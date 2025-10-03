Open Extended Reactions

It's the best time of the year to draft your fantasy hockey team, with the 2025-26 NHL season just days away. Haven't been paying attention to the preseason so far? Don't worry about it.

In addition to catching up on all of the robust preseason previews and rankings, we've prepared your own special cheat sheet with all the key names in one place! Print it out and have it right by your side during the draft.

The ESPN Mock Draft Lobby can help you prepare your strategy, and you can do it as many times as you want before you draft your team. Whether you play points or categories, redraft or keeper leagues, the ESPN Fantasy Hockey cheat sheet has picks and recommendations for you.

If you've never played fantasy hockey before, set yourself up for a fun season by taking this cheat sheet with you to the draft.

The PDF aggregates names and tiers featured in the following columns:

Positional tier lists: Forwards | Defensemen

Goalie position guide

Victoria Matiash's Category giants, Rookies to watch, and Sleepers list

Sean Allen's Bounce-back picks, Late round targets and breakout picks (Forwards | Defensemen)

Greg Wyshynski's "Plant My Flag" list

Here it is: ESPNs (printable!) fantasy hockey draft cheat sheet for the 2024 season.