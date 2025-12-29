Fantasy hockey pickups: Marchment thriving since in top-line role for Blue Jackets

Open Extended Reactions

As the calendar flips to the 2026 part of the 2025-26 season, the focal point of the NHL week will be the Winter Classic in South Florida. The New York Rangers visit the Florida Panthers at LoanDepot Park on Friday, in what should be an exciting event, especially if the weather allows them to open the dome.

The Panthers are the most efficient team for daily lineup streamers, with four games and an average of only 11.5 other teams active. While we get a bonus for fantasy managers with Hurricanes on their roster, as the Canes play a rare five-game fantasy week.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

After expected 7 p.m. ET start times on Monday and Tuesday, keep a sharp eye for early puck drops all week long, with start times of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 1 p.m. on Thursday, 3 p.m. on Friday, noon on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch

Forwards

Mason Marchment, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.27 FPPG, 52.4% available): Stepping straight from the Kraken bottom six to the Blue Jackets top line with the trade, Marchment hasn't played a game without a point for the Blue Jackets, scoring three goals and a helper in three games. He replaced the cooling Dmitri Voronkov on the top line with Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko. But note that he hasn't broken on to the top power-play unit yet, which means there might be even more untapped potential here.

Aliaksei Protas, C/LW, Washington Capitals (1.70 FPPG, 58.0% available): A popular choice at drafts coming off his 30-goal campaign in 2024-25, Protas slipped off a lot of rosters with a relatively slow start to the season. But with seven goals in December to match his October and November totals combined, Protas is back on a 30-goal pace again. He's pushed up the Capitals depth chart of late to play with Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome, giving the team a chance to put Alex Ovechkin elsewhere.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Seattle Kraken (1.88 FPPG, 56.8% available): His recent outburst of scoring shouldn't cause a recalibration of expectations, but this should serve as a reminder that Tolvanen has heaps of extra value in category-specific leagues thanks to his hits and offensive flair. Among players with at least 90 hits, only Dylan Cozens and Tom Wilson have more points.

Ryan Hartman, C, Minnesota Wild (1.63 FPPG, 84.5% available): Now that the Wild have upgraded with the acquisition of Quinn Hughes, the depth chart has begun to settle. Hartman is the big winner so far, earning heavy minutes on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello. Though the 2-1 goal differential for the line at 5-on-5 is hardly overwhelming, they are generating plenty of chances (9.6 shot attempts per 10 minutes) and the combination allows better depth on the other lines. For example, the third group with Vladimir Tarasenko, Yakov Trenin and Danila Yurov is outscoring the opposition 4-1 since these new combos landed.

play 0:52 Ryan Hartman tallies goal vs. Avalanche Ryan Hartman tallies goal vs. Avalanche

See also:

Defense

Noah Hanifin, D, Vegas Golden Knights (1.79 FPPG, 43.4% available): Stepping up in Shea Theodore's absence, Hanifin has had such a strong showing on the top power play, that there is an argument to keep him around in the role even with a healthy Theodore. He's already surpassed Theodore's power-play points despite a fraction of the total ice time this season.

Esa Lindell, D, Dallas Stars (1.81 FPPG, 47.2% available): A good formula for fantasy success is blocking a lot of shots while playing a ton of minutes on a powerhouse offensive team. Use the shot blocking as a consistent base, then pick up some occasional stray assists thanks to the offense. Lindell has been using that blueprint to the tune of 2.29 FPPG across his past 10 games.

See also:

Goaltenders

play 0:18 Brandon Bussi robs Capitals with save Brandon Bussi makes big-time save vs. Capitals

Brandon Bussi, G, Carolina Hurricanes (3.78 FPP60, 57.9% available): He still has the edge in the Hurricanes crease, especially after another poor outing from Andersen. There are some dangerous matchups this week with the Canadiens and Avalanche on tap, but with five total games, the end result could still be a net positive. The Hurricanes do have two back-to-back sets as part of the five-game week, so just when Bussi will be in the crease is anyone's guess. It would be better if you could pick your spots, but I still might look him in for the week.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Mammoth (1.62 FPP60, 62.0% available): Winning some games again has helped get Vejmelka back on the fantasy radar. This is a good schedule for him this week, with no back-to-back sets and two of the contests against some of the more forgiving fantasy opponents (Predators and Devils).

Jet Greaves, G, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.71 FPP60, 86.8% available): This week will be even better for Greaves if Elvis Merzlikins takes the fall to the Senators on Monday. The rest of the schedule is against teams in the top half of the league for allowing fantasy points to opposing goaltenders.

See also:

Short-term streamers

play 0:50 Andrei Svechnikov lights the lamp Andrei Svechnikov lights the lamp

Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (1.65 FPPG, 34.9% available): He won't be available in most leagues, but Svechnikov still has some lingering fantasy stink from his slow start to the season. He's fine now and a great choice for the coming week thanks to a hectic schedule for the Hurricanes. They are slipping in five games this week thanks to a pair of back-to-back sets. If you are in a deeper league, consider Jackson Blake for a power-play specialist or Logan Stankoven for his role on the top line.

Igor Chernyshov, LW, San Jose Sharks (1.88 FPPG, 98.3% available): After notching 23 points across 25 games in the AHL, the Sharks not only called Chernyshov to the show, but showcased him on the top line with Macklin Celebrini with Will Smith sidelined. The results have been fantastic, with the 20-year-old earning five points across five games so far.

Play Fantasy Hockey For Free Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



Akira Schmid, G, Vegas Golden Knights (2.39 FPP60, 71.5% available): Carter Hart looks like the likely starter on Monday, so it's notable that the rest of the week should be advantageous for whoever is in the Knights crease. The opponents for the rest of the three games are all in the top 10 for fantasy points allowed to opposing goaltenders. Even if Schmid gets one of the three starts, it could be worth your time.

Denton Mateychuk, D, Columbus Blue Jackets (1.60 FPPG, 95.4% available): With Zach Werenski sidelined, Mateychuk stepped comfortably into the role of power-play quarterback. He had two even-strength assists on Sunday giving him four points in three games, with two of them on the advantage. With Mateychuk on the blue line, the top unit is averaging a whopping 5.44 shot attempts (2.58 of them on goal) per two minutes across 6:59 in the past three games.

Anthony Mantha, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.60 FPPG, 81.4% available): While Justin Brazeau had the hat trick on Sunday, it might be wiser to chase the better role while Evgeni Malkin remains sidelined. Mantha has been the team's choice for the top power-play unit in Malkin's stead and he's coming off goals in consecutive games.

Alexander Holtz, RW, Vegas Golden Knights (0.72 FPPG, 99.9% available): He's only occupying a top-six role while Jack Eichel is out, but until the captain returns, Holtz could make some noise on a line with Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev.