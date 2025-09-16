Open Extended Reactions

Unlike its weighted-points cousin, straight up head-to-head category competition is appealing in its egalitarian simplicity. One solitary goal, assist, shot, hit, integer in a goals-against average etc. can mean the difference between winning that subgroup or not. In that view, here's a look at several 'Category Giants', who offer tangible value by shining in one field, while still contributing otherwise. Considering the overlap in evaluating top performers in all fantasy competition, the following should still serve as useful for managers in ESPN's Standard H2H game and other leagues (i.e. Rotisserie).

One note: No one needs to be advised to draft Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Cale Makar and other exceptional, well-recognized fantasy performers. We all know who those guys are and of what they're capable. So, barring a couple of exceptions, the focus here is on other standout skaters who can bolster your chances in H2H categories across the board.

Goals

While not quite humming along at the same clip of an Auston Matthews, Draisaitl, or David Pastrnak, Kyle Connor is still averaging 0.5 goals and 3.5 shots/game since 2021-22. Yet it sometimes feels like we don't revere the winger in the fantasy sphere as much as we should. Pegged to skate on a top line with a rejuvenated Mark Scheifele and healthy Gabriel Vilardi once more, Connor is in position to score another 40-plus while satisfying other popular categories across the board. Like assists, which he logged a career-high 56 this past season. Tampa's Brayden Point is another figure who's right up there with the aforementioned trio - 0.58 goals/game since 2022-23 - but doesn't seem to command the same deserved respect.

Then there's Tage Thompson in Buffalo, who's going to score 50 goals shortly enough. Maybe as soon as this season, alongside a (hopefully) healthy Josh Norris. Boston's Morgan Geekie projects as a valuable sleeper on a top Bruins' line alongside Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm.

Power-play points

Beyond the usual fantasy heavyweights -- Kucherov, MacKinnon, McDavid -- this slightly under-the-radar skater in Utah (still) deserves extra credit for his power-play production. Not only did Clayton Keller finish 11th in overall scoring this past season, 37 of his 90-point total counted with the extra skater. Only Kucherov and MacKinnon contributed more in that special teams' department. Tucked away in Arizona before moving to Salt Lake City last year, Keller has never commanded the same fantasy respect as his statistical equals.

Detroit's Lucas Raymond is another mildly underappreciated performer worth considering. A rising star in Detroit, the 23-year-old hit the 80-point mark for the first time this past season, in part due to his prowess with the man-advantage. Once Raymond starts shooting on net more often, look out. On the blue line, Shayne Gostisbehere embodies the power-play specialist role with Carolina, putting up numbers in step with Vancouver's Quinn Hughes.

Assists

Anyone have Jesper Bratt contributing 67 assists in 2024-25? While many thought his previous haul of 56 was too tough to replicate, a full season on a top line with a healthy Jack Hughes -- fingers crossed -- could see the winger draw in another 60-ish. St. Louis center Robert Thomas kicked in 60 of his own, along with 21 goals, and still remained available in more than 20% of ESPN Fantasy leagues by season's end.

On the blue line, Vancouver's Quinn Hughes might have flirted with 70 in a full campaign, Zach Werenski of the Blue Jackets blew us away with 59 helpers, and Golden Knight Shea Theodore held his own with 50 in only 67 contests. Don't overthink it: The best playmakers in the game shine in this category. Try to select those that sparkle in other facets as well.

Short-handed points

All else being nearly equal, this category best serves as a tie-breaker when in position to draft skaters of perceived parallel value. While both Alex Tuch and Rickard Rakell put up a comparable number of goals, assists, and shots in 2024-25, the former also led the league with nine short-handed points. Same applies if debating between Vincent Trocheck and another player of similar ilk. In his new Anaheim digs, Chris Kreider merits additional consideration as someone with the wherewithal to produce in all situations. Including down a skater.

Shots

A prized category-league gem, Brady Tkachuk does it all. The Senators' captain scores goals, earns assists, pitches in on the power play, throws his body around, and shoots on net more often than just about anyone else. Despite playing only 72 games in 2024-25, the younger Tkachuk brother finished fourth in shots on goal with 296. He serves as a first-round draft pick in leagues that equally award production and rougher play.

In New Jersey, forward Timo Meier shoots on net habitually often. After an(other) disappointing season production-wise, the 28-year-old needs to be better. Having a healthy Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier for most of 2025-26 should help Meier return to his former scoring ways. In fall drafts, Calgary's shot-happy Nazem Kadri -- another well-rounded category-league performer -- is also prone to fly under the fantasy radar longer than he probably should.

Blocked shots

Idyllically, you want a defender who is as willing to sacrifice their body as they are adept at pitching in on the productive side. In that regard, MacKenzie Weegar blew the fantasy doors off in 2024-25 by blocking 192 -- fifth most in the league -- and totalling 47 points. Now that most fantasy managers are onto Weegar, know that fellow Calgary defender Rasmus Andersson did his respective managers a solid by blocking 196 shots and accumulating 31 points. Detroit's Moritz Seider also carries extra fantasy heft in leagues that appreciate those willing to lay it all out there in their own end.

Up front, Sabres forward Alex Tuch led all forwards with 113 blocked-shots in 2024-25.

Hits

If not already discussed, Brady Tkachuk would earn more dialog here, further illustrating the 25-year-old's holistic value in H2H category play. Instead, J.T. Miller is worth mentioning, as a consistent physical force who also likes to put up points five-on-five, on the power play, and even short-handed. Fellow Ranger Will Cuylle is a full-on banger -- boasting a neat and tidy 300 hits in 2024-25 -- who has the means to score 30-plus goals. Entering his third full season, the 23-year-old is attracting plenty of attention as the club's potential next captain.

It also bears pointing out that Vancouver's Kiefer Sherwood led the rest of the league by more than 50% with 462 hits this past season. Four-hundred and sixty-two. His 19 goals and 21 assists serving as a productive bonus.

Jacob Trouba, D, Anaheim Ducks

Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks

Faceoffs won

Sidney Crosby is the NHL's best at winning faceoffs. Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire

Sidney Crosby continues to dominate this category, besting his next competition by more than 300 faceoff wins over the past two years. Something to consider during your draft, if swaying between the Penguins' captain and an alternative 90-point producer. Another proven performer in this vein, New York's Vincent Trocheck likewise checks off a host of other important boxes. The category-league darling in New York also scores, hits, blocks shots, and pitches in more shorted-handed points than just about anyone else. The second-most this past season, in fact. A healthy campaign out of Nico Hischier could also see the Devils' center give Crosby a reasonable run.

Goalie wins

The busiest goaltenders on the best teams dominate this category. That's Connor Hellebuyck, followed by Tampa's Andrei Vasilievsky and Stars netminder Jake Oettinger. If the Kings don't take a step back, Darcy Kuemper might again surpass the 35-win plateau, as could Vegas's Adin Hill. Ducks' No. 1, now undisputed with John Gibson gone to Detroit, Lukas Dostal sports sleeper appeal with an ever-improving Anaheim squad.

Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers

Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche

Save percentage

In stride with the goaltending elite, here's where a skilled part-timer has the opportunity to shine. Just one solid outing from the likes of an Anthony Stolarz in Toronto, or Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood, could seal this category single handedly. In deeper leagues where Hellebuyck, Vasilevskiy, and Co. are already spoken for, there's wisdom in corralling such a tandem-team member or reasonably busy backup. Especially the Maple Leafs' netminder, who stands the chance to play more often if healthy.

Super-sleeper Jet Greaves in Columbus could also serve as a pleasant surprise if he enjoys ample opportunities to sub in for Elvis Merzlikins. The young goalie rocked out a .938 SV% in 11 appearances this past season.

Goals-against average

As with the previous category, it's largely an issue of quality over quantity. If a player is boasting a stellar SV%, their GAA isn't likely going to stink. Unless the team out front allows a whopping 50-plus shots. In that view there's some thought to pursuing a netminder that competes for a staunchly defensive squad. Such as Frederik Andersen (when healthy) of the Hurricanes. Or Kings netminder Darcy Kuemper. Stopping only 18 of 20 shots is a-okay when trying to nail down an impressive GAA.

