on paper at the moment.

St. Louis Blues in 62 games (five last week):

Jordan Binnington (crease share season/week: 66.3%/65.8%, fantasy points season/week: 59.2/7.8, 45.8% available)

Joel Hofer (crease share season/week: 33.7%/34.2%, fantasy points season/week: 35.4/-1.6, 95.9% available)

Though things went a bit rougher on Sunday against the Stars, Binnington was riding a wave coming off his Team Canada victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off. One hiccup aside, the Blues ranks sixth on my strength of schedule calculator at this stage and Binnington has to be feeling good about his game.

Vegas Golden Knights in 60 games (three last week):

Adin Hill (crease share season/week: 59.0%/33.2%, fantasy points season/week: 93.4/12.0, 20.9% available)

Ilya Samsonov (crease share season/week: 40.1%/66.8%, fantasy points season/week: 31.0/-9.8, 58.9% available)

Who tops Ottawa for the easiest remaining schedule? That would be Hill and the Golden Knights. Currently outside the top 10 goaltenders for total fantasy points, Hill should be tucked well inside that list by the end of the season.

Power-play notes

play 0:47 Noah Hanifin scores power-play goal vs. Devils Noah Hanifin scores power-play goal vs. Devils

Noah Hanifin, D, Vegas Golden Knights (available in 32.0%): There are weeks left for Shea Theodore's (wrist) recovery timetable and Hanifin is soaking up value in his absence. Check your league to see if you are among the lucky third with him available. Three of his five power-play points this season have come in the past three games.

Alex Vlasic, D, Chicago Blackhawks (available in 71.0%): With the trade of Seth Jones, Vlasic inherits the blue line for the Blackhawks advantage. Of course, lurking in the AHL is rookie and future fantasy darling Artyom Levshunov. If the call comes to bring him to the NHL, jump on him in fantasy leagues. But Vlasic is a pretty good prize at the moment, too.

Mackie Samoskevich, LW, Florida Panthers (available in 99.5%): Speaking of Jones, Aaron Ekblad still took more time with the top unit in Jones' debut with the Panthers, but that might change soon. Either way, Jones isn't really available in leagues. Samoskevich, on the other hand, is very much available. He's starting to push out Carter Verhaeghe for time on the top unit in place of the injured Matthew Tkachuk (lower body, out for the season).

Zac Jones, D, New York Rangers (available in 99.6%): With Adam Fox sidelined, the Rangers have tried a few combinations to get the power play in shape. Jones was the choice on the point for the past two games, and the first unit managed to score against the Predators on Sunday. If nothing else, Jones is in for a ton of opportunity with a dangerous group of forwards on the advantage.

Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Colorado Avalanche (available in 54.5%): He's been on the ice for a power-play goal in each of his two games back from injury. He's also registered five shots in each game. Consider Nichushkin a lineup lock again, even if he is still splitting time with Artturi Lehkonen on the advantage.

Thomas Harley, D, Dallas Stars (available in 21.8%): Apparently the Stars just needed to let the youngsters get some power-play time together consistently. Across the past three games the top power-play unit has four goals, with Harley and Wyatt Johnston driving most of that offense. Across the past 10 games, the top unit has 10 goals, has generated 27 shots on goal and a monstrous 51 shot attempts for (5.20 per two minutes).

Timo Meier, LW, New Jersey Devils (available in 13.3%): If Jack Hughes' crash into the boards was as bad as it looked on Sunday, Meier might be in for some time on the top power-play unit, which he has sorely missed for his fantasy profile this season.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Philadelphia Flyers (available in 96.2%): Currently holding down the fort as the power-play quarterback, one has to wonder if this is a showcase for a potential trade or the Flyers just giving up on their other options -- or both. Either way, despite the minutes on the advantage, Ristolainen isn't getting many power-play points out of his efforts. His shots on goal, however, have spiked dramatically, including seven on Saturday against the Jets.

Ian Mitchell, D, Boston Bruins (available in 100.0%): Mason Lohrei hasn't been sparking the advantage to the levels the Bruins need in the absence of Charlie McAvoy. Mitchell is the offense-driver for the AHL Bruins and was called up for a look and might get an extended one if the advantage continues to stagnate.

Droppables

Mats Zuccarello, RW, Minnesota Wild (rostered in 71.3%): Zuccarello is listed here, but we could just as easily look at Brock Faber or any number of Wild players. The cold hard fact is that the Wild offense is just not the same without Kirill Kaprizov. While the timetable for Kaprizov's return (lower body) is getting shorter, we are also short on news as to whether he's still on track for a return sooner than later. Zuccarello, in the meantime, has just 1.45 fantasy points per game across his past 20. Faber is even worse, with just 1.03 FPPG.

Steven Stamkos, C, Nashville Predators (rostered in 85.7%): Would we dare drop him? It's certainly hard to justify keeping him locked into your roster. His 1.5 FPPG on the season is dismal, and it's only plummeting. Stamkos hasn't scored a single point since Jan. 23. January!