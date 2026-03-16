Fantasy hockey pickups: Blake Coleman, Troy Terry and other matchup-based weekly adds

Open Extended Reactions

Skill plus opportunity. A formula for fantasy sports success with which every experienced manager is well familiar. Particularly this time of year, as most head-to-head leagues enter playoff territory. Timing is everything, right? So, in addition to individual talent and line assignment, a team's schedule, combined with a good dose of what-have-you-done-for-me-lately, also carries significant weight. Now more than ever.

This NHL week features a reasonably balanced slate, especially in contrast with what's on tap to wrap the month of March. Still, as usual, there's benefit to rostering players who are more active on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, when fewer teams are in action, all else being reasonably equal. The Colorado Avalanche shine in this regard, alternating days between Monday and Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals. Hold your favorite Avs tight, while perusing the wire for other available free agents (one such example listed below).

On the opposite end of the contending spectrum, the New York Rangers also enjoy a nicely staggered schedule, not only this week, but the following. Consider targeting forward Alexis Lafreniere -- who can't stop scoring now that it hardly matters -- and defender Vladislav Gavrikov. Spoken for in only 5% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, rookie Gabe Perreault merits rostering in deeper competition. Skating on a scoring line with Mika Zibanejad, the young winger has two goals and five assists in his past four contests.

Again, with one calendar month remaining in the regular season, it's all about making the appropriate roster adjustments at the optimum time. To help holistically navigate the next four-plus weeks, check out our comprehensive fantasy playoff guide, in addition to considering the following performers with a more focussed view to the seven days ahead.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch

Forwards

Blake Coleman, F, Calgary Flames (1.6 FPPG, 75.1% available): Like the Rangers, the Flames are another non-contending team with fantasy upside based on their current schedule. Competing Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning respectively, Ryan Huska's skaters could make extra noise when most other clubs are quiet. Coleman might be your best fantasy bet from an altogether shallow pool in Calgary. Skating on a top scoring line and top power play, the veteran forward has three goals and an assist on 17 shots in his past five games.

Valeri Nichushkin, F, Colorado Avalanche (1.5 FPPG, 70.8% available): Following up that intro bit on how Colorado boasts a largely fantasy friendly slate this week, it's unlikely the club's heavier hitters will just be sitting there for the snagging. But Nichushkin might be. While often a frustrating skater in both fantasy and real-life competition -- for a variety of reasons -- the top-six/power-play power forward sports too much potential to pass on. At least during a make-or-break week such as this one.

play 0:48 Troy Terry scores goal for Ducks Troy Terry nets goal for Ducks

Troy Terry, F, Anaheim Ducks (1.4 FPPG, 73.5% available): He's back, and with a bit of productive bluster. After losing (another) eight games to an upper-body injury, Terry rejoined a top Ducks' line with Leo Carlsson and collected a goal and two assists (plus-three) in Sunday's lively 4-3 win over Montreal. Grab the Anaheim forward before a fantasy league mate beats you to it.

Dallas Stars: The searing-hot Stars face the Mammoth on Monday and Avalanche on Wednesday, before playing the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights over the weekend. Pursue Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, then Mavrik Bourque, in that order, before the team gets underway. All three are contributing handsomely of late, with Duchene leading the way.

See also:

Defense

Mikey Anderson, D, Los Angeles Kings (1.3 FPPG, 96.9% available): Largely looked to for hits and blocked shots, the Kings defender is pitching in a little extra in the production department at present. Tuck Anderson on your roster before the Kings start their four-game week Monday in Manhattan.

Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals (98.9% available): An essential pickup in dynasty leagues, the freshly-signed third Hutson brother to enter the NHL could suit up for the Capitals as soon as Wednesday. Cobbling together 80 points through 74 games as a Boston University Terrier, the puck-moving, hard-shooting blueliner is going serve as a valuable fantasy performer for years to come. This teen is one big reason Washington feels comfortable in moving John Carlson. Even in the here and now, Hutson could be worth a flier for managers with lesser-than D-corps in deeper leagues.

Goaltenders

Alex Lyon, G, Buffalo Sabres (2.8 FPPG, 65.3% available): Rocking a 16-2-0 record altogether, Lyon hasn't lost on the road since Dec. 8. Buffalo visits Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim this week. The only fantasy knock against the 33-year-old netminder is that tandem-mate Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is also playing well for the sizzling Sabres.

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, San Jose Sharks (1.5 FPPG, 97.8% available): While Yaroslav Askarov is hurt, Laurent Brossoit appears more than a little rusty in playing his first NHL game in nearly two years (Sunday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa). Enter Nedeljkovic, who can be expected to carry a heavier load for a club endeavoring to nail down a playoff spot between now and mid-April. The recently extended netminder has been superb for the Sharks since Jan. 6, riding an 8-1-1 record and .924 SV%, and 2.19 GAA.

See also:

Joel Hofer, G, St. Louis Blues (2.2 FPPG, 84.6% available)

Short-term streamers

New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers: Both the Devils and Panthers play on three occasions between Monday and Friday before getting the weekend off. If afforded the flexibility, consider streaming an available skater from either club -- New Jersey defenseman Luke Hughes presents as a solid option -- to start the week, with an eye to moving on to a busy weekend substitute by Saturday morning.

play 0:13 Eric Comrie makes beautiful save Eric Comrie makes beautiful save

Eric Comrie, G, Winnipeg Jets (1.3 FPPG, 97.8% available): Toss out Winnipeg's backup when the Jets visit Pittsburgh on Friday or the Rangers on Saturday. Comrie has been great of late, winning five straight while posting a .946 SV% and 1.39 GAA.

Frederik Andersen, G, Carolina Hurricanes (-0.2 FPPG, 57.6% available): The Hurricanes netminder appears to have somewhat turned a corner since the Olympic break. Following an erratic first four months, Andersen is 4-1-0 in his past five starts with a 2.59 GAA. Meanwhile, Brandon Bussi -- the better of the pair for most of the season -- has been less dependable of late. Expect the 36-year-old veteran to earn two appearances this week when Carolina faces Columbus, Toronto and Pittsburgh twice.