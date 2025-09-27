Rookie Watch: Demidov and 11 other names you need to know this season

Open Extended Reactions

Unquestionably, these skilled novices can bring fresh energy to both their respective squads and your own fantasy roster. Some, sooner than later. Must-draft targets in dynasty and keeper competition, the following dozen Calder Trophy candidates might also serve as valuable performers in most redraft competition.

As an individual, the early Calder favorite is a dazzling talent. While there's no question he's going to produce, to what degree will largely depend on how well the teen meshes with his linemates. Ahead of the regular season, Demidov is pegged to play with Patrik Laine and center Kirby Dach. If both can stay fit -- rather significant ifs considering their respective health histories -- and this trio gels, look out. If not, coach Martin St. Louis will be quick to shuffle in whoever gets the most out of the Canadiens' fifth-overall draft selection (2024). So invested fantasy managers likely need not fret regardless.

That Demidov is also expected to compete on a top power play with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield provides even more promise. I also like that he earned a seven-game taste of NHL action, including in the playoffs, last spring. This dynamic winger boasts a 65-point ceiling, with a good fraction of them counting with the extra skater. Draft him appropriately.

Skating on a top line and power play with Robert Thomas, the University of Minnesota product is going to put up points. Not at the 1.28/game pace like he did in Big-10 competition, but a good number. How about 60-65? Drafted three full years ago, Snuggerud is now fully ready to go. I've got this physical winger -- comparable to Toronto's Matthew Knies -- on my way-too-premature Calder ballot right behind Demidov.

Pesky and physical, Leonard is another well-rounded forward who can pop the puck in the net. Skating on a scoring line with his current landlord, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and competing on the Caps' secondary power play, the 20-year-old will put up points with the best on this list. Which should make his habit of leaving dishes in the Dubois household sink all the more forgivable. Count on at least a pair of hits from the Massachusetts native every game as well.

Plain and simple, if Koivunen stays planted on a top line (and power play, possibly?) with Sidney Crosby, he's going to contribute. A gig on Evgeni Malkin's unit wouldn't be too bad either. Drafted way back in 2021, the now 22-year-old kicked in seven assists in only eight contests with the Penguins this past campaign. While other rookies seem to be getting more preseason attention, Koivunen's potential can't be overlooked as a deeper-league dark horse.

Coach Ryan Warsofsky appears pleased with Misa's performance in camp to date, even offering the young center a shot on the Sharks' second scoring line. If this year's second-overall draft pick ends up supplanting Alexander Wennberg in that slot, along with seeing minutes with the man-advantage, he'll make a good deal of productive noise. Probably not Celebrini-like rookie numbers, but around the 60-point mark to start. This rising star is fast. Which, in addition to his other full bag of talents, helped him bang out 62 goals and 72 assists in 65 games with the Saginaw Spirit this past season. Misa deserves a spot on your roster in deeper scoring fantasy leagues.

Goodness knows, the Islanders need to mine more scoring from somewhere. Maybe the KHL-export contributes in that department as a top-line threat alongside center Bo Horvat and fellow New York newbie Jonathan Drouin. Remember when Artemi Panarin collected 77 points in his first NHL season with the Blackhawks as a 24-year-old? Patrick Roy and Co. are certainly hoping for anything near a carbon-copy performance from their more-seasoned rookie, who turns 25 in October. Shabanov is worth a swing as a similar fantasy sleeper in 2025-26.

Anchoring Chicago's top power play -- because who else? -- and armed with an impressive shot, the 21-year-old is inevitably going to put up points. He's also going to throw his body around often while blocking enough shots to satisfy any manager in ESPN standard leagues. Far from a household name outside of Chicago, Rinzel will become familiar to fantasy players and hockey fans alike soon enough. As long as plus/minus doesn't weigh too heavily, the towering defender is a must-draft prospect in any deeper league.

Flames fans are super excited for this kid's emergence and with good cause. After putting up a whopping 107 points in 61 games with the Saginaw Spirit, the 19-year-old appears on route to play in the big leagues this year. And if/when Calgary trades Rasmus Andersson as anticipated, he's going to anchor the secondary power play. Projected (eventually) to skate alongside shutdown defender Kevin Bahl, Parekh will also enjoy the extra freedom to contribute offensively at even-strength. Gifted with a nasty edge, the ninth-overall draft pick (2024) sports a little extra shine for fantasy managers who appreciate penalty minutes.

He's going to reward his fantasy managers as a valuable performer ... one day. But unless Buium replaces Brock Faber on the Wild's top power play unit, or Jared Spurgeon on the second, this year's numbers might be more modest. Barring an inordinate number of blocked-shots, the University of Denver alum is likely a year or two away from making a significant splash in conventional redraft leagues. Again, unless he squeezes onto one of the aforementioned special teams units. So, keep a view of how that unfolds.

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

Head coach Patrick Roy: "We're going to give him time." Which makes sense, considering June's No. 1 draft pick turned 18 this September. That's young for any skater, never mind a defenseman. No question Schaefer is going to post superior numbers when he gets his full-time shot, which, two weeks before the regular season, doesn't feel like this year. But this is a franchise blueliner and future star. So if your dynasty/keeper squad is in rebuild mode, grab this kid ASAP.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks

Oh, he's going to play, alright. With Alex Nedeljkovic serving as the other option, the 23-year-old needn't worry about seeing a healthy dose of NHL action this season round. Now whether the ever-improving Sharks can perform well enough out front of whoever's postured between the pipes is the bigger question. If San Jose wins significantly more games than they did last year (20), Askarov could serve as a good sleeper pick in deeper fantasy leagues. They should, if Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund each take another step forward as anticipated. I'm not drafting the guy, but will keep a close eye on San Jose this fall to gauge whether Askarov merits grabbing off the wire.

If Linus Ullmark misses any significant time, like he did last season, the 23-year-old could serve as an exceptional fantasy surprise in 2024-25. When promoted from the Belleville Senators this past winter, he posted an 8-3-1 record, 1.99 GAA, .925 SV%, while earning three shutouts. Not too shabby. This year's full-time backup for a good Senators squad will see a lot more action this year. Keep Merilainen on your fantasy radar as a viable streaming option, at minimum.

