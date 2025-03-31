Open Extended Reactions

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. As is usual this time of year, while the regular season further wanes to a close, we're paying even more attention to how the weekly schedule unfolds. The line between roster-regular and appealing streamer really starts to blur, depending on individual opportunity.

Any re-draft league manager in for a tough head-to-head (H2H) tilt could face some difficult decisions in weighing whether to continue to roster proven performers instead of linking up with busier wildcards. Especially those skaters scheduled to play on nights when most of the league is off. While there's the concern about taking a hit in the player-quality department for the days ahead, fantasy managers with daily transactional flexibility should duly endeavor to fill out their lineups as much as possible. A greater challenge when the lights are dark in most NHL arenas -- typically on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays. Makes for a demanding balance game, indeed.

This week, it's advantageous to know the Minnesota Wild play on all four lighter evenings, visiting the Devils, Rangers, and Islanders before returning home to host the Stars on Sunday. Forwards Ryan Hartman and Frederick Gaudreau, along with one widely available defender mentioned below, could provide your fantasy lineup with precious points when most other skaters are off. As it stands, neither Kirill Kaprizov nor Joel Eriksson Ek are anticipated back this week, but keep an eye on fresh developments in that pressing department too.

On the flip side, the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Toronto Maple Leafs compete only twice this week. The Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators play three times in the first four days before taking it easier in the latter half. So consider adding a skater like Flames forward Matt Coronato to your roster ASAP, then switch him out for another who's more active Friday through Sunday. Massaging a lineup in such fashion can make the difference between victory and defeat at the time of year when it matters most.

Forwards

Jonathan Drouin, F, Colorado Avalanche (1.6 FPPG, 80.0% available): In step with the Wild, there's plenty to appreciate about the Avalanche schedule this week. Battling the Flames and Blackhawks on the two of the most lightly-scheduled nights, Monday and Wednesday, Colorado then faces the Blue Jackets and Blues. Back on a top line with Nathan MacKinnon, Drouin has a goal and six assists in five games, while logging tons of minutes.

Boone Jenner, F, Columbus Blue Jackets (2.2 FPPG, 54.4% available): Skating on Adam Fantilli's wing, the veteran is riding a four-game scoring streak with five goals and one assist on 18 shots. The Blue Jackets, who are still chasing the playoffs, host the Predators and Avalanche, before traveling to Toronto and Ottawa for the weekend.

Morgan Geekie, F, Boston Bruins (1.6 FPPG, 91.9% available): Someone's still having fun in Boston, despite how unpleasantly this season is unfolding. Competing on a scoring line with David Pastrnak, Geekie has a goal in five of his six past games, plus a couple of assists. The Bruins play the Capitals, Canadiens, Hurricanes, and Sabres this week.

Taylor Hall, F, Carolina Hurricanes (1.4 FPPG, 82.2% available): The veteran forward is scorching hot with his new club, piling up seven goals and four assists in nine contests. Grab Hall Wednesday ahead of the Hurricanes' stretch of three games in four days, versus the Capitals, Red Wings, and Bruins. He is averaging 2.0 FPPG the past 30 days and 2.7 for the past 15, quite a step up from his season-long 1.4 mark.

Leo Carlsson, F, Anaheim Ducks (1.4 FPPG, 59.9% available): While the Ducks face a more favorable schedule next week, Anaheim's rising star could merit picking up prematurely. Since the 4 Nations Faceoff, Carlsson has 11 goals and 10 helpers in 19 contests.

Ryan Donato, F, Chicago Blackhawks (1.8 FPPG, 62.4% available): It's been an extra impressive week for the Chicago winger. Firing a total of 14 shots on net, Donato has six(!) goals and a pair of assists to show for his most recent four contests. Ideally, fantasy managers would prefer to sub in the 28-year-old ahead of Wednesday's contest against the visiting Avalanche. Tilts with the Capitals on Friday and Penguins on Sunday round out the week.

Luke Evangelista, F, Nashville Predators(0.9 FPPG, 96.9% available): Lasso Evangelista onto your deep-league roster Monday ahead of the team's stretch of three games in fours days, then drop him when the Predators go mostly idle to end the week. The 23-year-old is currently producing on a top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly.

Mackie Samoskevich, F, Florida Panthers(1.5 FPPG, 91.3% available): Competing on a scoring line with Sam Bennett and now Brad Marchand, the Panthers rookie remains in position to tangibly contribute when the Panthers make stops in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, and Detroit this week.

Defense

Jared Spurgeon, D, Minnesota Wild(1.8 FPPG, 69.0% available): As mentioned, the Wild compete this week on four occasions when most other teams do not. Blocking shots, shooting on net, compiling assists, and contributing on the power play, Spurgeon is averaging 2.1 FPPG this past month. More than Brock Faber and Jake Middleton, who remain much less available across the ESPN Fantasy spectrum.

Jackson LaCombe, D, Anaheim Ducks(1.8 FPPG, 68.1% available)

Goaltenders

Scott Wedgewood, G, Colorado Avalanche (2.6 FPPG, 55.7% available): Look for Wedgewood to spell off Mackenzie Blackwood either Wednesday in Chicago or Thursday in Columbus. That meeting with the Blackhawks in particular appears as one heckuva streaming opportunity. Oh, and Wedgewood has looked outstanding in five straight wins when called upon.

Sam Montembeault, G, Montreal Canadiens (1.6 FPPG, 66.4% available): A roll of the dice, to be sure, but Montembeault is going to get you starts. Up until his recent lousy run of four losses, that's been a relatively good thing. Fortunately, the netminder's showing in a 4-2 win over Florida was much better. Hopefully a sign of more positive play ahead of this week's string of contests with the Panthers (again), Bruins, Flyers, and Predators. Montembeault is worth a thought for any fantasy manager with goalie issues.

Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis Blues (2.0 FPPG, 95.2% available): The Blues' other netminder is spelling off Jordan Binnington regularly enough. And like Binnington, Hofer is performing fantastically, allowing only five goals through four-straight wins, for a Blues team that can't seem to lose these days. The start Thursday versus the Penguins could be in the offing.

