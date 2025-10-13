Fantasy hockey pickups: Zeev Buium's power-play success leads defensemen

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 NHL season is underway, and every team has played at least twice in the league's first week, with the New York Rangers playing a league-leading four times.

If you're in daily leagues, paying attention to the upcoming schedule and player pickups is essential to keeping your roster competitive.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Anton Lundell, LW, Florida Panthers (2.87 FPPG, 38.0% available): While the best advice is to not overreact to early-season results that get amplified by the excitement of the return of hockey, you don't want to sleep on a potential breakout when there are other reasons to buy in. Lundell's availability is slipping quickly, but there might still be time to pickup the Panthers' answer to Aleksander Barkov's likely season-long absence. Bonus for custom leagues: Lundell's LW eligibility is like getting a free extra center in your lineup.

Elias Lindholm, RW, Boston Bruins (3.43 FPPG, 35.9% available): While we are on centers you can sneak into your lineup at other positions, can you find it in your heart to forgive Lindholm's disappointing first season with the Bruins? The Bruins have seemingly forgiven him and trotted him back as the center atop their very top-heavy depth chart. Lindholm has two goals and two assists across the first three games, and looking like he's in sync with David Pastrnak this season.

Shane Pinto, C, Ottawa Senators (5.10 FPPG, 69.9% available): Set aside for a moment Pinto's role as a member of the Senators top power-play unit; his even-strength line with Claude Giroux and Ridly Greig already has three goals across two games when on the ice together. They are also one of the top 10 lines early in the season for shot attempts rate. Now, recall that Pinto also gets to take the ice with Ottawa's top catalysts on the advantage.

Matty Beniers, C, Seattle Kraken (3.00 FPPG, 85.9% available): It makes sense when you consider the results to this point of his career, but it still looks weird to see Beniers available in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. Before you get completely tired of him, remember he isn't 23 until November and the early returns from this season show him as the Kraken's true No. 1 center. His line with Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle is getting top-tier 5-on-5 minutes and staying together on the power play.

Marco Kasper, C, Detroit Red Wings (2.00 FPPG, 30.1% available): Just like the 2021-22 version of Dylan Strome, Kasper finds himself between Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. While Kasper's wingers are on a different team and a little longer in the tooth, there is still a lot of potential. This line is fourth in shot attempts rate in the league at this stage, but is also a wash on scoring with two goals for and two against. Kasper also has a physical component to his game and should remain fantasy relevant through a combo of points and hits.

Defense

Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild (3.05 FPPG, 70.3% available): The optimist wants to recommend a pickup of Buium because he is getting full control of the blue line for the Wild power play and the results have been great. But that minus-4 rating is very real. Buium and Jared Spurgeon have been on the ice for zero goals and allowed three at 5-on-5. It's made more stark by two other Wild D pairs both sitting in the top five for shot attempts rate in the league, as Spurgeon and Buium rank 61st.

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes (2.25 FPPG, 90.1% available): Third pair, schmird pair. Nikishin and Shayne Gostisbehere have averaged 12:41 together at 5-on-5 and have been on the ice for five -- yes, a league-leading five for a defensive pair -- goals at even strength.

Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers (1.87 FPPG, 62.8% available): Maybe we got a little too hyped on the shiny new toy by collectively drafting Seth Jones and mostly ignoring Ekblad. But they are both on the Cats' top power-play unit, and that will probably stay true at least until Matthew Tkachuk returns later this season. Ekblad and Gustav Forsling are a formidable first pair and have been dominating the shot attempts through three games (61.8% Corsi for), with four goals while they are on the ice together.

Andrew Peeke, D, Boston Bruins (2.73 FPPG, 93.3% available): His 6.7 fantasy points from only hits and blocked shots is the early high-water mark for the season. If you are looking for a cheap defender that can contribute at the bottom of your lineup, look no further.

Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks (2.03 FPPG, 81.0% available): Averaging 3:43 per game on the power play? Almost all of that with Connor Bedard and the top unit? And only one goal allowed at 5-on-5 with his regular defense partner, Matt Grzelcyk? Sign us up.

Goaltenders

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Mammoth (2.50 FPPG, 67.9% available): The Blackhawks, Flames, Sharks and Bruins are on tap for this week and none of the games are in back-to-back sets. Vejmelka might be seen in a much more positive light at this time next week, and his 5.0 fantasy points per game aren't exactly shabby at the moment.

Scott Wedgewood, G, Colorado Avalanche (3.93 FPPG, 59.8% available): Mackenzie Blackwood is likely out for at least two more games, perhaps longer. Wedgewood is reaping the benefit in the meantime, with 11.8 fantasy points and 100% crease share. The Sabres and Blue Jackets are on tap to start the week.

Short-term streamers

Justin Brazeau, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (2.97 FPPG, 88.1% available): The potential for Brazeau to continue earning his fantasy keep depends entirely on Evgeni Malkin. Can Geno keep up this pace? Probably not. Still, you could do worse in the short-term in deeper leagues.

Ryan O'Reilly, C, Nashville Predators (1.70 FPPG, 35.2% available): Defensive fantasy metrics don't mean too much this early in the season, but it's at least worth noting that the Predators have the best fantasy schedule on paper, with a four-game road trip through Canada against the Senators, Leafs, Canadiens and Jets. It's worth starting O'Reilly on his volume alone, but the opponents also bode well.

Frank Nazar, C, Chicago Blackhawks (3.00 FPPG, 59.3% available): Combine O'Reilly with Nazar and you have a center to start every day of the week. Playing away from Bedard at even strength, Nazar is more than holding his own with Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi on his flanks. The trio has three goals at 5-on-5 (granted, also two against).

Jack McBain, C, Utah Mammoth (2.30 FPPG, 94.8% available): If Barrett Hayton continues to miss time, McBain gets to continue playing up the lineup alongside Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz.

Tristan Jarry, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (4.80 FPPG, 71.0% available): This is a very cautious recommendation. Jarry looked good in his start against the Islanders and, on paper, the Ducks, Kings and Sharks are collectively a solid schedule for a goaltender. But there are concerns. The Ducks have dominated possession through two games, and the Sharks have handed out negative fantasy points to opposing goaltenders. That said, looking for goalie help in the early season isn't easy and Jarry will be available.