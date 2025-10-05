Fantasy hockey team previews: Outlooks, player picks for every team

Open Extended Reactions

Get ready for another exciting season of ESPN Fantasy Hockey, as the NHL is set to star the 2025-26 regular season on Tuesday, October 7. The Florida Panthers will look for three Stanley Cups in a row, but without some of their stars. The Utah Mammoth begin with a new name and postseason expectations. The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins look to bounce back after disappointing seasons last year. How will it all play out, and where can fantasy managers find value on each squad.

ESPN Fantasy Hockey analysts Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash are here with team previews for each team, including player picks and sleepers. Eastern Conference by Sean, Western Conference by Victoria.

Jump ahead: Anaheim Ducks | Boston Bruins | Buffalo Sabres | Calgary Flames | Carolina Hurricanes | Chicago Blackhawks | Colorado Avalanche | Columbus Blue Jackets | Dallas Stars | Detroit Red Wings | Edmonton Oilers | Florida Panthers | Los Angeles Kings | Minnesota Wild | Montreal Canadiens | Nashville Predators | New Jersey Devils | New York Islanders | New York Rangers | Ottawa Senators | Philadelphia Flyers | Pittsburgh Penguins | San Jose Sharks | Seattle Kraken | St. Louis Blues | Tampa Bay Lightning | Toronto Maple Leafs | Utah Mammoth | Vancouver Canucks | Vegas Golden Knights | Washington Capitals | Winnipeg Jets

Anaheim's net now largely belongs to Lukas Dostal. If the Ducks take another step forward, as anticipated, the 25-year-old could crack the top 15 as a fantasy netminder. Alongside new winger Chris Kreider, center Leo Carlsson projects to hit another productive level. Upwards of 60 points is hardly out of the question. Top of the blue-line fantasy table, Jackson LaCombe should exceed the 55-point plateau as full-time anchor on Anaheim's No. 1 power play.

With expectations low, the Bruins could offer under-the-radar fantasy value. No one is underrating David Pastrnak as a clear first round pick, but Jeremy Swayman's workload, Charlie McAvoy's blue-line production and Elias Lindholm's second shot at the top-line center role make them underrated targets.

Buffalo is loaded with volatile fantasy options. Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson are safe picks, but Josh Norris, Alex Tuch and Jiri Kulich won't all hit. And with Dahlin anchoring the blue line, it's fair to question whether Bowen Byram or Owen Power can carve out enough fantasy value.

Following their respective first full seasons in the NHL, neither netminder Dustin Wolf nor forward Matt Coronato is going to surprise anyone this round. But 2025-26 rookie Zayne Parekh might. Particularly if he lands on the secondary power play if or when Rasmus Andersson is traded. Also, an annual reminder that Nazem Kadri is more valuable than the fantasy managers habitually believes.

Nikolaj Ehlers has been one of the best per-minute fantasy forwards and could have a bigger role. K'Andre Miller and Alexander Nikishin both have the potential to be fantasy mainstays if they get the right deployment on the blue line, but Shayne Gostisbehere still threatens to siphon power-play time.

A rebound year from Connor Bedard, as anticipated, should see him near or meet the point-per-game pace for the first time. Sophomore Frank Nazar boasts sleeper potential as the Blackhawks' second-line center and running mate to Bedard on the power play. Rookie defender Sam Rinzel merits attention in deeper scoring leagues as Chicago's top power-play anchor.

While Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar rank No. 1 at their respective positions, Colorado's second scoring line carries the most intrigue. If Gabriel Landeskog returns close to form, Valeri Nichushkin manages to stay healthy, and center Brock Nelson gels with both, look out. Some very lucky fantasy managers would mine a great deal of value from later draft rounds.

Is this the year some of the young Blue Jackets break out for fantasy production? Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson seem on the verge, following Kirill Marchenko's 2024-25 breakout. If wins follow, Elvis Merzlikins -- or sleeper Jet Greaves -- carry some crease intrigue.

While Mikko Rantanen might not crack 100 points away from Nathan MacKinnon, around 90 alongside Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz is not too big of an ask. If Mavrik Bourque carves out a spot for himself in the Stars' top six, he'll merit rostering in deeper fantasy leagues.

Marco Kasper keeps pushing toward fantasy-lock status, while a healthy Patrick Kane may slip past drafters. Simon Edvinsson has the tools to be a hits-blocks gem with minutes. There's also an underlying risk that stalwarts Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat risk being overlooked because they're steady.

After the elite pair up front, Evan Bouchard and Jake Walman forecast as top 10 and top 20 fantasy blueliners, respectively. As someone who might earn some ice-time with McDavid, new-ish forward Trent Frederic sports sleeper value in leagues that reward physical play like hits and blocks, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is due a bounce-back year.

Don't let Matthew Tkachuk slide too far as you can weather his early absence in your IR spot. Seth Jones could jump in value as the power-play anchor. The line of Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand that dominated the playoffs is worth monitoring to see if the magic sticks.

Transitioning to take over for a retiring Anze Kopitar, rising star Quinton Byfield projects to finally take another leap forward this season. Expect 65 points from the young center, minimum. Three seasons removed from scoring 39 goals in Vancouver, a well-travelled Andrei Kuzmenko is playing for his next paycheck on the Kings' top line and power play. While hard-pressed to repeat last season's stellar showing in ESPN standard leagues, goalie Darcy Kuemper shouldn't tumble out of the Top-10.

When healthy, Kirill Kaprizov serves as a top fantasy forward, so managers might roll the dice on the winger playing upwards of 75 games this season. Joining his sixth team in four years, veteran Vladimir Tarasenko presents as a horse in extra-deep fantasy leagues, especially if he sticks on the top power play unit. Rookie defender Zeev Buium is must-draft in keeper/dynasty competition.

Montreal has plenty of sleepers, but not all will hit. Rookie Ivan Demidov oozes talent, Zack Bolduc surged late, and Kirby Dach could center them both. Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson and David Savard form a murky blue-line mix, while goalie Sam Montembeault needs consistency. Above all, Juraj Slafkovsky looks primed for the elite tier.

Forward Filip Forsberg serves as a top-12 fantasy forward, whether Nashville's squad enjoys success or not. If the Predators do manage to pull up their socks after last year's debacle, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault are in for hearty rebound campaigns. Same goes for goalie Juuse Saros who warrants much higher ranking. A healthy Roman Josi rides with the best among fantasy defensemen.

Alongside plenty of steady, early-round fantasy producers, the Devils have some high-upside picks to consider later in drafts. Luke Hughes is ready to start pushing the injury-prone Dougie Hamilton for quarterback time on the top power play. Evgenii Dadonov or KHL import Arseny Gritsyuk offer some intrigue if they stay in the top six.

Bo Horvat was tied for 100th overall in fantasy points this season, almost making the Islanders the only franchise without a player in the top 100. The Matts -- Barzal and Schaefer -- could change that. Ilya Sorokin needs a big season to restore fantasy faith, and there is hope as he ranked fourth among goalies after Jan. 1 last season.

From Presidents Trophy to missed playoffs, the fantasy output for most Rangers mirrored the fall. Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox can rebound if the power play regains form. Alexis Lafreniere has a chance to take a big step forward. Will Cuylle was a pleasant surprise, but sustaining that pace is questionable.

The ceiling is high for Dylan Cozens if he locks down top power-play time in his first full season with the Sens. Fabian Zetterlund has similar upside, though the deployment is a bigger ask. Linus Ullmark was elite aside from injury and lack of wins, both fixable for 2025-26.

New coach Rick Tocchet and top-six add Trevor Zegras boost the Flyers' fantasy outlook. Zegras, Tyson Foerster, and Jamie Drysdale are all low-investment targets if their roles stick. Don't sleep on physical defensemen, as Travis Sanheim and Nick Seeler were roster locks last year in standard leagues, which reward hits and blocks.

Trade rumors around Sidney Crosby cast a long shadow, but he and Erik Karlsson will deliver fantasy value regardless of uniform. Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust offer stability if they stay, but are among the likeliest to be dealt if the Penguins keep tearing down.

The up-and-coming Sharks are teeming with young fantasy stars in the making. Beyond Macklin Celebrini, fellow sophomore Will Smith sports point/game potential. In play to crack the squad out of camp, second-overall pick Michael Misa presents as a dynasty dream selection with incredible offensive upside. If the Sharks become regularly competitive, 23-year-old goalie Yaroslav Askarov could prove to be the goalie sleeper of the season.

Forward Eeli Tolvanen is worth fantasy consideration in leagues that reward hits. He scores enough otherwise. Goalie Joey Daccord will start enough games to remain relevant in deeper leagues. Maybe better than relevant if the Kraken can squeeze out a few more wins. Otherwise, this Seattle squad isn't exactly bursting with fantasy promise.

St. Louis is chock full of under-appreciated fantasy talent, like top center Robert Thomas who averaged 1.10 points/game over the past two seasons. Or power-play anchor Cam Fowler, who collected 36 points in 51 games after joining the Blues from Anaheim last year. Then there's prospect Jimmy Snuggeruud, who's flying under the rookie radar while others attract more attention, despite being offered a shot on the club's top line and power play.

The Lightning's fantasy appeal remains star-driven, but secondary roles matter. Anthony Cirelli carved out relevance as a second-line pivot last season, leaving room for a winger like Oliver Bjorkstrand or Conor Geekie to follow. Sorting who sticks in the middle six will decide the sleeper values here.

The post-Marner Leafs still boast plenty of fantasy appeal at the top, but depth deployment will shape the secondary options. Matias Maccelli and Max Domi could land top-line duty. If either Anthony Stolarz or Joseph Woll reaches 55 starts, they have top-five fantasy goalie upside.

On a trajectory for nearly 100 points for the first time in his career, Clayton Keller remains undervalued across the fantasy hockey spectrum. A healthy Dylan Guenther could score upwards of 35 goals, while ex-Sabre JJ Peterka projects for 70 points in his new digs. If all that knits together, and the newly-named Mammoth challenge for a playoff spot, goalie Karel Vejmelka is going to make some managers very happy as a sleeper between pipes.

Unless he's irrevocably busted -- and the player himself strongly assures otherwise -- nowhere to go but up for the Canucks' top center. Whether that rolls out into a 70-point season for Elias Pettersson, or closer to 100 like the good ol' days, is difficult to determine. Maybe a freshly-signed Brock Boeser returns to his 70-plus scoring ways. Perhaps new Canuck Evander Kane can keep his body intact for a near 30-goal run. A lot of fantasy maybes in Vancouver, except for Quinn Hughes, the only top-tier sure thing.

Enjoying top-line minutes with Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner, along with turns on the secondary power play, should see Ivan Barbashev notch 30 goals and 35 assists in 2025-26. Unlike the other two, he'll be available in most later draft rounds. Following the promotion of Akira Schmid to backup, the No. 1 gig with a very good Vegas team is Adin Hill's to lose. Defender Shea Theodore remains anchor on a top power play that might be even better with Marner aboard.

The Caps were a surprise among just five teams with five 25-goal scorers last season. Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael look to build on breakouts, while Ryan Leonard and playoff surprise Anthony Beauvillier push for spots. On defense, John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun complement each other. Logan Thompson is worth stashing early.

Rich in fantasy wealth from the net out, forward Cole Perfetti is poised to join the Jets' strong corps of competitors as Nikolaj Ehlers' replacement on the top power play. After getting his legs back under him, new second-line center Jonathan Toews sports dark-horse potential in extra-deep fantasy leagues. Winger Kyle Connor is going to score 50 one year. Perhaps in 2025-26, when on an expiring contract.

