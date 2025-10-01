Open Extended Reactions

As far as fantasy hockey prep tools are concerned, player projections are as succinct and straightforward as they are useful. In forecasting what might come to pass for any individual, these numbers lay out a reasonable path in helping managers draft the most dynamic squad possible. But they should also be handled with a critical eye and healthy dose of subjectivity. As with all data-driven foretelling, there's still plenty of room for personal prognostication and listening to your gut.

In that view, here are my first 20 draft selections, listed in chosen order. As with much of ESPN's content, these selections run in step with our default points league, recognizing the following categories:

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Skaters:

Goals = 2 points

Assists = 1 point

Shots and hits = 0.1 points

Blocked shots and special teams points = 0.5 points

Goaltenders:

Wins = 4 points

OT losses = 1 point

Shutouts = 3 points

Saves = 0.2 points

Goals against = -2 points

To avoid repetition, I'm sparing commentary for the first half-dozen elite skaters, as they're already under the fantasy microscope as possible top draft picks overall. The arguments remain the same.

Draft Slot 4: Connor McDavid, F, Edmonton Oilers

Draft Slot 7: Cale Makar, D, Colorado Avalanche

Now that the top echelon of fantasy forwards are off the board, it's an occasion to turn to the upper crust of game-changers on the blue line. There's Makar and then there's everyone else. No one registered more fantasy points in H2H standard points competition last season than the Avalanche defenseman. For crying out loud, he scored 30 goals, in addition to his 62 assists. Thirty! The only argument against selecting Makar earlier is that asking for another equal performance feels like too great a demand. If that notion doesn't hold water for you, by all means, grab him earlier.

play 1:56 Kirill Kaprizov's top plays from last season Check out Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov's top plays from the 2024-25 season.

Remember when Kaprizov erupted for 23 goals and 27 assists (plus-21) through the first 34 games of 2024-25? Me too. Only Leon Draisaitl scored more goals (he had one more goal) through that stretch. Then the Wild superstar got injured, sinking what could have evolved into a Hart Trophy campaign. Fast-forward a few months, he's fit and -- at the time of this writing -- highly incentivized, having just signed the largest contract in the NHL to stay in Minnesota. That's an appealing combination. Alluring enough for me to take an early swing for the fantasy fences.

As a fantasy netminder, he's just that much more valuable than the field. The reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner -- named the "goalkeeper adjudged to be the best at this position" in 2023-24 as well -- wrapped last season with approximately 20% more fantasy points than his nearest competition. That's a significant chunk. The only reason I'm not jumping on the proven "best in the biz" a little earlier is his positional value meaningfully relies on the performance of those out front. If the Jets don't play anywhere near as well as they did in 2024-25, it will affect Hellebuyck's numbers. Deservedly or not.

Want to test out different approaches? Try out the ESPN Mock Draft Lobby.

Draft Slot 10: William Nylander, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs winger followed up his near-100-point campaign in 2023-24 with only 84 points last season, but a career-high 45 goals. Following Mitch Marner's departure, Nylander will inevitably be tasked with pitching in a bit more, particularly with the extra skater. You can also count on him to fire on net more often after his shots total dropped from 316 to 253.

Draft Slot 11: Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

One day the Jets' sniper is going to unload for 50 goals or 100 points. Maybe this season? He's come close. Until then, Connor belongs in that secondary tier alongside Nylander. For me, it's essentially a fantasy toss-up between the two.

In making my second wild-card selection (after Kaprizov), I'm opting to roll the dice on an elite talent with a spotty health history. After two injury-shortened seasons, the Devils captain is due for a fit campaign, no? At least he's reportedly in great shape to start this regular season. Entering his prime, Hughes is a potential 100-plus-point skater who likes to rifle on net with the best of 'em. If he can squeeze out more than 76 games, Hughes should finish as a top-10 fantasy forward. We haven't seen the best from him yet.

ESPN Fantasy Hockey is the fun, free way to get inside the game. Draft your players, set your lineups and earn points when the pros do. Sign up today!

It speaks to Forsberg's value that even when the Predators stunk up the joint last season, he still managed to finish top 15 in fantasy points. Nashville will be better this go-round (they have to be), and the top-line winger will flirt with the 50-goal mark once more. At least that's the thinking with grabbing him 13th overall.

At this time last fall, I suggested there was no way Weegar would amass more than 50 points for a second straight season. He collected only 47, saving me from appearing 100% the fool. One of the NHL's most well-rounded fantasy performers, Weegar truly does it all. He sports even greater value in leagues that reward physical play -- especially hits -- at a premium. Another sturdy gem, he has missed only four games in the past four seasons.

Either Eichel is centering a top line with Mark Stone (and Ivan Barbashev), like in 2024-25, or skating alongside Vegas newbie Mitch Marner. However coach Bruce Cassidy decides to roll it out, the 28-year-old could easily be in for a carbon copy of last season's career output of 94 points. Maybe more, if he develops potent chemistry with the ex-Maple Leaf. Vegas' top power-play unit is also better with Marner aboard.

play 0:30 Get hyped for the return of NHL action Get ready for opening day when the NHL returns on October 7th.

Following what's reasonably described as a tumultuous 2024-25, the veteran forward can now take a breath, after a summer of reflection, and settle into the permanent situation (full NMC in place) he chose for himself. Certainly nobody forced the 28-year-old to sign that eight-year deal with the Stars. Which means he'll be back to his ultra-productive ways in short order. You'll recall, after fumbling for six points in 13 games with the Hurricanes, Rantanen collected 18 in 20 regular-season contests in Dallas before erupting for even more in the playoffs. Maybe the winger doesn't bust through the 100-point plateau again without Nathan MacKinnon as his center. He'll come close enough.

Another five-tool fantasy performer -- more like eight, really -- the newest captain of the Rangers does it all. He shoots and scores enough, produces on the power play and when shorthanded, doles out hits with crushing regularity, and blocks more shots than the majority of forwards. Following his departure from the Canucks, and now motivated to lead by example, the 32-year-old should average 2.5 FPPG in ESPN standard points leagues with ease.

Made it this far? Create your own league with your own rules and play against your friends today.

Draft Slot 18: Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning

If I can't have Hellebuyck, Tampa's No. 1 is my runner-up option. In my view, there's a slight gap between the Winnipeg star, Vasilevskiy, and then the likes of Sergei Bobrovsky, Jake Oettinger, Igor Shesterkin, etc. Heavy workload plays a part in that thinking. One caveat: At the time of this assessment, the Lightning netminder remains absent from practice while receiving "treatments" as part of "player management." If it turns out coach Jon Cooper is downplaying matters too much, then I'm calling an audible on this selection.

Play Fantasy Hockey For Free Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



Can he stay healthy and play 82 games like he did in 2023-24? Then Hughes is right up there with the best of the rest not named Cale Makar. While he doesn't block nearly as many shots as other blue-line fantasy heavyweights, the 2024 Norris Trophy winner puts up enough points to compensate otherwise. In fact, in leagues that don't recognize those who sacrifice their bodies, Hughes is neck-and-neck with the Avs' defender atop the fantasy table.

In the mold of Miller, Tuch pitches in across the fantasy board in every scoring system. My only nagging concern is that last season's 113 blocked shots bested all earlier totals by a palpable margin. There's also the worry the 29-year-old might not skate on a scoring line with Tage Thompson. If you're equally bothered by either worry, draft Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators here instead.

Download the ESPN Fantasy Sports app and have every player right at your fingertips. Available on the App Store and Google Play.