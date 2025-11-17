Open Extended Reactions

Three teams stand out this week by playing Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, when most of the league is idle. So with a view to rolling out the most robust fantasy lineup each and every date, we're identifying a few potentially available candidates from the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Buffalo Sabres -- yes, even the Sabres -- who can help you maximize your chances at piling up as many fantasy points as possible. Along with other candidates from around the league who proffer value in the short or long term.

It's also worth noting the Nashville Predators play just once this week, following their trip overseas, while the Pittsburgh Penguins, Philadelphia Flyers, and Ottawa Senators compete only twice. If on the fence about acquiring a performer from one of those squads, perhaps wait a few days when competition ramps up once more.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (1.4 FPPG, 40.8% available): Slump's over! Following an extra-dreary start to this campaign, Svechnikov looks his more productive self with four goals and three helpers through a stretch of six contests. Competing on a top line and power play with Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, the winger won't be available in this sizeable a fraction of ESPN Fantasy leagues for long.

Pavel Zacha, C/LW, Boston Bruins (1.8 FPPG, 57.1% available): Presuming David Pastrnak (ahem) and Morgan Geekie are spoken for in your fantasy league, Zacha presents as your next best bet as a viable Boston forward option in the coming days. As mentioned, the Bruins compete when most other teams don't, offering the opportunity to fill an otherwise empty lineup spot with a warm body. In Zacha's case, one that's averaging 0.80 points/game this season while currently centering the second scoring line and competing on the top power play.

Zach Hyman, RW, Edmonton Oilers (2.8 FPPG, 40.3% available): Not a bad start at all. In his first game of the season, Hyman earned over 23 minutes alongside Connor McDavid at even-strength and on the power play, contributed an assist on two shots, blocked another, and registered 11 hits. Eleven. Someone is clearly happy to be back at it with his teammates. You should add that someone to your fantasy roster before the Oilers play the Sabres, Capitals, Lightning, and Panthers this week.

Tyler Seguin, RW/C, Dallas Stars (1.3 FPPG, 88.8% available): That's more like it. After a humdrum start to 2025-26, the veteran appears back in a productive groove with three goals and a helper in his past four games. Competing alongside a sizzling-hot Jason Robertson helps. As currently utilized, Seguin merits rostering in just about any deep league that rewards goals at a premium.

Jake DeBrusk, RW, Vancouver Canucks (1.6 FPPG, 55.5% available): The Canucks forward is in one of his goal-scoring moods, with one even-strength and four power-play tallies in his past six games. If needing to plug a fantasy hole up front, take advantage of this flurry for as long as it lasts. Vancouver faces the Panthers, Stars, and Flames this week.

play 0:46 Jake DeBrusk notches goal on the power play Jake DeBrusk nets power-play goal

Defense

Shayne Gostisbehere, D, Carolina Hurricanes (1.6 FPPG, 34.9% available): He's back! After recovering from a midsection issue, Gostisbehere is re-settled into his spot on Carolina's top pair and power play. Playing 23 minutes a games, he already has five assists through only three contests. Grab him ASAP.

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks (1.4 FPPG, 91.6% available): Competing in Chicago's top-four and on the No. 1 power play, the 20-year-old has eight assists in his past nine contests, including four with the extra skater. Which helps to explain why coach Jeff Blashill has increased his overall ice-time by about 50% since Oct. 28. Drafted second-overall in 2024, Levshunov is already demonstrating why prospect analysts are so hyped about him.

Goaltenders

Jeremy Swayman, G, Boston Bruins (2.2 FPPG, 41.5% available): By all means, grab Boston's No. 1 if available. Swayman is a perfect 5-0 this month, with a .923 SV% and 2.37 GAA. While Monday's matchup with the Hurricanes appears a bit intimidating, the subsequent road trip through Anaheim, Los Angeles, and San Jose, on so-called off NHL nights, could earn his managers valuable fantasy dividends when it all works out in the wash.

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (-0.2 FPPG, 74.6% available): The Leafs netminder was solid in his season debut against the Blackhawks over the weekend. Perhaps more importantly, his teammates didn't appear as disorganized and defensibly irresponsible as they have of late. If you believe Toronto is better than what they've shown us so far, Woll is worth serious fantasy consideration. He'll see plenty of action while Anthony Stolarz recuperates from an upper-body injury, and beyond.

Short-term streamers

play 0:41 Isak Rosen lights the lamp for Sabres Isak Rosen nets goal for Sabres

Isak Rosen, LW, Buffalo Sabres(1.9 FPPG, 90.2% available): After burning up the AHL with 12 points in eight games, the 14th-overall draft pick (2021) finds himself in the banged-up Sabres' top six and on the No. 1 power play. He's comporting himself well so far, pitching in three goals and two assists in seven contests. Fit Rosen into your lineup when Buffalo hosts the Oilers, Flames, Blackhawks, and Hurricanes on lightly-scheduled evenings this week.

Marcus Johansson, LW/RW, Minnesota Wild (1.7 FPPG, 72.7% available): Not interested in picking up Johansson for the long haul? Okay! Then consider snatching him off the wire Wednesday, before Minnesota's tilt with the Hurricanes. The Wild then visit the Penguins on Friday and Jets on Sunday, when few other NHL teams are in action. Take it from there after that. The second-line winger has seven goals and 10 assists in 20 games thus far, including five points with the man-advantage.

Gavin Brindley, C/RW, Colorado Avalanche (1.0 FPPG, 98.4% available): Filling in for Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) on Colorado's second scoring line and seeing minutes with the extra skater, the rookie forward could provide your fantasy squad with a boost in the latter half of this week. After three days off, the Avalanche face the Rangers, Predators, and Blackhawks in a span of four. Brindley has three goals and a pair of assists in his past five contests.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks (3.2 FPPG, 84.3% available): San Jose's rookie netminder is 4-1-0 this month, while boasting a .971 SV% and 1.19 GAA. Seriously. Plus, better at home than away, that's where the Sharks find themselves this week, hosting the Mammoth, Kings, Senators, and Bruins.

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild (4.9 FPPG, 91.5% available): It's hard to argue with two-straight shutouts, and a preceding third win over the Islanders. Mind you, Filip Gustavsson was also solid in Sunday's 3-2 OT victory over Vegas, so it isn't like the rookie netminder is about to run with the starter's gig. Still, I'd toss Wallstedt out there when given the opportunity in the coming days.

