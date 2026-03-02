Fantasy hockey pickups: Evander Kane, Luke Hughes and moves to make before the trade deadline

Open Extended Reactions

With only two or three weeks left before we hit the playoffs in most fantasy leagues, the rest of your regular season can now be measured by days. Whether you're leading your merry band of fantasy managers, or sitting outside the playoff bubble looking in, it's full steam ahead. Nobody cares about who finishes in fifth place.

This week features a slightly more balanced slate, by NHL standards, when the heaviest dates feature 11 games and the lightest five. Still, it's worth noting the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas Stars play on four occasions, including three more lightly-scheduled nights. The Detroit Red Wings may boast the most fantasy-friendly calendar of all, encompassing matches alternating days Monday to Sunday, versus the Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, and New Jersey Devils. Forward Dylan Larkin, defender Moritz Seider, goalie John Gibson et al. could be in for a rather rich fantasy week indeed. On the other end of the busy spectrum, the Capitals only play twice.

Of course, Friday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline is also approaching quickly. The matter of who goes where, in return for what, and the situation they leave behind, could bring about significant fantasy repercussions. Staying on top of every substantial interaction will only benefit your push to the finish. We'll help you with that in covering the fallout from any considerable exchange as it happens.

As for the latest change behind the bench, if we're to expect a new coach bump in L.A., this isn't the ideal week to mine it. The Los Angeles Kings battle only three times against the Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and Montreal Canadiens. So while it doesn't make sense to dump an underperforming King, picking one up may not make the best sense. If nonetheless keen, forward Quinton Byfield and goalie Darcy Kuemper are two moderately available performers who might be worth an immediate flier. Otherwise, wait it out a bit.

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Forwards

Josh Norris, F, Buffalo Sabres (1.8 FPPG, 78.1% available): Just imagine if this talented center could stay well for an extended period of time. Goodness knows the 26-year-old is seriously overdue for a healthy stretch. Competing on a Sabres' top power play, when fit, Norris is good for near 2.0 fantasy points most nights. Any manager with a hole to plug should seriously consider rolling the dice in this case.

Evander Kane, F, Vancouver Canucks (1.3 FPPG, 54.3% available): One of the NHL's more prominent trade candidates, Kane could very well find himself in new digs before the week is through. It's worth remembering the veteran sniper has a rich history of bringing his best when first joining a new club. Those managers feeling more desperate might even consider picking up Kane before/if he's shipped elsewhere.

Anthony Mantha, F, Pittsburgh Penguins (1.7 FPPG, 64.6% available): His current numbers are just too plump to ignore. Even those of us burned by Mantha's fantasy promise in the past must feel tempted to buy-in now. Skating on a line with Justin Brazeau and Ben Kindel, the imposing 31-year-old has seven goals and six assists in his past 10 games, spanning before and after the Olympic break. Such contributions from the veteran forward and others will help offset the weeks-long loss of Sidney Crosby. Kindel and Egor Chinakhov also deserve consideration in deeper fantasy leagues when the Penguins play the Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins twice this week.

Pavel Buchnevich, F, St. Louis Blues (1.4 FPPG, 73.5% available): First, check on whether Robert Thomas is available. If so, snag him up ASAP before he is or isn't traded elsewhere. After a lengthy absence, the Blues' top center potted a goal and an assist on three shots in his return against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Then look to Buchnevich, who's on tear with six goals and seven helpers in 10 games since Jan. 23.

See also:

Defensemen

play 0:50 Brayden McNabb scores goal for Golden Knights Brayden McNabb nets goal for Golden Knights

Brayden McNabb, D, Vegas Golden Knights (1.8 FPPG, 74.6% available): One of the league's most enthusiastic shot-blockers gets to put his body on the line versus the Sabres, Red Wings, Wild, and Oilers this week. Toss in an assist or two and the healthy-again defender could put up some serious numbers in leagues that reward physical play. With all but Tuesday's date in Buffalo falling on lighter nights, McNabb is also in position to spare you additional headache about who to play/bench from your blue line.

Luke Hughes, D, New Jersey Devils (1.4 FPPG, 52.5% available): Look for the youngest Hughes brother to see more valuable power-play time if Dougie Hamilton is dealt before Friday. Back after losing 10 games to a shoulder injury, Hughes pitched in an assist on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Goaltenders

Lukas Dostal, G, Anaheim Ducks (1.6 FPPG, 37.5% available): As outlined in this month's examination on how to best hack the schedule, the Ducks, along with a small handful of other clubs, are more active on dates when most of the league is idle. Which offers managers the advantage to play the club's No. 1 netminder, and other Anaheim skaters, when few other options are available. Then there's Dostal's league-leading 11-1-0 record since Jan. 13, which is pretty darn impressive.

Linus Ullmark, G, Ottawa Senators (1.1 FPPG, 63.6% available): Since returning to action at the end of January, Ullmark is 3-0-1 with a .919 SV% and 1.74 GAA. Plus, one of the healthier teams in the league, the Senators are good and endeavoring to make a serious push for a playoff spot.

See also:

John Gibson, G, Detroit Red Wings (2.6 FPPG, 32.3% available)

Short-term streamers

play 0:50 Matt Duchene lights the lamp for Stars Matt Duchene lights the lamp for Stars

Matt Duchene, F, Dallas Stars (1.4 FPPG, 56.1% available): The Stars face one of the more appealing schedules this week, comprising dates with the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Avalanche, and Chicago Blackhawks, with three of four of those contests falling on a less busy evenings. Every member of Dallas's lineup is in position to make a fair bit of productive noise, including the veteran forward who just saw his seven-game point-streak snapped. If unavailable, Duchene's linemate Jamie Benn also boasts extra fantasy shine in deeper leagues this week.

Taylor Hall, F, Carolina Hurricanes (1.3 FPPG, 93.8% available): As mentioned, the Hurricanes face a rather fantasy-friendly schedule this particular week. So no better time to stream the former Hart Trophy winner, particularly since he's skating on a second scoring line and power play. Also know that one of this season's biggest fantasy disappointments between the pipes, Frederik Andersen, was great in his one game -- a 5-2 win over Detroit -- since the Olympics. Do with that what you will.

Jakub Dobes, G, Montreal Canadiens (1.9 FPPG, 76.0% available): If enlisted over Sam Montembeault, stream Dobes against the San Jose Sharks and Kings when the Canadiens scoot through California this week. Maybe not versus the red-hot Ducks though. Averaging 3.2 fantasy points per game, the 24-year-old netminder is 7-0-1 Jan. 1.