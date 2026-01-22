Fantasy hockey specialists who can help you win hits and other categories

Open Extended Reactions

Straight-up head-to-head category competition boasts its own nerve-wracking charm in that one solitary goal, assist, shot, hit, single-decimal in a save percentage etc. can mean the difference between emerging victorious any particular week or falling painfully short. As we slide past the NHL season's midway mark, let's check in with some so-called "category giants" who currently offer the potential to tangibly help your fantasy squad nail down one field -- if even by the slimmest of margins -- while also contributing in other areas. We're talking players that also boast roster-improving value for managers in ESPN's Standard H2H game and other forms of fantasy competition.

With the exception of a handful of skaters arguably worth targeting via trade, the following remain largely available in ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Goals

Juraj Slafkovsky, F, Montreal Canadiens (14.7% available in ESPN leagues): That he remains unspoken for in about 15% of ESPN Fantasy leagues tells me there's still some trepidation about investing in the Montreal winger. Here's suggesting you kick that sense of apprehension to the curb. With 10 goals and 10 assists in 16 games, Slafkovsky ranks ninth in scoring since Dec. 20. That's a large enough sample size in which to sink our collective teeth.

The Canadiens' second line -- also comprising Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen -- is absolutely humming right now, plus the 21-year-old also skates on the club's No. 1 power play. Consider negotiating a trade with Slafkovsky's current fantasy manager, in case they're willing to move him, because there's zero indication such a drop-off is in order.

Anthony Duclair, F, New York Islanders (95.8% available): When in a scoring groove, as he is right now, the well-traveled veteran can find the back of the net with the best of 'em. Since returning to action following a two-game break to start the month, Duclair has eight goals to show for eight contests going into Thursday. As long as he's still competing on a top unit and power play with Mathew Barzal, the Isles winger could serve well as a short-term fantasy sub for another injured performer up front. Or until his numbers dry up once more.

Assists

Ryan O'Reilly, F, Nashville Predators (22.9% available): Somewhat available compared to other heavy hitters that dominate this scoring category, the Predators veteran ranks 12th in assists with 19 (plus 10 goals!) in 24 games since Dec. 1. O'Reilly also sits sixth in faceoff wins this season, in a top second tier behind Nico Hischier, Sidney Crosby, and Dylan Larkin. If you could use a boost in both categories, consider talking trade with a competing manager who could use help elsewhere.

Ivan Demidov, F, Canadiens (44.7% available)

Power-play points

James van Riemsdyk, F, Detroit Red Wings (90.5% available): Averaging more than a point/game this past month, six of his 13 have counted with the extra skater. Forwards Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond have also been effective with the man-advantage, but good luck prying either of them away from their respective managers. While such investment doesn't have to last the duration of the season, JVR's effective front-of-net presence deserves a little extra fantasy love right now. Especially in category leagues and others that reward power-play points at a premium.

Short-handed points

Ryan McLeod, F, Buffalo Sabres (89.7% available): The Sabres' second-line center has 17 points in his past 20 games, including two short-handed goals and one assist. McLeod is tied for the NHL lead with five shorted-handed points. Serves as a nice bonus if you're already thinking about adding a largely-available skater from one of the hottest teams in the league.

Shots

Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks (55.7% available): Nathan MacKinnon shoots on net a lot, as do Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini. But best of luck in trying to snag one of the aforementioned three via trade, or any member of the NHL's elite shot-happy crew that also tends to score often. Which brings us to the rookie in Anaheim, who ranks 13th in the NHL since Jan. 1 with 3.56 shots/game. Sennecke is also proving productive for the Ducks of late, with eight points through that nine-game span.

Viktor Arvidsson, F, Boston Bruins (90.1% available): For the Bruins, the top-six skater and power-play contributor trails only David Pastrnak in shots on net this past month, including 10 in one game against the Red Wings. Arvidsson is also producing at a greater clip than usual, with four goals and six helpers in his past 10 contests. He's worth a look from H2H managers in deeper leagues who covet an edge in this category over the short term.

Blocked shots

Simon Edvinsson, D, Red Wings (32.2% available): Logging substantial minutes alongside Moritz Seider on Detroit's top pair, Edvinsson has averaged 2.6 blocked-shots/game this past month. Toss in a handful of points, including a power-play assist and another earned short-handed, plus a few hits, and Edvinsson is proving a valuable performer in H2H fantasy competition and otherwise. Check your wire.

Alexandre Carrier, D, Canadiens (83.9% available)

Hits

Will Cuylle, F, New York Rangers (24.1% available): As expected, the third-year player is banging his body around with the league's most physical, ranking third with 177 hits. Another reason to deal for Cuylle, despite his penchant for aggressive play? He might soon find himself in the club's top-six if/when GM Chris Drury moves out other skaters before the trade deadline. A role with the No. 1 power play isn't out of the question either. Which could translate into a substantial increase in production numbers. With 11 goals and 14 assists to date, Cuylle also blocks many more shots than your average forward.

Faceoffs won

Anton Lundell, F, Florida Panthers (23.5% available): With Aleksander Barkov out, the Panthers' present top center is entrusted with carrying a much heavier load in this department. He has done an admirable job to date, winning 458 of 875 faceoffs, which ranks eighth in the NHL. Lundell is also on pace for a career year production-wise, netting 15 goals and 20 assists in 48 games, while logging hefty minutes.

Goalie wins

John Gibson, G, Red Wings (46.3% available): No NHL netminder has won more matches -- 15 of 17 starts -- since Dec. 1, including Andrei Vasiievskiy and Hurricanes savior Brandon Bussi. Todd McLellan's preferred choice over Cam Talbot, Gibson is also floating a 2.12 GAA and .926 SV% over that stretch. Ride the ex-Duck for victories while the Wings remain hot.

Jet Greaves, G, Columbus Blue Jackets (80.1% available): A new coach bump could be in play, plus Greaves has the fresh chance to reclaim the Jackets' net after Elvis Merzlikins fell ill this week.

Save percentage

Joonas Korpisalo, G, Bruins (98.2% available): One of the hottest part-timers in the league is rewarding his managers with solid save numbers about once a week. Which is useful in both SV% and GAA categories where the quality of an outing trumps quantity. Korpisalo has also won his past three starts.

