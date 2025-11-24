Open Extended Reactions

The fantasy hockey week kicks off on Monday at 7 p.m. ET and then the schedule veers into the unexpected to allow for proper turkey consumption and football digestion.

We only have one 9 p.m. game on tap for Tuesday, followed by 15 games on both Wednesday and Friday as the NHL takes Thanksgiving Day off.

Don't snooze too late on Friday, as the puck drops at noon for the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings, with games throughout the afternoon. Saturday's puck drop is at 2 p.m. and Sunday's at 1 p.m.

The Dallas Stars have the best schedule for streaming, with a four-game schedule and activity on some of the league's slower nights. On the other side, you may consider showing your Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken the bench, as they play only twice.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Anthony Cirelli, C, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.95 FPPG, 41.6% available): With Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point banged up entering the week, the chances are double that Cirelli is pushed up to the top line and the top power-play unit for the Lightning. Even with both star players missing, the Bolts can cobble together a quality attack.

Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ottawa Senators (1.8 FPPG, 5.5% available): Not an option to pick up for your team, but if you have Tkachuk stashed on the injured reserve, be aware he is traveling with the team and could return this week. It's tough to anticipate the downstream lineup effects, as he played only three games before his hand injury.

Jake DeBrusk, RW, Vancouver Canucks (1.63 FPPG, 51.1% available): After a slow start to the season, DeBrusk has had a pretty solid November with six goals and twi assists to drive 22.5 fantasy points. As long as he's riding shotgun with a rejuvenated Elias Pettersson, this should continue.

Defense

Filip Hronek, D, Vancouver Canucks (1.83 FPPG, 65.1% available): It made sense that Hronek's production picked up while Quinn Hughes was sidelined, but he's continued producing fantasy goodness with Hughes back in the lineup -- even tying for the team lead in shots on goal over the past three games.

Darren Raddysh, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.45 FPPG, 92.0% available): In addition to Kucherov and Point, Victor Hedman is also among the injured in Tampa Bay. Raddysh has been filling on the power play to the tune of six points in his past four games, three of those coming with the advantage.

Radko Gudas, D, Anaheim Ducks (1.83 FPPG, 85.4% available): The Ducks' captain has returned from injury all fired up. Gudas has posted 2.25 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in his four games back in the lineup, fueled mostly by 17 hits and nine blocks.

Dmitry Orlov, D, San Jose Sharks (1.62 FPPG, 71.7% available): John Klingberg was a healthy scratch on Sunday, leaving the power play to Orlov. Sure enough, the unit picked up a goal. Even though this was probably just a message to Klingberg, Orlov's success as the quarterback is getting hard to ignore. He's played 2:32 on the advantage per game compared to Klingberg's 4:02. And while they are almost even in total power-play ice time with Klingberg's missed time, it's notable that Orlov has been on the ice for eight of the team's 15 power-play goals, while Klingberg was there for six.

Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins (1.48 FPPG, 95.0% available): Filling in on the power-play for an injured Charlie McAvoy, the unit was also elevated with the return of Elias Lindholm on Sunday. Just watch out if your league uses plus/minus, as the extra power play time might not be worth minus totals from Hampus.

Goaltenders

Cam Talbot, G, Detroit Red Wings (2.45 FPPG, 80.0% available): So, is Talbot just the starter now? He's won four consecutive games and nine overall, while John Gibson has allowed five goals in consecutive outings and is winless in November.

Akira Schmid, G, Vegas Golden Knights (2.86 FPPG, 60.1% available): It's a four-game week with only one back-to-back set for the Knights, so Schmid should see three games of action. There is still no sign of Adin Hill returning to claim his crease. Carter Hart has now started two games in the AHL, with mixed results, and is eligible to return to the NHL next week.

Eric Comrie, G, Winnipeg Jets (1.69 FPPG, 88.0% available): Medium-term, he might be one of your better options if you lost Connor Hellebuyck to the IR this past week. Over the short-term? It's a mixed bag. The Jets play the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes before facing the softest of soft matchups in the Nashville Predators on Saturday. But if I'm the Jets, that's where I'm trying out AHL callup Thomas Milic.

Short-term streamers

Vladislav Gavrikov, D, New York Rangers (1.43 FPPG, 94.0% available): A major offseason signing by the Rangers, Gavrikov hasn't been as productive for fantasy hockey in the Big Apple. But this is a good week to relive the heyday of his time with the Kings, as the Rangers will play a four-game schedule that includes three teams giving up more than 2.0 FPPG to opposing top pairs.

J.T. Compher, C/RW, Detroit Red Wings (0.89 FPPG, 98.7% available): As the Rangers have a quality schedule for a fantasy defender, the Red Wings have the same for a top-six forward. And that's what Compher has been of late, moving up the lineup over Marco Kasper as the center for Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat.

Jordan Binnington, G, St. Louis Blues (0.07 FPPG, 43.7% available): If Binnington is available in your league, which is a possibility, he is set up for a better week than usual. Three of the four opponents for the Blues are in the top half of the league for fantasy points allowed to goalies, with the only poor matchup against the Senators as part of a back-to-back set that'll surely be split with Joel Hofer. Could Binnington get all three of the softer matchups and have himself a solid week?

Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators (0.42 FPPG, 56.9% available): If you have daily lineup changes, Ullmark is on the table for use. You can start him Monday and Friday against the Kings and Blues. But avoid the Golden Knights and Stars on Wednesday and Sunday.

Daniil Tarasov, G, Florida Panthers (0.87 FPPG, 98.6% available): The Panthers are overdue to give Sergei Bobrovsky a break and the Predators are on the docket for Monday. This is an ideal spot start if you get to your lineup in time.