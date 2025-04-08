2025 Fantasy hockey awards: MVPs, stars and surprises of the season

Open Extended Reactions

Another fantasy hockey season in the books, and what a ride it was. From draft-day steals to waiver-wire wonders, it's time to hand out the hardware to the players who made the 2024-25 campaign a thrill to follow, manage and obsess over in our leagues.

Fantasy hardware

Fantasy Art Ross Trophy, Most points

Finalists: Connor Hellebuyck, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar

(Likely) Winner: Connor Hellebuyck, G, Winnipeg Jets

It's not impossible, but it's unlikely that the Avalanche superstars can make up the 20-point gap that separates them from Hellebuyck out in front for total fantasy points this season. With just a little more than a week left to play, Hellebuyck will almost surely close out his stellar campaign as the overall fantasy leader. We knew he was the top goalie target coming into this season, but after finishing tied for 14th last season and with goaltender points trending down, it was a pleasant surprise to see him race out in front of the skaters and take this one down. It does look like overall fantasy scoring will be down from last season, with no one on pace to come close to MacKinnon's 294.9 from 2023-24.

Fantasy Hart Trophy, Most valuable player

Finalists: Zach Werenski (106.7 average draft position), Mark Scheifele (143.0 ADP), Darcy Kuemper (215.4 ADP)

Winner: Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings

The fantasy version of this hardware has some expectations built into the selection rubric. All three of our nominees were heroes at their position based on their availability in drafts. A healthy Werenski proved he is among the top tier of defenders. An inspired season out of the Jets was led by Hellebuyck and Scheifele. But Kuemper has to be the winner after losing his starter's job in Washington and then being shipped to the Kings, only to start the season with injury issues. He is now jostling for third among all goaltenders in total fantasy points as the season winds down.

Fantasy Calder Trophy, Rookie of the year

Finalists: Macklin Celebrini, Lane Hutson, Dustin Wolf

Winner: Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens

The fantasy Calder plays out a lot like the actual Calder, as it will likely be the same three nominees for the NHL. Celebrini showed well on a struggling Sharks team, while Wolf could finish among the top 10 goaltenders for fantasy. But Hutson was a difference-maker on fantasy rosters after coming in as a third-pairing defender, only to wrestle away the top of the depth chart from Mike Matheson only a month or so into the season.

Fantasy Norris Trophy, Best defenseman

Finalists: Cale Makar, Zach Werenski, MacKenzie Weegar

Winner: Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Last season, we gave this award to Weegar as the fantasy Norris likes to reward those fantasy points that defenders tend to produce without the puck (blocked shots and hits). But last season the race for the most fantasy points was tight, with Roman Josi just a couple back of Makar and Weegar. But this season Makar has a lead of more than 30 fantasy points on Werenski and more than 40 fantasy points on Weegar. We can't deny the dominance, even though it's mostly coming from offensive production.

Fantasy Vezina Trophy, Best goalie

Finalists: Connor Hellebuyck, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Mackenzie Blackwood

Winner: Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche

Hellebuyck and Vasilevskiy are in a class of their own among the goaltenders, but they were also the top two goaltenders off the board at fantasy drafts. Blackwood was plucked from the Sharks by the defensively struggling Avalanche and propelled to fantasy stardom overnight with a December trade. He hasn't been the best fantasy goaltender in the league since the trade, but top five among goalies for a waiver pickup is value you just can't beat.

Fantasy Masterton Trophy, Comeback player of the year

Finalists: Rickard Rakell, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Darcy Kuemper

Winner: Rickard Rakell, W, Pittsburgh Penguins

The fantasy version of this NHL trophy is basically what it sounds like -- a comeback story, but purely from a fantasy perspective. Dubois and Kuemper are such great stories for their respective franchises. Both had albatross contracts for their former teams and were underperforming in 2023-24. A simple one-for-one swap and both players re-emerged as fantasy forces. But as great as their stories are, Rakell comes right up the middle the steal this award. While he had a solid showing in 2022-23, the last time Rakell had a 30-goal season was 2017-18 with the Anaheim Ducks. In 2023-24, he had just 15 goals and 37 points. He might end up with more goals this year than total points he had last season. It's going to be close, but he also might finish the campaign with the most fantasy points of any member of the Penguins... and that Sidney Crosby is no slouch!

Fantasy 2012 Draft Trophy, Most disappointing picks

Finalists: Steven Stamkos (29.3 ADP), Elias Pettersson (23.6 ADP), Zach Hyman (42.1 ADP)

Winner: Elias Pettersson, C, Vancouver Canucks