December schedule hacks: Stack your fantasy hockey lineups with Devils, Mammoth

Open Extended Reactions

Once a solid fantasy squad is in place, the most effective way to seize an edge on your competition is to maximize every player's opportunity to contribute. By hacking the schedule ahead of every month -- sussing out which teams are more active when most others are not -- you can seize more flexibility in boosting your lineup's potential each night. The larger number of players in action every day provides the greater capacity for positive fantasy returns. It's a tangible benefit, especially in tight head-to-head competition, where each point can mean the difference between weekly victory and defeat.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Setting the benchmark at six games -- when another 20 teams, at minimum, are idle -- a handful of teams are worth recognizing when deciding which available players to keep, pick up or stream, all else being equal, on so-called slower nights in December. The Utah Mammoth and New Jersey Devils lead the way in competing on nine and seven occasions, respectively, when most of the rest of the league is off, while several others do so on six dates. The ability to roll out players like Clayton Keller or Nico Hischier when few others are active, then bench them when off on busier slates, could prove beneficial in fantasy competition where lineups are set every day.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch

Utah Mammoth

December is going to be busy. In fact, not only do the Mammoth compete more than any other club on lighter dates, but Keller and Co. take the ice 13 times between Dec. 1 and 23. That's more than any other team in those three weeks. Now is the time to treasure your current skaters in Salt Lake City or add another to the roster.

The most attainable target up front is JJ Peterka, available in a third of ESPN Fantasy leagues. The former Sabre has five goals in his past six games and 16 points on the year. Feast or famine on any given night, Peterka is either putting up blistering fantasy numbers or barely scoring above zero.

Even more intriguing is Barrett Hayton, who is in desperate need of a breakout. Shouldering a 6.9% shooting percentage, the 25-year-old has two goals and two assists on the year. That is wildly and dismally uncharacteristic. According to Evolving Hockey's Individual Expected Goals (ixG) metric, Hayton should have at least five goals thus far. Centering a top line and power play with Keller, Hayton is beyond tardy in putting up much better numbers. Fantasy managers who optimistically agree should know he's available in more than 70% of leagues.

In net, Karel Vejmelka is a puzzler. A strong fantasy performer in October, Utah's No. 1 has been less-so since. However, if the Mammoth are on the upswing once more, Vejmelka could prove valuable as a depth goaltender before we flip the calendar to 2026.

play 0:37 Barrett Hayton scores goal for Mammoth Barrett Hayton lights the lamp

New Jersey Devils

The situation is dimmer for Sheldon Keefe's charges since Jack Hughes suffered a freak hand injury, landing the Devils' top center on IR for approximately eight weeks. Squeezing out one shootout win over the Capitals before losing three straight, the Devils need to right the ship before matters truly spiral. Since more scoring would definitely help, we're looking at you, Jesper Bratt, and your one goal in 14 games since Oct. 24.

While his assists total remains healthy enough, the winger's 2.7 shooting percentage over that span suggests he's about to find the back of the net more often. Considering New Jersey's fantasy-friendly schedule through December, I'd consider chasing Bratt via trade before his goal-scoring fortunes turn for the better.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Forward Timo Meier is another character worth investigating. Available in 16% of leagues, the veteran harbors a well-earned reputation for performing in streaky fashion. Promisingly, in that light, he scored his first goal since Nov. 10 in Philadelphia on Saturday. Now skating on a top line and power play with Hischier and Bratt, Meier needs to pitch in more to help keep his club in the playoff mix while Hughes recuperates.

As for skaters more readily available, Dawson Mercer is currently centering the Devils' second scoring line in the ensuing lineup shuffle. With one goal and one assists in ten recent games, this 24-year-old needs to step up big time. Logging more than 20 minutes per game, Mercer is also capable of going on a productive little run himself, as he's shown us in the past.

On the blue line, give me defender Luke Hughes, who's averaging 3.7 shots/game since Nov. 10, along with five points and six blocked shots. In net, Jacob Markstrom might be worth a fantasy flier for managers with goaltending woes. Sure, last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning was ugly, as was an earlier blowout defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, but this is a veteran netminder with the wherewithal to rebound. Plus, he has been OK enough otherwise. If your goaltending is a mess, there are worse options out there. Particularly, knowing Markstrom, along with the rest of the Devils, is going to play more through December when most other NHL rinks are dark.

play 0:35 Timo Meier lights the lamp for Devils Timo Meier lights the lamp for Devils

Five other teams compete on six so-considered slower days in December: Anaheim Ducks, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets.

Play Fantasy Hockey For Free Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



Managers in the market for a forward might give Jake DeBrusk a go. The Canucks winger has six goals and a pair of helpers -- six of those eight points counting with the extra skater -- on 31 shots in his past 10 contests. Competing on a top line with Elias Pettersson, DeBrusk is there for the grabbing in more than half of leagues.

If in need of a tough defender? Radko Gudas is back on the ice for the Ducks, tossing his body around and blocking shots with his usual relish. Recovered from a lower-body injury, Anaheim's captain has 17 hits, nine blocked shots and a goal in four games, which all works out to an average of 2.2 fantasy points. He's overwhelmingly available.

Now, let's spare a moment for Jets backup Eric Comrie. Since taking over the starter's gig from Connor Hellebuyck -- who is out four to six weeks following minor arthroscopic knee surgery -- Winnipeg's other netminder has admittedly not been at his best. Neither have his teammates out front, especially in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild. But it's been just two games, and Comrie had been better than solid through his earlier five appearances. So, yes, I'm advocating for running with the Jets' No. 2 from now until the end of the calendar year. Currently rostered in about 11% of leagues, he's going to play a lot.