It's hard to believe the Olympics are on the horizon. It seems like yesterday we were still assessing early-season rankings and how they were playing out, and now teams are crossing the halfway point of the 82-game campaign.

As we do monthly (or so), it's time for a quick check on some of the biggest risers in the EPSN fantasy hockey rankings. This is a look back in comparison to how thing stood on Nov. 28, which was the last time we checked in on things.

The idea is to highlight some of the players who definitely need to be on your radar, but may have slipped through the cracks because they were still largely irrelevant through the first two months of the season.

85. Darren Raddysh, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (up 204 since November): Victor Hedman's injury absence started as a day-to-day, that stretched to week-to-week, so it was understandable that Raddysh wasn't instantly appealing for fantasy. Is he going to have this role on the power play for a week? A month? But by the time it was announced Hedman was out for the long-term, it was clear Raddysh was more than an adequate replacement on the blue line for the advantage. The Bolts' power play is just as dangerous with him on the point and the fantasy points are flowing (2.25 FPPG for Raddysh).

73. Brandon Bussi, G, Carolina Hurricanes (outside top 300 in November): Bussi's stock just keeps going up. He was still in a fairly close duel with Pyotr Kochetkov for starts as veteran Frederik Andersen struggled, but with Kochetkov now likely done for the season, Bussi is an absolute must-have fantasy goalie. With Andersen unable to find the win column, Bussi is the only reliable goalie for a competitive team, which is a fantasy recipe for success.

160. John Gibson, G, Detroit Red Wings (outside top 300 in November): Gibson's season is starting to remind me of Darcy Kuemper's last season -- a slow (in Kuemper's case, injured) start followed by a steady increase in value and awareness of that value. By the end of the 2024-25 season, it was surprising to see Kuemper among the top three goaltenders because he just put in the work, earned the wins and stayed consistent. Gibson is still available in many leagues.

169. Steven Stamkos, C/RW, Nashville Predators (outside top 300 in November): When we last checked in on the rankings, Stamkos had just come off his best two-game stretch of the season with four points, but it wasn't remotely enough to take notice. He had a grand total of 27.9 fantasy points across 24 games on Nov. 28 (1.2 FPPG) and was of no consequence to fantasy leagues. Well ... a lot has changed. In the 16 games since the start of December, Stamkos has a wild 43.0 fantasy points (2.7 FPPG). His total fantasy points rank 20th in the league since then.

205. Mason Marchment, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets (outside top 300 in November): The move to the Blue Jackets has been a complete turnaround for Marchment, who was toiling down the Kraken depth chart before the trade. Not only is he scoring with top-line minutes, but he's getting reps on the top power play while Sean Monahan is out of commission. That's a deployment that could remain when Monahan comes back, if Marchment keeps it up.

223. Brent Burns, D, Colorado Avalanche (outside top 300 in November): Look, he isn't the Brent Burns of old, and certainly his value has come in stretches this season. He's still ranked 223, so it's not like we are suggesting he's a roster lock. But there is value here. Burns has found a steady role on the Avalanche point. Notwithstanding his current seven-game slump, he's been solid. He put up 1.8 FPPG in the 10 games prior to his current cold stretch.

Goalie notes

Here's this week's selection of goaltending snapshots, showing crease shares, fantasy production, and key notes where relevant.

Anaheim Ducks in 42 games (four last week):

Lukas Dostal (crease share season/week: 59.7%/73.1%, fantasy points season/week: 19.6/-12.6, 43.8% available, 0.78 FPP60)

Petr Mrazek (crease share season/week: 20.4%/26.9%, fantasy points season/week: -15.8/-7.6, 98.8% available, -1.84 FPP60)

Ville Husso (crease share season/week: 19.0%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: 8.6/DNP, 99.7% available, 1.07 FPP60)

Vyacheslav Buteyets (crease share season/week: 0.8%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: -4.0/DNP, 100.0% available, -12.0 FPP60)

Some of that early season shine is starting to fade, as more Ls pile up on the schedule than Ws. It's far past time Dostal was sent to the bench, as he needs the swagger from the early-season Ducks in front of him to earn his fantasy points. Developing teams tend to go through stretches of good then bad, but if you don't have bench room, it's fair to move on for now.

Buffalo Sabres in 40 games (three last week):

Alex Lyon (crease share season/week: 47.7%/33.4%, fantasy points season/week: 42.4/3.2, 91.7% available, 2.22 FPP60)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (crease share season/week: 33.9%/66.6%, fantasy points season/week: 22.6/5.6, 89.4% available, 1.66 FPP60)

Colten Ellis (crease share season/week: 18.4%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: 8.4/DNP, 99.7% available, 1.14 FPP60)

It's a very inopportune time for Lyon to be on the sidelines. Both he and Luukkonen were the fuel for the Sabres win streak that ended on Saturday in Columbus. We don't have a timeline yet for Lyon's return, but that means Luukkonen should get more work in the meantime. The Sabres don't have the most difficult schedule in January, so it's still a good time to nab a piece of the crease.

Columbus Blue Jackets in 41 games (four last week):

Jet Greaves (crease share season/week: 67.7%/100.0%, fantasy points season/week: 55.4/14.4, 80.2% available, 1.98 FPP60)

Elvis Merzlikins (crease share season/week: 32.3%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: -5.8/DNP, 81.2% available, -0.43 FPP60)

As a manager of Greaves, I can't believe I am saying this: Maybe they should let Merzlikins start a few more here and there? The workload is getting pretty heavy for a goaltender that has already more than doubled his previous starts in a season. Merzlikins has made only one appearance since Dec. 11. The results are great for Greaves, I'm just worried about burnout.

Detroit Red Wings in 44 games (four last week):

John Gibson (crease share season/week: 54.7%/74.6%, fantasy points season/week: 44.2/13.0, 71.1% available, 1.83 FPP60)

Cam Talbot (crease share season/week: 45.3%/25.4%, fantasy points season/week: 21.2/-1.6, 87.7% available, 1.06 FPP60)

Edmonton Oilers in 42 games (three last week):

Calvin Pickard (crease share season/week: 32.0%/66.3%, fantasy points season/week: -13.4/7.0, 98.5% available, -1.0 FPP60)

Tristan Jarry (crease share season/week: 25.4%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: 8.6/DNP, 56.7% available, 3.31 FPP60)

Connor Ingram (crease share season/week: 9.5%/33.7%, fantasy points season/week: 1.6/-7.4, 96.9% available, 0.4 FPP60)

Los Angeles Kings in 41 games (four last week):

Darcy Kuemper (crease share season/week: 61.7%/75.6%, fantasy points season/week: 65.0/3.2, 12.9% available, 2.55 FPP60)

Anton Forsberg (crease share season/week: 35.9%/24.4%, fantasy points season/week: 22.6/-3.8, 98.7% available, 1.53 FPP60)

Pheonix Copley (crease share season/week: 2.4%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: -1.0/DNP, 100.0% available, -1.02 FPP60)

Speaking of Kuemper, he's back. With his stellar showing against the Wild on Monday, it's also safe to say he's ready to be back in fantasy lineups.

Montreal Canadiens in 42 games (four last week):

Jakub Dobes (crease share season/week: 46.9%/24.7%, fantasy points season/week: 31.4/-2.0, 74.1% available, 1.57 FPP60)

Sam Montembeault (crease share season/week: 36.6%/52.1%, fantasy points season/week: -9.8/8.4, 59.6% available, -0.63 FPP60)

Jacob Fowler (crease share season/week: 16.5%/23.2%, fantasy points season/week: 14.6/-0.6, 92.5% available, 2.08 FPP60)

This crease is getting too messy for the time being. There is value given the Habs offense, but unless you are able to deploy the right goalie in the right matchups, it's too crowded with all three of them for regular fantasy usage.

New York Rangers in 44 games (four last week):

Igor Shesterkin (crease share season/week: 75.7%/56.3%, fantasy points season/week: 83.6/12.4, 1.9% available, 2.5 FPP60)

Jonathan Quick (crease share season/week: 24.3%/43.7%, fantasy points season/week: 23.4/-8.0, 92.8% available, 2.18 FPP60)

Fantasy managers, like the Rangers, can't just replace Shesterkin if his injury from Monday turns out to be a bad one. But, for what it's worth, Quick has been reliable in the crease this season. For at least the short-term, fantasy managers should do the same thing the Rangers will do: turn to Quick.

Pittsburgh Penguins in 41 games (four last week):

Stuart Skinner (crease share season/week: 48.8%/49.7%, fantasy points season/week: -0.6/11.6, 50.5% available, -0.12 FPP60)

Arturs Silovs (crease share season/week: 44.1%/50.3%, fantasy points season/week: 13.6/3.0, 91.1% available, 0.75 FPP60)

Sergei Murashov (crease share season/week: 11.3%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: 5.8/DNP, 99.7% available, 1.24 FPP60)

Would you look at that? Two consecutive, solid wins over tough opponents (Hurricanes, Red Wings) for Skinner. The Penguins brand of hockey this season has been very good for the goaltenders, from Tristan Jarry, to Silovs (at times) and now to Skinner. I'm not plugging him into my lineup and looking away, but if the schedule looks good for a week (which it does for a lot of January), he should get some consideration.

Seattle Kraken in 40 games (four last week):

Joey Daccord (crease share season/week: 59.8%/51.8%, fantasy points season/week: 44.2/3.6, 28.3% available, 1.83 FPP60)

Philipp Grubauer (crease share season/week: 31.3%/48.2%, fantasy points season/week: 47.0/17.0, 90.6% available, 3.72 FPP60)

Matt Murray (TOR) (crease share season/week: 8.9%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: 3.6/DNP, 99.9% available, 1.0 FPP60)

Is Grubauer awesome now? Don't overreact to the four-game run of dominance, as the opponents have been some of the friendliest to opposing goaltenders this season (Ducks, Flyers, Predators and Flames). But that's a lot of fantasy points that the veteran has turned in across the past few weeks (35.4 in four games). There are fewer hiding places on the schedule in the coming weeks for the Kraken, so this could be just a midseason aberration.

Vegas Golden Knights in 40 games (four last week):

Akira Schmid (crease share season/week: 49.8%/63.6%, fantasy points season/week: 38.8/-3.6, 75.6% available, 1.92 FPP60)

Carter Hart (crease share season/week: 24.0%/36.4%, fantasy points season/week: -0.4/-13.6, 83.5% available, -0.04 FPP60)

Carl Lindbom (crease share season/week: 17.2%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: -8.4/DNP, 100.0% available, -1.2 FPP60)

Adin Hill (crease share season/week: 9.0%/DNP, fantasy points season/week: 1.8/DNP, 43.9% available, 0.49 FPP60)

Power-play notes

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes (available in 76.6%): The power play has gone a touch cold when Shayne Gostisbehere is on the ice, but not so much when Nikishin is on the blue line. He's been on the ice for all three Hurricanes power-play tallies in the past three games, picking up a pair of PP points. It's not a changing of the guard by any means, but certainly worth monitoring for that potential if Gostisbehere doesn't pick up the pace.

Andre Burakovsky, RW, Chicago Blackhawks (available in 88.6%): The power play is where the Hawks seem to be getting things done with Connor Bedard out of action. If Burakovsky can earn his keep with Bedard sidelined, things can only improve when the team's catalyst returns - though that return has been pushed toward the end of January now.

Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Colorado Avalanche (available in 60.6%): As mentioned in this week's look at the free-agent pickups, Nichushkin is on the verge of one of his typical upswings now that he's found his way back to the top power-play unit.

James van Riemsdyk, LW, Detroit Red Wings (available in 99.1%): It was only in their most recent game on Monday, but van Riemsdyk replaced Patrick Kane on the top unit and they converted. It was van Riemsdyk's second power-play point in three games. He's always worth watching for his ability to be a fantasy power-play specialist.

Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers (available in 68.6%): With word that Seth Jones will miss the rest of the month, Ekblad rockets up in short-term pickup value. He doesn't quite get enough fantasy points with his usual deployment, but when given the quarterbacking duties -- even if temporary -- he's a solid fantasy play.

Stefan Noesen, LW, New Jersey Devils (available in 98.7%): It wasn't clear the Devils would go back to this well this season, but Noesen, as he did through most of 2024-25 en route to 22 goals and 15 power-play points, was back on the top unit as the net-front presence. He's had a very quiet fantasy season, but he was an asset with this role last season.

Alexis Lafreniere, LW/RW, New York Rangers (available in 83.9%): Adam Fox's return has brought the mojo back for the Rangers advantage. They have five goals across the past three games and Lafreniere is back on the top unit with two PP points in that span.

Matias Maccelli, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (available in 92.8%): He's only here while William Nylander is sidelined, but, to their credit, the Leafs power play is generating more chances in the past few games. The top unit as it currently stands with Maccelli has generated 5.33 shot attempts per two minutes in their 2:15, which is close to what the elite units with a larger sample size have done this season.

Ryan Leonard, RW, Washington Capitals (available in 84.4%): It's still not completely clear how long Tom Wilson might be out with a lower-body injury. But if it's any length of time, Leonard is a great pickup. He'll assume a lot of Wilson's responsibilities, both on and off the power play.