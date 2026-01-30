How to take full advantage of a short fantasy hockey week with Sabres, Senators and more

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the strangest stretch of the season.

Actually, welcome to the strangest stretch of any season since the pandemic. With a gaggle of NHLers off to represent their nations in Italy, and a much larger crowd of skaters heading for the sand or slopes, we're all getting a break from league action for a full 19 days. In the fantasy hockey universe, invested managers can, and should, take advantage of the final few days action-packed dates up to our time off.

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

Most managers will find themselves in one of two head-to-head boats before next week's fantasy wave. Either you're participating in a truncated, torrid four-day affair, or the matchup extends to after the break, encompassing five gamedays the week of Feb. 23.

Whichever formula, taking advantage of the immediate four-day "work" week is of the essence. When some precious streaming candidates come into play.

While most clubs play two games before arena lights go dark next Friday, the Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins compete only once, and seven teams -- the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals -- are in action on three occasions from Monday through Friday.

In that view, here's a handful of very available skaters, plus a pair of goalies, who should bolster your fantasy squad as replacements for injured players, or those who just aren't getting the job done these days.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch

Forwards

Ondrej Palat, F, New York Islanders (95.5% available): Not a bad start, right? Hours after being dealt from the Devils, the new Islander enjoyed potting the opening goal and adding an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. Competing on a scoring line with Bo Horvat, and seeing minutes with the man-advantage, Palat is in a good position to add to that total in the short term. It's clear the Isles want to put him in position to fit in confidently and make the best possible first impression. The 34-year-old is worth streaming in deeper leagues when New York plays the Capitals, Penguins and his old squad in New Jersey next week.

Jack Quinn, F, Buffalo Sabres (97.5% available): First check on the status of Josh Norris. If recovered and back to action, snag him immediately. When healthy, the Sabres center makes any fantasy squad better. If not, snatch up Quinn, who's on a nice little tear of late. Skating on a scoring line and secondary power play, the 24-year-old has five goals and seven assists in 11 contests.

Claude Giroux, F, Ottawa Senators (83.0% available): Snapping an 11-game goalless streak against the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, Giroux is now up to 10 (along with 27 assists) on the year; while hardly jaw-dropping, a respectable tally. But the veteran's greatest charm -- at least for fantasy managers -- is his proclivity for producing in bunches. He's streaky. This week's goal past Mackenzie Blackwood feels like another opening of the floodgates. Jam the experienced top-line winger in your lineup ahead of Ottawa's road trip though Pittsburgh, Carolina and Philadelphia.

Luke Evangelista, F, Nashville Predators (93.1% available): While we all ooh and aah (with good reason) over how Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly are contributing of late, there's little-to-nil chance they're free and available in your fantasy league. Evangelista is a different story. Competing with Forberg and O'Reilly, the 23-year-old has seven points in his past seven contests. The Predators face the Blues, Wild and Capitals Monday through Thursday.

play 0:48 Luke Evangelista scores goal for Predators Luke Evangelista nets goal for Predators

Egor Chinakhov, F, Pittsburgh Penguins (99.0% available): The much-needed breakup with the Blue Jackets feels like longer than just a month ago. Since joining the Penguins, the first-round draft selection (2020) is blossoming in his new digs, much thanks to an on-ice relationship with a fellow countryman. Alongside a revitalized Evgeni Malkin, the 24-year-old is developing into a legitimate offensive threat. One who has three goals and an assist in his past four games. Snatch up Chinakhov before Pittsburgh faces the Senators, Islanders and Sabres next week

See also:

Justin Brazeau, F, Pittsburgh Penguins (73.2% available)

Anthony Duclair, F, New York Islanders (91.1% available)

Ridly Greig, F, Ottawa Senators (91.1% available)

Defense

Tony DeAngelo, D, New York Islanders (96.5% available): No one is firing on net more often for the Islanders these days. Blasting 33 shots in his past 10 contests, DeAngelo also has two goals, four assists and 11 blocked-shots to show for that stretch. Which works out to 1.9 fantasy points per game (FPPG) in ESPN Fantasy conventional leagues.

Martin Fehervary, D, Washington Capitals (79.6% available): In leagues that reward blocked-shots, Washington's self-sacrificing defender is definitely worth consideration. With 24 in his past 10 contests, Fehervary ranks fifth in the NHL. Plus three assists! The Capitals face the Islanders, Flyers and Predators next week.

Goaltenders

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators (66.7% available): If -- and this remains a colossal-sized if at this stage -- Ullmark returns to real action against the Devils Saturday, there's a good chance he also starts twice again before the Olympic break. That could also happen if he doesn't take the crease at home on the weekend. It's a matter of wait-and-see. On the upside, Ottawa's No. 1 isn't going to compete until he feels good and ready. And when feeling right, the Vezina winner (2023) is often great. Plus, the Senators are rolling again.

Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins (92.4% available): While both Silovs and Stuart Skinner are playing well for the red-hot Penguins, only one of them is largely available in ESPN leagues. If Skinner earns the nod Saturday against the Rangers, as anticipated, look for Pittsburgh's other netminder to start two of three over four days next week.