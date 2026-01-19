Fantasy hockey pickups: Ryan Hartman, Hampus Lindholm and more weekly lineup adds

Open Extended Reactions

While it wasn't a real matter of if, but where and when, Rasmus Andersson is finally a member of another organization. Traded to Vegas by the only NHL team he's known, the former Flame joins his old defensive partner Noah Hanifin with the contending Golden Knights. As is always the case when a popular fantasy skater is moved, there's plenty to parse through our own particular lens.

To start, Andersson probably sheds a bit of value in joining the stronger all-around contender in the desert. Unless coach Bruce Cassidy fiddles with his top power play, currently comprising five forwards, the veteran blueliner appears destined to join the secondary assembly. Considering 10 of his 30 points to date have counted with the extra skater, such a demotion projects to stifle his special teams' production. While Andersson remains an all-around valuable fantasy performer -- as Hanifin's projected top-pair partner at even-strength -- his managers should temper expectations when it comes to power-play points. Again, if Cassidy leaves his top unit alone as anticipated.

The situation back in Calgary is arguably more interesting, where MacKenzie Weegar appears immediately set to take over as the club's No. 1 anchor. That relatively paltry sum of three power-play points is about to increase. Twenty-one of Weegar's 47 points counted with the extra skater last year. Looking further down the road, Andersson's exit also opens the door for prospect Zayne Parekh to see minutes with the advantage.

Currently with the AHL Wranglers on a conditioning assignment, the teen could soon get some prime opportunities as the Flames are retooling with a look to the future. With realistically tempered expectations, they can afford to experiment with such young talent. Parekh was great at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, collecting five goals and 13 points in seven games. He's going to evolve into a fantasy star in the NHL, it's just a matter of time. Managers in deep redraft leagues should keep the right-handed teen on radar.

Schedule-wise, this is one of the most balanced weeks of the year, featuring no fewer than six games on the lightest dates (Wednesday and Sunday) and no more than 10 on the busiest (Monday). While half the league plays four games, only the Utah Mammoth and Los Angeles Kings compete twice. Teams facing a more favorable schedule in terms of rhythm and strength of opposition include the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

It's also worth noting Matthew Tkachuk is set to make his season debut after recovering from a groin issue. If somehow available in your league, grab the Florida Panthers forward immediately.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Ryan Hartman, F, Minnesota Wild (1.7 FPPG, 84.9% available): Centering a top line and power play for the banged-up Wild, Hartman has four goals and an assist in his past six contests. Averaging 2.5 fantasy points per game through that stretch, Kirill Kaprizov's linemate boasts great potential when Minnesota battles the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and Panthers this week. He won't be available in more than 80% of leagues for long.

Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks (1.6 FPPG, 57.7% available): The Calder Trophy candidate is back in a scoring groove with four goals and five helpers on 28 shots in his most recent nine contests. Look for the teen to log heavy minutes -- including on Anaheim's No. 1 power-play unit -- and make plenty of productive noise when the Ducks face the Rangers, Avs, Kraken, and Flames this week.

Ryan McLeod, F, Buffalo Sabres (1.3 FPPG, 91.5% available): It's hard to argue with the numbers. Averaging nearly 17 minutes/game, the top-six center has five goals and eight assists (plus-13) in his past 13 contests. Only Tage Thompson has been more productive over the same period for a suddenly surging Sabres squad. Unlike Buffalo's top center, McLeod is largely available.

Defense

Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins (1.5 FPPG, 44.1% available): He's back. After sitting out a half-dozen games, Lindholm is patrolling Boston's blue line once more. While hardly poised to blow his fantasy managers away, the 31-year-old provides a little bit of everything as a performer in ESPN Fantasy standard leagues. He blocks shots, shoots on net often enough, pitches in more points than your average defender etc. The well-rounded blueliner is worth grabbing in deeper leagues.

Alexandre Carrier, D, Montreal Canadiens (1.6 FPPG, 95.0% available): Carrier is blocking shots with the best of 'em these days while also contributing to the scoresheet. As with Lindholm, the Montreal defender merits consideration in deeper leagues that reward defensive categories.

Goaltenders

Stuart Skinner, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.4 FPPG, 45.7% available): Making an appearance in this space for a second-straight week, the former Oiler heads back to his old barn when the Penguins enjoy their yearly trip through western Canada. Since Dec. 30, Skinner is 4-1 with Pittsburgh, while averaging 5.0 fantasy points per game in ESPN Fantasy standard leagues. If hesitant to roll the dice with the former Oiler against his old teammates, at least toss him out against Vancouver, Calgary, and Seattle.

Adin Hill, G, Vegas Golden Knights (0.1 FPPG, 41.5% available): Never mind last week's porous showing against the Maple Leafs, after losing nearly three months to a lower-body injury, the Golden Knights' No. 1 can be forgiven for a slightly wobbly return. Fact is, Hill is a Stanley Cup-winning netminder for a team that's on pace to finish top of the Pacific. Adding Rasmus Andersson only makes them better.

Short-term streamers

Jonathan Toews, F, Winnipeg Jets (1.0 FPPG, 95.8% available): Before posting a goose egg against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, the former Chicago captain had scored in four straight, more than doubling his goal tally on the season. Competing on a second scoring line and top power play, Toews is worth a fantasy swing in deeper leagues when the Jets visit the Blackhawks on Monday, then host the St. Louis Blues, Panthers, and Red Wings to round out the week.

Jacob Markstrom, G, New Jersey Devils(0.2 FPPG, 58.5% available): If not this week, when? Beginning Monday, the Devils head northwest, making stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Seattle. Outside of their date with Connor McDavid and the Oilers Tuesday -- which could very well fall in Jake Allen's lap as the second of an Albertan back-to-back -- Markstrom is favored to post positive fantasy integers. Five points removed from a playoff spot, the Devils aren't out of it yet.

Lukas Dostal, G, Anaheim Ducks(0.9 FPPG, 48.8% available): Following an unpleasant stretch lasting nearly a month, the Ducks No. 1 appears back on track with consecutive wins over the Stars and Kings. Even with forward Leo Carlsson out for a handful of weeks, Dostal merits a go when Anaheim faces the Rangers, Kraken, and Flames. But maybe not versus the Avs in Denver Wednesday.