With the book closed on the first round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, we're again afforded the opportunity to evaluate what several prominent prospects offer within the fantasy hockey arena. While this draft might lack the more obvious spark of previous iterations as far as household names are concerned, those prospect pundits-in-the-know suggest this version possesses quality over quantity. Beyond the top pick, most top picks play at the center position, and many of whom will prove versatile and valuable to fantasy managers in years to come.

Additional analysis provided by ESPN's Rachel Doerrie.

Ready to contribute?

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders, Erie (OHL) Selected: 1, Rank: 1

Rachel Doerrie: "A dynamic presence at both ends of the ice, the 6-foot-2 blueliner skates with ease and elite mobility to shut down opponents in all situations, while creating offense with quality transition play. ..."

This young defender is going to be a star, it's only a matter of when. With Noah Dobson headed to Montreal, the Islanders are clearly pegging Schaefer to take over as a prominent blue-line component and top power-play anchor. Compared to Ottawa's Jake Sanderson by prospect analyst Shane Malloy, the current Erie Otter is lauded for his superior skating, hockey IQ, and physical play.

Most significant to fantasy managers, Schaefer projects to execute himself as a top-15 defenseman by checking categorical boxes across the board. Probably not next season, even if the dynasty-league gem cracks New York's lineup, but eventually. Keep in mind, the young lad doesn't turn 18 until September. For what it's worth, in Sanderson's third NHL season, at the age of 22, the aforementioned Senators' blueliner erupted for 2.4 fantasy points/game in ESPN standard competition.

Michael Misa, F, San Jose Sharks, Saginaw (OHL) Selected: 2, Rank: 2

Doerrie: "Misa's offensive instincts are elite. He processes the game at a high level and executes at top speed. Scouts believe he is NHL-ready and has the potential to become an elite top-line center. ..."

Forecast to be a star in the NHL, Misa offers the Sharks a delectable one-two punch down the middle as running mate to Macklin Celebrini. Leading the CHL with 62(!) goals and 72 assists through 65 contests this past season, the Saginaw standout is going to score on the regular at even-strength and with the extra skater. An immediate must-grab in dynasty competition, Misa is also forecast to eventually blossom into an exceptionally attractive target in re-draft leagues. Alongside other young San Jose talents like Celebrini and Will Smith, this kid sports 90-100 point potential in the bigs.

Keep an eye on...

Anton Frondell, F, Chicago Blackhawks, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan) Selected: 3, Rank: 5

Doerrie: "He has shown play-driving capabilities against men in the Allsvenskan, which has translated to the NHL for other prospects in the past. He's projected to produce between 75-85 points per season. His style of play translates well and has executives excited about his ability to step in the league in the next 18 months. ..."

Able to slide in at center or on the wing, Frondell is admired for his solid two-way play, physical approach, and outstanding shot. The just-turned 18-year-old should eventually find himself tucked into the Blackhawks' top-six -- his versatility offering a great deal of flexibility as to where exactly -- and on a power play unit with Connor Bedard. In addition to a projected initial haul of 60 points in 2026-27, Frondell should also be counted on to put up a good number of shots and hits.

Caleb Desnoyers, F, Utah Mammoth, Moncton (QMJHL) Selected: 4, Rank: 7

Doerrie: "He projects to be a quality second-line center with a decent chance of becoming a first-line player. He's cerebral, with quick hands and playmaking ability. He's not flashy, but he's consistently effective and makes intelligent plays with the puck. ..."

Loosely destined to slide in behind Logan Cooley as Utah's second-line center and on a top power-play unit, the Quebec native sports 70-point potential with a Mammoth team on the rise. Drawing quiet comparisons with Patrice Bergeron and Jonathan Toews -- as Doerrie also points out -- the speedy, towering playmaker potted 35 goals and 49 assists in 56 games with the Wildcats this past season.

Brady Martin, F, Nashville Predators, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Selected: 5, Rank: 13

Doerrie: "A Swiss Army knife type of player who will be most effective on the wing because of his strong wall play, Martin projects as a middle-six forward capable of scoring 20 goals routinely, with upside as a second-line forward. ..."

Likened to Florida's Sam Bennett, Elmira, Ontario's most famous hockey-playing farmer isn't forecast to put up piles of points like other members of this draft class. However, similarly to Bennett, Martin should still earn his fantasy keep in deeper leagues that reward a variety of categories, including hits.

Porter Martone, F, Philadelphia Flyers, Brampton (OHL) Selected: 8, Rank: 4

Doerrie: "A big, cerebral forward, Martone is a dual-threat offensive player with ability to score on his own and facilitate. He projects to be a second-line scoring winger who should see top power-play minutes. ..."

He's big, creative, and fiercely competitive. If Martone's skating -- a weakness -- improves, he could crack the Flyers' top line in the not-too-distant future. No question, fantasy managers should keep a view of how the teen progresses in that area, or doesn't, in the coming months. If Marone gears up to stride, his productive ceiling lies near the 70-point mark, heavy on the helpers.

James Hagens, F, Boston College, Boston Bruins (NCAA) Selected: 7, Rank: 3

Doerrie: "Hagens is projected to be a top-line center, or one of the NHL's best second-line centers. He brings a good work rate with excellent speed and passing ability that should see him effectively drive play at the NHL level. ...He's smaller and slighter than other prospects, which worries some teams, but there's a mix of Clayton Keller and Jack Hughes in him in terms of transition play and creativity. ..."

Goodness knows the Bruins could use a boost down the middle. After one more collegiate year, Hagens should wind his way into a top-six lineup spot in Boston. Perhaps eventually alongside one the game's best scorers? Remember, David Pastrnak is signed with the B's through 2031. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should definitely monitor for that potential configuration in seasons to come.

Jake O'Brien, F, Seattle Kraken, Brantford (OHL) Selected: 8, Rank: 9

Doerrie: "Deceptive and incredibly smooth, O'Brien projects to be a point-producing, top-six center with a chance to become a top-line center. ... He's two or three years away from playing an impactful role in the NHL, and patience could be the key to O'Brien reaching his top-line ceiling. If he does, he's going to be an elite power-play quarterback and offensive driver. ..."

As a top-six center in Seattle, O'Brien is going to score in bunches. At some point, perhaps more than any other member of the Kraken. Meriting immediate consideration in deep dynasty leagues, the just-turned 18-year-old should rise on all fantasy cheat sheets further down the line. If all goes well, the current Bulldog sports a 90-point ceiling.

Wild cards

Roger McQueen, F, Anaheim Ducks, Brandon (WHL) Selected: 10, Rank: 6

Doerrie: "His projection as an elite top-line center lacks confidence, due to lack of playing time from his back injury. Without the injury, we might be discussing McQueen near the top of this draft class because his package of skating, skill and physical gifts are rare, and the type of toolbox of which executives dream. ..."

Further described as a "textbook high-risk, high-reward player", McQueen could emerge as an outright steal if truly recovered from his nasty back injury. Whether he ultimately bumps Leo Carlsson, or whoever else, from the No. 1 center position in Anaheim, or shifts to the wing, the towering skater sports point/game potential. Fantasy managers will get a better sense of how his back is holding up through next season.

Joshua Ravensbergen, G, San Jose Sharks, Prince George (WHL) Selected: 30, Rank: 24

Doerrie: "Ravensbergen is the clear-cut top goaltender prospect in this draft. He projects a composed, confident demeanor, with a confident projection as a starting NHL goaltender who can handle a significant workload. ..."

Only tabbed a wild card because all young goalies are so considered at this stage in their careers, Ravensbergen is likely going to play often for a Sharks squad that should be considerably improved by the time he's ready to launch. Just give it three years or so.

Other first-round selections with projected fantasy upside: Carter Bear, F, Detroit Red Wings; Viktor Eklund, F, New York Islanders