Fantasy hockey pickups: Why your playoff lineup needs Rangers, Blackhawks forwards

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As far as NHL weekly schedules go, this Monday to Sunday spread fluctuates between abundance and dearth even more than usual: One single game Monday before 15 erupt Tuesday. A pair of contests Wednesday ahead of Thursday's 13-game slate. Then another lonely two matches Friday before 30 teams take the ice on Saturday. Feast or famine indeed.

With only 25 days left in the regular season, garnering an advantage in head-to-head fantasy playoff competition by hacking the schedule is more vital than ever. No fewer than 16 teams play only Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Some very good fantasy performers will inevitably, and uselessly, put up solid numbers on your bench. The key is to keep such wasted bounty -- when there's so little to harvest on the off days -- to a minimum.

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Which brings us, again, to the New York Rangers. Mike Sullivan's crew is the only to play Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, when the overwhelming majority of the league is off. Assuming the fantasy cream such as Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin are spoken for, target those who are not.

Up front that's Alexis Lafreniere -- who can't stop scoring these days -- and rookie Gabe Perreault, both of whom are skating on the top line. After Fox, blueliners Vladislav Gavrikov and, in leagues that reward blocked shots, Braden Schneider, deserve attention. Against the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers, just a few points from the aforementioned could mean the difference between weekly playoff victory and defeat.

Outside of New York, the following players might also help you survive this round in the fantasy knockout stage or, in some cases, slightly beyond.

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Forwards

Pavel Zacha, F, Boston Bruins (1.7 FPPG, 59.6% available): Post-Olympic break, the Bruins forward boasts eight goals and six assists in a dozen contests, including three power-play points, which works out to an average of 2.2 FPPG. Not too shabby at all. Boston faces the Sabres this lightly-scheduled Wednesday, then the Blue Jackets on Sunday when only five other contests speckle the NHL docket.

Frank Nazar, F, Chicago Blackhawks (1.5 FPPG, 72.0% available): After the Rangers, the Blackhawks enjoy one of the more favorable schedules as viewed through the timing and strength of competition lens, particularly Thursday to Sunday. Of those not named Connor Bedard, Nazar boasts the most appeal up front in skating loads of minutes and producing with regularity. Before a minor dry spell, the forward amassed four goals and six assists in seven contests. Grab him Thursday morning, if possible, before the 'Hawks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

play 0:44 Gabriel Landeskog nets goal for Avalanche Gabriel Landeskog lights the lamp for Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog, F, Colorado Avalanche (1.5 FPPG, 56.7% available): Back from injury, Landeskog looks no worse for wear in skating more than 17 minutes and scoring a goal on two shots against the Capitals. Never mind this week, when Colorado competes only Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday against the Penguins and Jets (twice), but the following, when the club enjoys a nicely staggered four-game slate. Then grab the Avalanche captain.

Troy Terry, F, Anaheim Ducks (1.9 FPPG, 48.0% available): As with Landeskog, the Anaheim winger presents best as a near-future fantasy investment. Like next week, when the Ducks battle the Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames, including on the three most lightly-scheduled dates. Mind you, Anaheim skirts through western Canada this week in visiting Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. So lassoing Terry in sooner might not be the worst idea. Skating on a top line and power play, the freshly-healed skater has three goals and three assists on 13 shots in his past four games.

Lookahead: If in a comfortable enough winning position as the fantasy week wanes to a close, consider welcoming a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins aboard. While there's little to like about the current slate, the Pens are the only club to play five times next week, versus the New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers (twice). Specifically, check on the availability of forwards Anthony Mantha and Egor Chinakhov.

Defense

Travis Sanheim, D, Philadelphia Flyers (1.7 FPPG, 46.5% available): Averaging nearly 26 minutes/game, Sanheim has two goals and three assists (plus-seven) along with 10 blocked-shots in his past six contests. The suddenly soaring Flyers face the Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Red Wings and Dallas Stars this week.

Goaltenders

Jet Greaves, G, Columbus Blue Jackets (2.4 FPPG, 61.4% available): The Columbus netminder has been terrific of late for a club that's recently worked its way into a playoff position. Since earning his first shutout Jan. 22, Greaves is 9-1-2, with a .915 SV% and 2.26 GAA. Snag him up if you need goaltending help.

Justus Annunen, G, Nashville Predators (0.9 FPPG, 99.5% available): Nashville's other netminder is coming off one heckuva week in stopping all but four of 95 saves through three contests. Two wins and one tight loss to Edmonton later, and Annunen ranks right up there with the netminding elite, sporting 18.2 fantasy points over seven days. The suddenly playoff-bound Predators play the Sharks, Devils, Montreal Canadiens and Lightning this week. Don't be surprised to see Annunen and Juuse Saros earn two starts each.

play 0:19 Justus Annunen robs Oilers with save Justus Annunen robs Oilers with save

Short-term streamers

Ottawa Senators: The Sens visit the Rangers and Red Wings this Monday and Tuesday, before battling the Penguins and Lightning on busy days later in the week. If offered sufficient transactional flexibility, grab the likes of forward Shane Pinto, defender Tyler Kleven, and/or goalie Linus Ullmark to start the week, then switch them off your roster Wednesday morning.

Patrick Kane, F, Detroit Red Wings (1.6 FPPG, 61.7% available): Stick a note on your laptop as reminder to pick up a Detroit skater ahead of Friday's tilt with the Sabres. The Red Wings then head home to face the Flyers on Saturday. Right now, I appreciate Kane and his current run of three goals and six assists in eight matches.

Ten teams have to back-to-back contests Saturday and Sunday. From that gaggle, I like Devils goalie Jake Allen and Stars goalie Casey DeSmith to earn a perceivably favorable start to wrap the weekend.