Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the first edition of ESPN Fantasy Hockey's four-team mock draft? Yes, four teams. Our servers tell us that a growing number of you are playing in four-team leagues, so we decided to put the challenge to our expert panel to see what their strategy would be, and how their teams turned out.

Our experts also contended with the question that many of you have navigated in your drafts so far... when to draft injured star Matthew Tkachuk.

The Florida Panthers expect to be without Tkachuk (groin) until at least December, and he previously was ranked in the top-10 before the injury was known. If your league has IR spots available, he would be eligible to be placed there, opening up an extra roster spot until he returns.

.

This draft featured the following participants (in order of first-round selection): Victoria Matiash, Pierre Becquey, Sachin Dave Chandan, and Sean Allen. Scoring is ESPN standard H2H points, see the scoring system here. See their commentary below, and then see how each round played out.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Sean Allen, fantasy hockey analyst: I get it now, the appeal of four-team leagues. Fast draft, every pick a star, no digging through the scraps. I ended up with five of my personally ranked top seven blueliners, including drafting Thomas Harley to a bench spot. Obviously I'll need these defenders to help prop up a slightly weaker forward group, but to make up for that, I prioritized players who have a high ceiling, rather than safe floor: Macklin Celebrini, Connor Bedard, Dylan Guenther, Wyatt Johnston and Dylan Holloway.

While some of those picks might be a risk over safer options in a standard-sized league, all bets are off in a four-team format. The stats of a replacement level player are through the roof in this format because of the smaller pool of selected talent. Alex DeBrincat, Jordan Kyrou, Nico Hischier and Bo Horvat are on the waiver wire!

Pierre Becquey, fantasy sports editor: I targeted several top goalies because it was a way to build an edge at one of the positions and the draft lent itself to snagging goalies. With a cap of four per roster, having half the top 8 on my squad means I should be able to maximize quality starts every week while streaming forwards and defensemen as I see fit.

I think we were all playing a game of chicken with Tkachuk and this is as far as I was willing to let him drop. He goes straight to my IR, allowing me to pick up another skater and, when he returns I've got an extra "first rounder" to deploy for the stretch run and, hopefully, the playoffs.

Victoria Matiash, fantasy hockey analyst: More of a veteran of deeper leagues involving 10-plus teams, I'm a bit blown away by the quality of my roster. And everyone else's! There's certainly a fun novelty to challenging a small handful of opposing fantasy managers with my own selected cream versus their also high-quality crop.

Suspecting there might be an early run on top-tier goaltenders, I instead chose to immediately target elite heavyweights up front. MacKinnon, and Pastrnak, and Kucherov, oh my! Now we'll see if my solid collection of blueliners -- fingers crossed Roman Josi remains healthy and active -- and group of good netminders can pull their fantasy weight while the best forwards in the biz cook like only they can. I am admittedly bummed about losing out on Tkachuk as an IR stash, waiting one draft round too many.

Staying on top of waiver options, particularly at the goalie position, will be a priority once play gets underway. If one of my full-timers falls flat early, the objective will be to quickly sub-in this year's Darcy Kuemper or Logan Thompson. Having the likes of Juuse Saros, Thompson, Jordan Binnington, Thatcher Demko, and a self-proclaimed fitter-than-ever Stuart Skinner, available for the grabbing offers safety-net comfort in that regard.

Sachin Dave Chandan, fantasy hockey editor: As with most drafts, I aim to take "best player available" and then figure out positions later on. In doing so this time, I picked perennial fantasy-MVP candidate Connor McDavid as well as a pair of elite goaltenders in reigning top fantasy-point scorer Connor Hellebuyck and Igor Shesterkin. As my forward roster continued to develop, the middle rounds exposed a huge gap in the defenseman available, so I had to reach for five defensemen in my final eight picks -- each of whom I would be happy with in a ten-team league.

What I'm most excited about in a four-team league is that every roster spot is going to an all-star quality player, which means higher-scoring matchups. As mentioned by the others, it's intriguing how many quality starters are left over on waivers.

Round 1

1. Nathan MacKinnon Col, C -- Matiash

2. Auston Matthews Tor, C -- Becquey

3. Connor McDavid Edm, C -- Chandan

4. Cale Makar Col, D -- Allen

Round 2

5. Leon Draisaitl Edm, C -- Allen

6. Connor Hellebuyck Wpg, G -- Chandan

7. Jake Oettinger Dal, G -- Becquey

8. David Pastrnak Bos, RW -- Matiash

Round 3

9. Nikita Kucherov TB, RW -- Matiash

10. Andrei Vasilevskiy TB, G -- Becquey

11. Brady Tkachuk Ott, LW -- Chandan

12. Kirill Kaprizov Min, LW -- Allen

Round 4

13. Macklin Celebrini SJ, C -- Allen

14. Artemi Panarin NYR, LW -- Chandan

15. Filip Forsberg Nsh, LW -- Becquey

16. William Nylander Tor, RW -- Matiash

Round 5

17. Kyle Connor Wpg, LW -- Matiash

18. Mikko Rantanen Dal, RW -- Becquey

19. Jack Hughes NJ, C -- Chandan

20. Jack Eichel VGK, C -- Allen

Round 6

21. Sam Reinhart Fla, RW -- Allen

22. Igor Shesterkin NYR, G -- Chandan

23. MacKenzie Weegar Cgy, D -- Becquey

24. Roman Josi Nsh, D -- Matiash

Round 7

25. Kirill Marchenko CBJ, LW -- Matiash

26. J.T. Miller NYR, C -- Becquey

27. Alex Ovechkin Wsh, LW -- Chandan

28. Rasmus Dahlin Buf, D -- Allen

Round 8

29. Zach Werenski CBJ, D -- Allen

30. Cole Caufield Mon, LW -- Chandan

31. Sergei Bobrovsky Fla, G -- Becquey

32. Filip Gustavsson Min, G -- Matiash

Round 9

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

33. Brayden Point TB, C -- Matiash

34. Moritz Seider Det, D -- Becquey

35. Jake Guentzel TB, LW -- Chandan

36. Tim Stutzle Ott, C -- Allen

Round 10

37. Sidney Crosby Pit, C -- Allen

38. Jason Robertson Dal, LW -- Chandan

39. Victor Hedman TB, D -- Becquey

40. Quinn Hughes Van, D -- Matiash

Round 11

41. Evan Bouchard Edm, D -- Matiash

42. Elias Pettersson Van, C -- Becquey

43. Tage Thompson Buf, C -- Chandan

44. Mitch Marner VGK, RW -- Allen

Round 12

45. Dylan Guenther UTA, RW -- Allen

46. John Tavares Tor, C -- Chandan

47. Matt Boldy Min, LW -- Becquey

48. Adin Hill VGK, G -- Matiash

Round 13

49. Clayton Keller UTA, LW -- Matiash

50. Matthew Tkachuk Fla, RW -- Becquey

51. Jesper Bratt NJ, RW -- Chandan

52. Jake Sanderson Ott, D -- Allen

Round 14

53. Adam Fox NYR, D -- Allen

54. Adrian Kempe LA, RW -- Chandan

55. Steven Stamkos Nsh, C -- Becquey

56. Josh Morrissey Wpg, D -- Matiash

Round 15

57. Mark Scheifele Wpg, C -- Matiash

58. Dustin Wolf Cgy, G -- Becquey

59. John Carlson Wsh, D -- Chandan

60. Wyatt Johnston Dal, C -- Allen

Round 16

61. Thomas Harley Dal, D -- Allen

62. Brandon Hagel TB, LW -- Chandan

63. Vincent Trocheck NYR, C -- Becquey

64. Darcy Kuemper LA, G -- Matiash

Round 17

65. Dylan Larkin Det, C -- Matiash

66. Nick Suzuki Mon, C -- Becquey

67. Jackson LaCombe Ana, D -- Chandan

68. Dylan Holloway StL, C -- Allen

Round 18

69. Connor Bedard Chi, C -- Allen

70. Nazem Kadri Cgy, C -- Chandan

71. Mikhail Sergachev UTA, D -- Becquey

72. Martin Necas Col, RW -- Matiash

Round 19

73. Rasmus Andersson Cgy, D -- Matiash

74. Mike Matheson Mon, D -- Becquey

75. Noah Dobson Mon, D -- Chandan

76. Aleksander Barkov Fla, C -- Allen

Round 20

77. Mackenzie Blackwood Col, G -- Allen

78. Charlie McAvoy Bos, D -- Chandan

79. Seth Jarvis Car, RW -- Becquey

80. Brock Faber Min, D -- Matiash

Round 21

81. Mika Zibanejad NYR, C -- Matiash

82. Sebastian Aho Car, C -- Becquey

83. Erik Karlsson Pit, D -- Chandan

84. Frederik Andersen Car, G -- Allen

Round 22

85. Jacob Markstrom NJ, G -- Allen

86. Anthony Stolarz Tor, G -- Chandan

87. Kris Letang Pit, D -- Becquey

88. Ilya Sorokin NYI, G -- Matiash

ESPN Fantasy Hockey is the fun, free way to get inside the game. Draft your players, set your lineups and earn points when the pros do. Sign up today!

Team Matiash

F1 Nathan MacKinnon Col, C (Pick: 1.1)

F2 David Pastrnak Bos, RW (Pick: 2.8)

F3 Nikita Kucherov TB, RW (Pick: 3.9)

F4 William Nylander Tor, RW (Pick: 4.16)

F5 Kyle Connor Wpg, LW (Pick: 5.17)

D1 Roman Josi Nsh, D (Pick: 6.24)

F6 Kirill Marchenko CBJ, LW (Pick: 7.25)

G1 Filip Gustavsson Min, G (Pick: 8.32)

F7 Brayden Point TB, C (Pick: 9.33)

D2 Quinn Hughes Van, D (Pick: 10.40)

D3 Evan Bouchard Edm, D (Pick: 11.41)

G2 Adin Hill VGK, G (Pick: 12.48)

F8 Clayton Keller UTA, LW (Pick: 13.49)

D4 Josh Morrissey Wpg, D (Pick: 14.56)

F9 Mark Scheifele Wpg, C (Pick: 15.57)

G3 Darcy Kuemper LA, G (Pick: 16.64)

F10 Dylan Larkin Det, C (Pick: 17.65)

F11 Martin Necas Col, RW (Pick: 18.72)

D5 Rasmus Andersson Cgy, D (Pick: 19.73)

D6 Brock Faber Min, D (Pick: 20.80)

F12 Mika Zibanejad NYR, C (Pick: 21.81)

G4 Ilya Sorokin NYI, G (Pick: 22.88)

Team Becquey

F1 Auston Matthews Tor, C (Pick: 1.2)

G1 Jake Oettinger Dal, G (Pick: 2.7

G2 Andrei Vasilevskiy TB, G (Pick: 3.10

F2 Filip Forsberg Nsh, LW (Pick: 4.15

F3 Mikko Rantanen Dal, RW (Pick: 5.18

D1 MacKenzie Weegar Cgy, D (Pick: 6.23

F4 J.T. Miller NYR, C (Pick: 7.26

G3 Sergei Bobrovsky Fla, G (Pick: 8.31

D2 Moritz Seider Det, D (Pick: 9.34

D3 Victor Hedman TB, D (Pick: 10.39

F5 Elias Pettersson Van, C (Pick: 11.42

F6 Matt Boldy Min, LW (Pick: 12.47

F7 Matthew Tkachuk Fla, RW (Pick: 13.50

F8 Steven Stamkos Nsh, C (Pick: 14.55

G4 Dustin Wolf Cgy, G (Pick: 15.58

F9 Vincent Trocheck NYR, C (Pick: 16.63

F10 Nick Suzuki Mon, C (Pick: 17.66

D4 Mikhail Sergachev UTA, D (Pick: 18.71

D5 Mike Matheson Mon, D (Pick: 19.74

F11 Seth Jarvis Car, RW (Pick: 20.79

F12 Sebastian Aho Car, C (Pick: 21.82

D6 Kris Letang Pit, D (Pick: 22.87

Made it this far? Create your own league with your own rules and play against your friends today.

Team Chandan

F1 Connor McDavid Edm, C (Pick: 1.3)

G1 Connor Hellebuyck Wpg, G (Pick: 2.6)

F2 Brady Tkachuk Ott, LW (Pick: 3.11)

F3 Artemi Panarin NYR, LW (Pick: 4.14)

F4 Jack Hughes NJ, C (Pick: 5.19)

G2 Igor Shesterkin NYR, G (Pick: 6.22)

F5 Alex Ovechkin Wsh, LW (Pick: 7.27)

F6 Cole Caufield Mon, LW (Pick: 8.30)

F7 Jake Guentzel TB, LW (Pick: 9.35)

F8 Jason Robertson Dal, LW (Pick: 10.38)

F9 Tage Thompson Buf, C (Pick: 11.43)

F10 John Tavares Tor, C (Pick: 12.46)

F11 Jesper Bratt NJ, RW (Pick: 13.51)

F12 Adrian Kempe LA, RW (Pick: 14.54)

D1 John Carlson Wsh, D (Pick: 15.59)

F13 Brandon Hagel TB, LW (Pick: 16.62)

D2 Jackson LaCombe Ana, D (Pick: 17.67)

F14 Nazem Kadri Cgy, C (Pick: 18.70)

D3 Noah Dobson Mon, D (Pick: 19.75)

D4 Charlie McAvoy Bos, D (Pick: 20.78)

D5 Erik Karlsson Pit, D (Pick: 21.83)

G3 Anthony Stolarz Tor, G (Pick: 22.86)

Team Allen

D1 Cale Makar Col, D (Pick: 1.4)

F1 Leon Draisaitl Edm, C (Pick: 2.5)

F2 Kirill Kaprizov Min, LW (Pick: 3.12)

F3 Macklin Celebrini SJ, C (Pick: 4.13)

F4 Jack Eichel VGK, C (Pick: 5.20)

F5 Sam Reinhart Fla, RW (Pick: 6.21)

D2 Rasmus Dahlin Buf, D (Pick: 7.28)

D3 Zach Werenski CBJ, D (Pick: 8.29)

F6 Tim Stutzle Ott, C (Pick: 9.36)

F7 Sidney Crosby Pit, C (Pick: 10.37)

F8 Mitch Marner VGK, RW (Pick: 11.44)

F9 Dylan Guenther UTA, RW (Pick: 12.45)

D4 Jake Sanderson Ott, D (Pick: 13.52)

D5 Adam Fox NYR, D (Pick: 14.53)

F10 Wyatt Johnston Dal, C (Pick: 15.60)

D6 Thomas Harley Dal, D (Pick: 16.61)

F11 Dylan Holloway StL, C (Pick: 17.68)

F12 Connor Bedard Chi, C (Pick: 18.69)

F13 Aleksander Barkov Fla, C (Pick: 19.76)

G1 Mackenzie Blackwood Col, G (Pick: 20.77)

G2 Frederik Andersen Car, G (Pick: 21.84)

G3 Jacob Markstrom NJ, G (Pick: 22.85)

Download the ESPN Fantasy Sports app and have every player right at your fingertips. Available on the App Store and Google Play.