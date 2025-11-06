Start or stash? These NHL rookies are making an immediate fantasy splash

Open Extended Reactions

While recency bias could be partly to blame, it still feels like this year's crop of rookies is one of the strongest in years. Less a group that's dominated by one or two dazzling individuals, but more so by the number of players who are already contributing in positive and tangible fashion to their NHL squads. A few of whom also deserve rostering in some redraft fantasy leagues straight away.

Here's a gander at a handful of such standouts, along with others who might need a bit more seasoning in the coming days, weeks, or even months ahead. For record, every individual outlined below should be spoken for in dynasty or deep-keeper competition. Plus, each player mentioned has played the minimum of 10 games required to trigger the start of their entry-level deal, bolstering the likelihood of them sticking around in the NHL.

Rocking right now

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders (Available in 14.6% of ESPN Fantasy leagues): For crying out loud, the teen just broke one of Bobby Orr's lofty records. Scoring twice against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, Schaefer is now the youngest defenseman in NHL history to pot multiple goals in a game, passing the legendary Hall of Famer. More than holding his own at the highest level in a game dominated by grown-ups, the just-turned 18-year-old is rounding into a genuine fantasy gem. With five goals and six assists, including five power-play points, on 41 shots, Schaefer sits second only to teammate Bo Horvat in standard-league fantasy value. He should be rostered clear across the board.

Ivan Demidov, F, Montreal Canadiens (46.6%): Fantasy interest aside, do yourself a favor and just watch this young wizard do his thing. There's a solid reason broadcasters and writers are throwing around adjectives like "electric" and "dazzling" on the daily. Then there's the better than point/game pace he's relished since the first week of the season. Or the 2.5 fantasy points he's averaged in the past couple of weeks. Plus, Demidov is just starting to shoot on net more often. Pardon the gushing, but this guy is going to be a star, in both real and fantasy play, and should be spoken for in all but the shallowest of leagues. At present, he's not even close.

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes (64.2%): Six points on 21 shots, along with 18 blocked-shots and 35(!) hits in 12 games? Yes please! Just watch, this well-rounded fantasy performer is going to finish the season averaging at least 2.0 points/contest in standard leagues. Having competed with grownups in the KHL the past five years, no small wonder the 24-year-old rookie isn't all that intimidated. Plus, with Jaccob Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere out injured -- K'Andre Miller is due back any moment now -- Nikishin is essentially guaranteed a good dose of ice time every outing. Scoop him up if you need blue-line help.

Getting there

Jimmy Snuggerud, F, St. Louis Blues (79.7%): A point of positivity in what's been an ugly start to the campaign for St. Louis, Snuggerud's play not only proves he deserves to stick in the NHL full-time, but fill a prominent role. Like he is now, on a top line and power play with a (healthy again) Robert Thomas. Averaging 18:12 per game through his past four contests, the 21-year-old is clearly endearing himself to coach Jim Montgomery while others are falling short. With four goals and four helpers on the year, his current trajectory suggests a 25/25 season is hardly out of the question. Better, if Montgomery continues to utilize him as he has recently. Outside of deep redraft leagues, Snuggerud still serves best as a streaming option right now. But keep an eye on him. This young player is a goal-scorer.

Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks (90.0%): Rifling five shots on net, Sennecke scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils. Impressive stuff. Unfortunately, such performances from the third-overall draft pick (2024) are too few and far between to satisfy most fantasy managers. To date, anyway. But coach Joel Quenneville's commitment to rolling out the same Cutter Gauthier/Mason McTavish/Sennecke scoring line on a steady basis is going to help the Ducks rookie become more consistent. It's just a matter of when. Monitor the 19-year-old for now.

Emmitt Finnie, F, Detroit Red Wings ( 73.7%): After reeling off four goals and two assists in four-straight games, the young winger is now point-less in his past five. But let's not panic yet. Still averaging big-time minutes on a top line and power play with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond, Finnie appears a bounce away from stringing together another productive run. Once he breaks through again with another point or two, stream him in deeper leagues, if possible. In case the Alberta native is truly prone to scoring in bunches.

Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild (54.2%): No longer on the top power play, Buium is also seeing a drop in minutes overall. Unless he ramps up his physical play, fantasy managers will want more from the young defender than he's providing at present. But growing pains are to be expected and a turnaround could be just around the corner. Shooting on net more often, like Buium did to launch the season, would help.

Not there yet

Sam Rinzel, D, Chicago Blackhawks (88.8%): Sure, it's still early, but I expected more by this point, to be honest. Despite regularly anchoring the 'Hawks No. 1 power play, Rinzel sports a stark goose egg in the special teams' points department. For contrast, defender Artyom Levshunov has a pair on the club's secondary unit. It's not like Chicago's PP stinks either. If he's not going to put up numbers with the extra skater, odds are Rinzel isn't going to produce much otherwise. Not when averaging fewer than 18 minutes per contest, as he has recently. Fantasy managers likely need to practice a little patience with this Blackhawks defender.

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames (96.0%): He's going to be good -- great even -- just not right away. By tossing him in the press box here and there, and limiting his ice-time otherwise, the Flames are already making it clear they're in no rush to accelerate Parekh's development. While seemingly secure enough in seeing a full-ish campaign in the NHL this year, the teen could still be loaned to Team Canada for the World Juniors. Which might be a great thing for all involved barring his invested fantasy managers.

Isaac Howard, F, Edmonton Oilers (98.8%): The bottom-six role isn't helping. The fact he's averaging single-digit minutes tells us Kris Knoblauch isn't ready to heap a whole heck of productive responsibility on the Michigan State Alum quite yet. We'll also soon see how Howard fits into the lineup, or not, once Zach Hyman returns.

Goalie update

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens (30.1%): No, I'm not suggesting Dobes in this year's Dustin Wolf, who fantasy managers across the spectrum should jump on before it's too late. But I will tell you that the Canadiens' young netminder is boasting a perfect 6-0 record, along with a .930% and 1.97 SV% ... numbers that blow those of Sam Montembeault right out of the St. Lawrence. Oh, and he ranks third, behind Connor Hellebuyck and Logan Thompson with the most fantasy points in ESPN competition despite playing only six games. Unless your goaltending corps sparkles, give the 24-year-old (soon-to-be-No.1-in-Montreal?) some consideration.

Sergey Murashov, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (99.9%): The dizziest of Wild Cards, Murashov is only with the big-league Penguins because of an injury to Tristan Jarry. Otherwise, he'd still be starting for the club in Wilkes-Barre, with which the AHL goaltender of the month has dominated the opposition (5-2, 1.73 GAA, .931 SV%). Prospect watchers are exceptionally jazzed about this 21-year-old and his future in the NHL. At minimum, I'd consider rolling the dice on streaming him in deeper leagues right off the hop. Fantasy managers in less shallow competition should also give thought to Pittsburgh's other rookie netminder, Arturs Silovs, who, in turn, is enjoying a solid campaign with this (largely unanticipated) competitive Pens teams.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks (96.9%): On the bright side, it's no longer going abysmally. In fact, fantasy managers who (for some reason) started Askarov in his past two games -- consecutive, stingy wins over the Avalanche and Kraken -- should pound themselves fiercely on the back. However, this still-developing Sharks team is a couple of strides away from posting a winning record overall, while not getting too pounded with goals-against in losses. As a viably consistent fantasy performer, Askarov isn't there yet.