Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who harbor the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. For the final time this regular season, here's one last look at available competitors to help you cross the fantasy finish line ahead of your pack.

The final full week of the NHL regular campaign features only five games on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with 10 contests filling out Tuesday and Thursday, 11 on Saturday, and nine Sunday. Four teams compete in staggered fashion on the four lightest days: Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks, and Tampa Bay Lightning. With a view to lineup optimization, fantasy managers with robust matchup transactional limits and daily roster flexibility could do well to pay extra attention to some available performers from those aforementioned clubs.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, Utah Hockey Club, Vancouver Canucks, and Vegas Golden Knights all compete when rinks are busiest -- Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday -- and only then. No, you're not going to kick Jack Eichel to the fantasy curb because of the less desirable schedule, but some other more minor performers may not deserve continued attention. Finding the right balance between rolling with active players that fit, without sacrificing star quality, is key

Keep in mind, we're also entering a period where several lineups take on different looks due to very different circumstances. Some playoff-bound vets are going to rest ahead of a hoped-for long run to June, others with non-contending teams could be shut down altogether, while a gaggle of up-and-coming kids will see serious ice time before it all matters again next fall. Maintaining a view of those literal ins and outs is likewise important.

Forwards

Andrei Kuzmenko, F, Los Angeles Kings (1.1 FPPG, 91.9% available): An NHL pundit recently compared the impact of Kuzmenko joining the Kings to the immediate influence felt when the club added Marion Gaborik ahead of the trade deadline back in 2014. (L.A. went on to win the Cup that spring.) While we still have a way to go, the former Flyer/Flame is certainly jiving in nicely on a top line and power play with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. Point-less through his first seven games with the Kings, Kuzmenko has since banged out five goals and six assists in 10 contests. Stream him Monday versus Seattle, then take it from there.

Viktor Arvidsson, F, Edmonton Oilers (1.1 FPPG, 72.8% available): Unless they're content with wobbling into the postseason, other members of the Oilers need to pitch in more while Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl convalesce off-ice. The veteran forward is one such candidate, skating on a line and power play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Plus, Arvidsson has three goals on 17 shots in is past four games. As mentioned, Edmonton faces the Ducks, Blues, Sharks, and Jets on this week's least-busy daily slates.

Ryan McLeod, F, Buffalos Sabres (1.3 FPPG, 88.5% available): Of course the Sabres are on a heater now that it hardly matters anymore. Anyway, only Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson are averaging more fantasy points per game in ESPN standard leagues this past month, while McLeod maintains a better-than point/game rhythm with five goals and 12 assists in 16 contests. The former Oiler appears to enjoy playing on JJ Peterka's line

Will Smith, F, San Jose Sharks (1.1 FPPG, 94.6% available): A little quieter recently, the rookie returned to productive form Saturday, potting his 14th of the year against Seattle. Logging mega minutes on a top line and power play with Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli, Smith appears good for some more tangible scoring numbers when San Jose plays the Flames, Wild, Oilers, and Flames again Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Ryan Poehling, F, Philadelphia Flyers (1.4 FPPG, 97.4% available): Already in a productive groove just before John Tortorella lost his gig as head coach, the 26-year-old has since blossomed for four goals and two assists in four games under Brad Shaw. Extra pleasingly to fantasy managers, that sum includes three points on the power play.

Rutger McGroarty, F, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.1 FPPG, 98.6% available): An attractive deep-league streamer when he's in the lineup, and skating on a top unit with Sidney Crosby, the rookie has a goal and two helpers in his most recent three contests. The former Jets' prospect will want to make a little more productive noise ahead of working to nail down a full-time job in Pittsburgh next season.

See also:

Cole Perfetti, F, Winnipeg Jets (1.5 FPPG, 80.5% available)

Oliver Bjorkstrand, F, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.4 FPPG, 59.4% available)

Matt Coronato, F, Calgary Flames (1.5 FPPG, 94.7% available)

Defense

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils (1.5 FPPG, 53.8% available): All considered, it's surprising how little fantasy traction the youngest Hughes brother is garnering at this stage of the season. Outpacing the point/game mark since the 4 Nations break, the sophomore ranks third amongst all defenseman with 20.

He's also putting up prolific numbers on the power play. No one has more points with the extra skater than the Devils' defender this past month. You can count on one hand the numbers of fantasy blueliners who are accruing more points in ESPN Fantasy standard leagues at present.

Cam Fowler, D, St. Louis Blues (1.6 FPPG, 57.1% available): How much fun is the former Duck having with his new team in St. Louis? Judging from Fowler's recent run of 13 points in 13 games -- and the Blues' 12-game win streak -- we might guess a fair bit.

See also:

Mario Ferraro, D, San Jose Sharks (1.4 FPPG, 86.4% available)

Goaltenders

Calvin Pickard, G, Edmonton Oilers (2.1 FPPG, 91.6% available): Edmonton's No. 1 netminder du jour is doing his utmost in keeping his club in the mix most games. Subbing in full-time while Stuart Skinner recovers from a head injury, Pickard is 5-2-1, with a .919 SV% and 2.28 GAA since March 14. A bit of scoring support from his teammates, and the Oilers' goalie could rack up some serious fantasy points during this week's staggered schedule.

Sam Montembeault, G, Montreal Canadiens (1.8 FPPG, 63.9% available): Maybe the wheels do indeed fall off, or at least loosen considerably, before the Canadiens bust through the 2024-25 finish line. Or maybe one of the league's hottest teams instead continues to roll towards securing a playoff berth, supported by their No. 1 netminder.

After a dismal stretch to round out March, Montembeault has been outstanding, surrendering a total of seven goals through four straight victories. Just keep in mind, it could be an interesting week as the Habs face three division rivals in the Red Wings, Senators, and Maple Leafs.

Potentially valuable streamers:

Anton Forsberg, G, Ottawa Senators (1.6 FPPG, 98.4% available)

Dan Vladar, G, Calgary Flames (1.1 FPPG, 98.0% available)

Eric Comrie, G, Winnipeg Jets (2.5 FPPG, 98.9% available)

Scott Wedgewood, G, Colorado Avalanche (2.6 FPPG, 92.7% available)

Casey DeSmith, G, Dallas Stars (3.4 FPPG, 92.6% available)

Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis Blues (2.0 FPPG, 95.2% available)