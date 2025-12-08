Fantasy hockey pickups: Sam Bennett, Jason Zucker heating up in December

Open Extended Reactions

A 53-game week in the NHL kicks off on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern with the Tampa Bay Lightning in Toronto. A heavy Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday slate is par for the course, with 12:30 p.m. puck drops on both Saturday and Sunday.

It's a particularly well-aligned schedule for doing some streaming, as both the Seattle Kraken and Utah Mammoth have a maximum efficiency schedule. They play four games each with an average of just 7.5 other teams in action across those games. For reference, teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins or Carolina Hurricanes have an average of 20 other teams playing for their four-game schedule.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Daily lineups could pair a free-agent pickup from the Mammoth or Kraken with a player from any one of half a dozen other teams to occupy a roster spot all seven days this week.

On the other end of the spectrum, the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals have an exceptionally light week. In weekly formats, it may even be worth benching a few players for alternatives with more action.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch

Forwards

Owen Tippett, RW, Philadelphia Flyers (1.76 FPPG, 37.9% available): After some initial time to settle the lines, Tippett, Trevor Zegras and Christian Dvorak have formed a familiar unit for the Flyers. They've now played more than 180 minutes together and, while the chances are even against their opponents (49.9% Corsi share), they have outscored the opposition 13-9.

Jared McCann, LW/RW, Seattle Kraken (1.89 FPPG, 39.8% available): It would have been justifiable to drop McCann during his prolonged injury absence, but he's back and should be on rosters again. How important is McCann to the top of the Kraken lineup? McCann, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle share the team lead with five goals as a line at 5-on-5, despite McCann missing 17 of 26 games.

Jason Zucker, LW, Buffalo Sabres (1.86 FPPG, 82.6% available): While he is buried a bit deeper at even strength, Zucker is making hay while the sun shines on his power-play time. Thanks to the return of Josh Norris, the top unit has scored on the advantage in three consecutive games, with Zucker the one to take the shot each time.

Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Montreal Canadiens (1.91 FPPG, 31.7% available): After some mid-November doldrums for Slafkovsky and the Habs, the wind in the sails has picked up again. With his rostership slipping below the 70% threshold, it's worth checking whether the winger -- who let's not forget, brings hits and blocks to the table -- was dropped in your league.

Sam Bennett, C, Florida Panthers (1.50 FPPG, 41.4% available): Someone gave Bennett the memo a couple of weeks ago that the Olympic team is being picked soon. After a slow start to the season with five points in 18 games, Bennett has 12 points in his past 10 games. Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe seem to be clicking with new linemate Brad Marchand. Even if they've been outscored 5-3 by opponents, the line has been owning the chances with a 92-61 advantage in shot attempts.

See also:

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot, D, Detroit Red Wings (1.92 FPPG, 64.2% available): If plus/minus isn't a factor in your scoring, Chiarot is exactly the kind of consistent depth defender who keeps your lineup afloat every week. He's picked up his physical production of late, leading the league in blocked shots since Nov. 21.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Filip Hronek, D, Vancouver Canucks (1.75 FPPG, 47.8% available): The benefits of playing with Quinn Hughes have applied to Hronek when Hughes is in the lineup and when he's out of it. His play picked up when Hughes missed time, but Hronek has a solid body of work as Hughes' defense partner, too. The pair has a 54.4% Corsi share and have outscored opponents 17-11. For comparison, the Canucks next pair (Tyler Myers and Marcus Pettersson) has a 42.2% Corsi share and have been outscored 10-9.

Jake McCabe, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (1.99 FPPG, 41.9% available): The blocked shots and hits should keep McCabe in fantasy lineups. He has formed a solid partnership with Troy Stecher across 72 minutes at 5-on-5 since the Leafs claimed Stecher off waivers. The duo has outscored opponents 6-1.

play 0:41 Jake McCabe scores goal vs. Blues Jake McCabe scores goal vs. Blues

See also:

Goaltenders

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks (1.75 FPP60, 42.1% available): We could see a mid-week return to the Canucks lineup for Demko, and he is desperately needed. Don't hesitate to get him going again in fantasy leagues, as the Canucks face the Sabres and Devils to close the week, two teams in the top 10 for fantasy points to opposing goaltenders.

Play Fantasy Hockey For Free Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



Carter Hart, G, Vegas Golden Knights (3.53 FPP60, 84.4% available): Arguably, it's just good to be a goaltender for the Golden Knights. Hart has a pair of wins since joining the team last week, but Akira Schmid pitched a shutout in between them. Adin Hill won't be in the mix until later this month or into 2026, so there is time for Hart to establish himself before this turns into some kind of three-headed rotation that drains everyone's fantasy value. If you can afford the roster spot, Hart is worth having, even if you don't deploy him every week.

John Gibson, G, Detroit Red Wings (-0.63 FPP60, 86.8% available): It's a dangerous game to chase the Red Wings crease, as the oscillation between success and failure for both Gibson and Talbot is a bit dizzying. That said, Gibson has performed better of late with a pair of wins, and the opponents this week include the Flames (No. 1 for opposing goaltenders). If the starts shake out right, Gibson could be a short-term option.

See also:

Short-term streamers

play 0:31 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes big-time save vs. Jets Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen makes big-time save vs. Jets

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres (1.14 FPP60, 91.2% available): The Sabres have a fantastic schedule for fantasy, with both the Flames (3.79 FPPG to opposing goaltenders) and Kraken (2.37 FPPG) on the docket as part of a four-game schedule. The Oilers and Canucks are less pliable, but if you pick your spots (and if Luukkonen gets those starts), there could be some value.

Lawson Crouse, RW, Utah Mammoth (1.49 FPPG, 87.3% available): As mentioned at the top, the Mammoth and Kraken have an ideal streaming schedule with four games on light nights. For daily leagues, Crouse makes a good option to pick up some extra stats on slow nights. He is prone to collect some points, but also has a good base of hits and blocks to work with. The same argument can be made for Ian Cole (1.74 FPPG, 81.5% available) on the blue line.

Kaapo Kakko, RW, Seattle Kraken (0.65 FPPG, 97.4% available): Like the Mammoth, the Kraken are streamable this week. Kakko is back from an injury absence on a line with Shane Wright and rookie Berkly Catton, and he picked up a pair of helpers against the Oilers last week. On the blue line, Adam Larsson (1.69 FPPG, 48.9% available) is probably the best streaming target. He won't explode for fantasy production, but he's consistent with the counting stats you can collect on off-nights.

Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken (2.21 FPP60, 98.5% available): For a one-off streaming recommendation, the Kraken's four-game schedule includes the Kings (2.36 FPPG to opposing goaltenders) and Sabres (2.34 FPPG). If you see Grubauer tabbed to start either, you could steal some points with a temporary pickup.

Simon Nemec, D, New Jersey Devils (1.66 FPPG, 62.0% available): The Devils have the most fantasy-friendly schedule on tap based on opponent fantasy scoring. The four-game week includes the Senators, Lightning, Ducks and Canucks. The three teams not from Tampa Bay are three of the bottom four teams in allowing power-play goals. Nemec has been patrolling the second unit as Dougie Hamilton and Luke Hughes team up on the first.

Alex Steeves, RW, Boston Bruins (2.02 FPPG, 90.3% available): So long as David Pastrnak remains out of the lineup, Steeves is a streaming option. He's been productive as the direct replacement on the top line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie. Pastrnak was skating before practice though, so the opportunity might not last much longer.

Danila Yurov, C/RW, Minnesota Wild (0.98 FPPG, 99.4% available): Using Yurov on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov might represent the optimal balance for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov and Matt Boldy has been the best combination, outscoring opponents 6-2, but that might be too top heavy. Marcus Johansson, Kaprizov and Marco Rossi have been outscored 4-3 by opponents. The current configuration of Mats Zuccarello, Kaprizov and Yurov has a slight goal advantage of 6-5, so they could have some runway to stay together. Rossi could return this week and throw the lines back in the blender, but Yurov is worth keeping an eye on. For what it's worth, when it comes to fantasy points generated by Kaprizov when he is with those lines at 5-on-5, he has 3.8 in 71:24 with Boldy and Eriksson Ek; 6.1 in 77:44 with Johansson and Rossi; and 10.8 in 79:15 with Yurov and Zuccarello.