Fantasy hockey pickups: Stack your lineup with Oilers, Senators this week

As if fantasy managers need another reason to appreciate Connor McDavid. Riding an 18-game scoring streak, the Edmonton Oilers' superstar is averaging 4.6 fantasy points per contest in ESPN Fantasy standard competition since Dec. 2 -- the last time he failed to register a single goal or assist. Now those fortunate enough to have him on their roster get to enjoy the fruits of his labor five times this week, as Edmonton faces the Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, and St. Louis Blues. With only the Isles currently in a playoff spot, the table is set for the game's best to unleash some serious damage.

Managers entwined with other popular fantasy performers in Edmonton -- Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard etc. -- should also feel rather excited about this week's potential. However, it's probably more helpful to turn our attention to a skater not overwhelmingly rostered.

After losing two-and-a-half months to a lower-body injury, Kasperi Kapanen is back on the scene at Rogers Place. Specifically, on a scoring line alongside Draisaitl, from which spot he's contributed a goal and three assists in three games. Never mind that the 29-year-old winger doesn't have a history of lighting it up consistently; again, the Oilers compete on five nights over the next seven. Rostered in only 3.1% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, Kapanen is poised to nicely pad your fantasy stats through volume of opportunity. Plus playing with Draisaitl, obviously. Pick him up.

Sticking with the Oilers, it's also worth noting goalie Tristan Jarry is due to return from injury as early as this week. Available in 58.3% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, the former Penguin showed promise as the Oilers' new No. 1 before falling injured in mid-December. Defender Jake Walman is also due back in the next few days. While November's pre-injury output wasn't all that inspiring, Walman served as Edmonton's most valuable fantasy blueliner only a year ago, netting 2.2 points per game. Check to see if he's available on your wire.

Around the league, the Ottawa Senators are also staring down a fantasy-friendly schedule, playing the Canucks, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, and Detroit Red Wings -- with New York and Detroit falling on days when few other teams are in action. Conversely, the San Jose Sharks battle only twice this week, against the Washington Capitals and Red Wings, Thursday and Friday.

Forwards

Josh Doan, F, Buffalo Sabres

Josh Doan, F, Buffalo Sabres (1.6 FPPG, 80.7% available): The Sabres -- in a wild card spot! -- are really humming along now and Shane's kid deserves his share of the credit. Competing on a top line and power play with Tage Thompson, the 23-year-old has four goals and two assists to show for his past five games. There's also much to appreciate about Buffalo's slate this week, when it hosts the Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, Canadiens, and Minnesota Wild. The Sabres are 14-5-2 at home.

Oliver Kapanen, F, Montreal Canadiens (1.7 FPPG, 81.3% available): Kasperi's cousin is enjoying his own run in Montreal. Skating on one of my current favorite lines with Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky, the eldest of the three -- at 22 years old -- has four goals and a pair of helpers in his most recent six contests. This particular Kapanen won't be rostered in less than 20% of ESPN leagues for much longer.

Justin Sourdif, F, Washington Capitals (1.1 FPPG, 93.1% available): First, make sure he's alright after taking a puck to the face in Nashville on Sunday. If so, the 23-year-old could serve as a nice addition to any deeper-league fantasy roster. Clicking on a scoring line with Connor McMichael and Ryan Leonard, Sourdif is piling up the points, highlighted by last week's three-goal, two-assist showing against the visiting Anaheim Ducks. It feels like that unit is still just getting going. The young lad's current gig on a top power play with Alex Ovechkin is also appealing.

Defensemen

Bowen Byram, D, Buffalo Sabres (1.7 FPPG, 75.9% available): Whatever Byram started doing differently a handful of days before Christmas, he should keep it up. Since Dec. 21, the 24-year-old has four goals, seven assists (plus-15!), while averaging nearly 25 minutes per game through nine contests. Toss in a bunch of blocked shots and the No. 4 overall draft pick from 2019 is rewarding his managers rather handsomely all around.

Jeremy Lauzon, D, Vegas Golden Knights (1.6 FPPG, 95.0% available): Need hits? The physical defender provides plenty of those, while also blocking shots and contributing the odd assist. Often underappreciated, skaters like Lauzon can knock down a category for you much like he addresses members of the opposition.

Goaltenders

Stuart Skinner, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.3 FPPG, 46.0% available): To little fanfare, the former Oiler is enjoying a nice run in his new digs. How about a 3-1 record, .954 SV% and 1.01 GAA since the Christmas break? Just maybe wait to employ Skinner's services until after Tuesday's tilt with the red-hot Lightning.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G, Buffalo Sabres (2.0 FPPG, 86.0% available): Since returning to action Dec. 21, UPL is 5-1 with a .929 SV% and 2.18 GAA, while averaging 4.7 fantasy points per game. The Sabres are sizzling, this week's homestand schedule is ripe for more victories, and Alex Lyon isn't yet ready to return. If only as a temporary placeholder, Luukkonen merits a go in all but the shallowest of leagues.

John Gibson, G, Detroit Red Wings (2.3 FPPG, 62.8% available)

Dan Vladar, G, Philadelphia Flyers (2.6 FPPG, 50.4% available)

Short-term streamers

Matty Beniers, F, Seattle Kraken

Matty Beniers, F, Seattle Kraken (1.6 FPPG, 82.4% available): The 2023 Calder Trophy winner is scoring again and managers in deeper leagues should take advantage before the production dries up once more. The Kraken visit the stumbling Rangers on Monday before hitting New Jersey, Boston, and Utah later in the week. After banging out five goals and two assists in his past six, Beniers should be in for another big week.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (1.3 FPPG, 98.7% available): Assuming 2025-26 sensation Darren Raddysh is already spoken for, there's another lesser-recognized Lightning defender to consider while he's on a productive run. Plugged into Tampa's top four and skating on the secondary power play, the 27-year-old NHL "rookie" has five points in his past six games, including an assist with the man advantage. The club hits the road to visit Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Dallas this week, with the final two games falling on Friday and Sunday.

Joseph Woll, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (3.4 FPPG, 60.6% available): Coming off a 29-save shutout of the Canucks and an almost equally impressive earlier 4-1 win over the Panthers, the Maple Leafs' netminder is looking like his most solid self ahead of this week's road adventure. If Anthony Stolarz is truly poised to return from injury, as is rumored, now would be the time to mine what you can from Woll. Maybe not in Colorado on Monday night, where the Avs have been nearly perfect, but definitely later in Las Vegas and Winnipeg. Toronto is rolling again.

Akira Schmid, G, Vegas Golden Knights (2.0 FPPG, 76.0% available): Should Carl Lindbom earn the start against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, toss out Schmid when the Knights play the Los Angeles Kings and Predators this week. After a less impressive stretch, the Vegas goalie is coming off two solid wins against the Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets. While we still have little clue as to when Adin Hill might return, Carter Hart is now week-to-week with a lower-body injury.