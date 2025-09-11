Open Extended Reactions

While not statistically impossible, it's exceptionally difficult to win at fantasy hockey without a strong goaltending force. Not only are several categories the responsibility of few figures, toss in the negative integers "earned" by allowing too many goals, and substandard netminding showings can significantly dent your chances of success in all varieties of leagues. For instance, in ESPN's standard game, a goalie who stops 28 of 30 shots in a 4-2 win produces 5.6 prized points. While surrendering five goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 loss nets a loss of -4.8 points. A potentially painful swing, indeed.

ESPN Fantasy Hockey Default Scoring for Goaltenders:

Wins = 4 points; OT losses = 1 point; shutouts = 3 points

Saves = 0.2 points; Goals Against = -2 points.

Like in the real-life game, falling short between the pipes can make for a very long fantasy season. Spare a thought for fantasy managers who initially selected Juuse Saros and Jeremy Swayman as their top two netminders ahead of 2024-25. Hardly a reckless move at the time -- considering their projected values before all went askew -- but a depressing recipe to manage, all the same.

The formula remains identical, year over year, in most conventional fantasy play. Your model fantasy netminder is one who competes often, wins a lot, and stops the largest fraction of shots-faced possible. Unfortunately, plucking the right figures from the NHL's rather small pool is often easier said than accomplished.

Strategy

Illustrating the value in securing the best of the bunch, one goalie finished with approximately 20% more fantasy points than his nearest competition. While rostering Connor Hellebuyck didn't guarantee victory in 2024-25, the move certainly offered managers a significant leg up. As far as early-reach netminders are concerned, Hellebuyck is a list of one. Not ahead of proven game-changers up front like Nathan MacKinnon or Leon Draisaitl, but right after. If you're unable to secure the best in the fantasy-netminding biz, don't sweat it. There are other very good options available, touched on below.

In deeper conventional leagues comprising 10-12 managers, secure your one-two goaltending punch early on, then pad your roster with high-ceilinged sleepers or otherwise underrated performers. If they work out, great. If not, they can likely be subbed out for pleasant surprises who emerge as the season wears on. As with other positions, playing close attention to who's unexpectedly surging can pay out rich fantasy dividends.

Elite goalies to target

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning: (projected: 187.6, last season: 219.2)

If anyone can challenge Winnipeg's No. 1 for fantasy supremacy it's the "Big Cat" in Tampa. Now two years removed from undergoing back surgery, Vasilevskiy is in his prime, feeling better than ever. In fact, the 31-year-old suggested to reporters this spring that he hadn't yet hit his peak. A remarkable thought, considering Tampa's go-to logged a 38-20-5 record, .921 SV% and 2.16 GAA record through 63 contests this past season -- a performance that would have attracted more attention if it wasn't for Hellebuyck.

While some suggest the veteran netminder could negatively regress, my counter is why? The Lightning remain one of the better clubs in the East, coached by one of the best in the business. There's no reason this fantasy gem can't bust through the 200-point once more. Particularly if he feels anywhere as good as claimed.

And of course:

Top-tier goalies to target

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars: (projected: 204.0, last season: 152.8)

Oettinger appears to fit the ideal fantasy profile nearly perfectly: A great goalie who plays a ton for one of the league's best teams. Into the first year of his rich contract extension, the soon-to-turn 27-year-old is entering his prime with a club that should, again, challenge in the Western Conference. Having forward Mikko Rantanen on board for an entire season will only help in that regard. Once Hellebuyck and Vasilevskiy are off the board, the Stars' No 1 is the next best option. One that could conceivably finish top of the fantasy table if those other two fall a bit short.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers: (projected: 177.8, last season: 113.8)

New coach. Some ostensibly needed personnel changes. The addition of defender Vladislav Gavrikov. This Rangers squad isn't going to uncharacteristically stink for a second straight year. Considering he projects to play 60-plus once again, Shesterkin could finish top 5 in total fantasy points.

Mid-tier goalies to target

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs: (projected: 141.2, last season: 133.8)

The Maple Leafs netminder might otherwise qualify as a top-tier performer if it wasn't for workload history. Stolarz led all reasonably active goalies with a .926 SV% and equally impressive 2.14 GAA in 2024-25. His numbers were arguably even better the previous season in Florida. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old played only 61 total games over those two years because of injury issues. If Stolarz could eke out 50-plus games for a high-quality Leafs squad, he would serve as a superb No. 2 fantasy netminder in any league of reasonable size. While an unprecedented number, sure, therein lies the gamble.

But a couple of positive factors to consider: One, Stolarz is in the final year of his current contract. If the vet wants a substantial raise from the $2.5 million he currently earns, part-time work isn't going to cut it. Also, he's feeling ornery after being excluded from Team USA's Olympic camp. Joey Daccord was invited. As was Jeremy Swayman. Stolarz is justified in feeling snubbed. And, hopefully for Toronto and his fantasy managers, highly motivated.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (projected: 110.2, last season: 49.2)

It's not Saros's fault his team couldn't score. That the former Vezina candidate still managed to finish comfortably in the fantasy black when the Preds averaged 2.59 goals/game -- only San Jose scored fewer -- serves testament to his competence. Mind you, in step with most of his prominent teammates, the 30-year-old was hardly his best self either in 2024-25. Any fantasy manager who considers last year's debacle in Nashville a one-off might take a flier on Saros, especially later in the draft. This is a good-to-great goaltender, and GM Barry Trotz isn't about to allow for a second mulligan.

Forwards | Defensemen

Key sleepers

Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks: (projected: 82.4, last season: 79.4)

Following years of trade rumors, John Gibson is finally settled in Detroit, busting the door wide open for Dostal to seize control of Anaheim's crease. A mix of young and experienced talent, highlighted by offseason additions Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund, this is a Ducks squad on the rise. No more excuses for the 25-year-old then, who's shown plenty of promise playing for a lesser collective these past two seasons. Snagging Dostal as a No. 3 fantasy netminder could prove very wise indeed.

Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets: (projected: N/A, last season: 57.6)

After spending most of the past four years in the minors, the young goalie is ready for his NHL closeup. With ex-backup Daniil Tarasov gone for Flroida, Greaves is now in position to sub in for mediocre No. 1 Elvis Merzlikins. Even accounting for the small 11-game sample size, his 1.91 GAA and .938 SV% in 2024-25 is hard to overlook. Same goes for an overtly impressive 12.12 GSAA (Evolving Hockey). Playing for a competitive Blue Jackets team, and in the final year of his current contract, the 24-year-old should post better-than-anticipated fantasy numbers.

Late-round picks to consider

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins: (projected: 272.8, last season: 216.2)

According to Swayman's recent testimony to reporters, Boston's No. 1 is refreshed, jazzed, and ready to return to his winning ways:"

"I'm a completely different human being. That's a testament to the experience that I gained throughout my career to this point. I'm so grateful for that, the ups and downs of it all. Standing here, Jeremy Swayman is in a great spot, and I'm really excited about that."

While also acknowledging the importance of training camp, which he missed last year.

"It's an extremely important time of year. If I didn't have that experience last year, then I probably wouldn't understand the importance of it. It's definitely allowed me to prepare a little bit differently coming into training camp this time."

That puts to bed any questions about how Boston's netminder feels about last year's lackadaisical performance, and his appreciation for the value in preseason training with teammates. Before last year's mess, Swayman was consistently solid-to-great for his club. That's why they paid him the big bucks and let Linus Ullmark go. As long as the Bruins remain reasonably competitive, Swayman is due for a bounce-back season.

Avoid in drafts at current value

Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken (No. 4 goaltender, projected: 129.8, last season: 106.8)

Proving 2023-24 was no fluke, Daccord followed up that breakout campaign with a 27-23-5 record, 2.73 GAA, and .906 SV%. Not too shoddy at all. However, outside of projected workload, Seattle's No. 1 shouldn't qualify as a top-12 fantasy netminder. Looking beyond his limited NHL resume, the AHL regular plays for a club that lacks star firepower, relying far too heavily on a balanced attack. Draft him, sure, but not before more reliable figures, with higher ceilings, on better teams.

