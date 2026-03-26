Celebrini, Schafer and who else? Build your future with fantasy hockey dynasty ranks

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This was a very, very good season to start a dynasty in your fantasy hockey league. Not only did Macklin Celebrini throw down the gauntlet as the next generational superstar, but Matthew Schaefer and Lane Hutson have had similar statement seasons on the blue line. Throw in Jesper Wallstedt showcasing his poise at such a young age and Connor Bedard leveling up, and some teams in your long-term keeper league have a very bright future.

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With that breakthrough, of course, comes the realization that the sun must also set. Since we last ran a dynasty ranking in Feb. 2025, we are saying goodbye to some long-standing staples of the top of the fantasy pyramid. Roman Josi, Mark Scheifele, John Carlson, Artemi Panarin and Steven Stamkos join previous departures like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin as no longer making the cut when it comes to a five-year fantasy forecast.

Because -- and this is the important point to remember -- these dynasty rankings are meant to help you win now, but also right up through the 2030-31 season. They are scaled, so the more fantasy value a player is projected to have next season is worth more than the value five years from now, but that's too much runway for a player than is in their mid-to-late 30s to maintain a high ranking.

To solve for that five-year runway, we moved beyond simple seasonal totals and built a high-velocity projection engine that treats every player as a moving trajectory rather than a static row of stats. For the skaters, we established a "weighted baseline" that prioritizes a player's most recent 41-game "heat index" while grounding it in their 164-game career average. We then filtered those profiles against 15 years of historical data to find players with identical age and production markers. By seeing how those historical peers actually aged, the model assigns a custom "rate of change" to every name on this list, allowing us to mathematically forecast a breakout or a regression before it ever hits the box score.

What truly anchors this list, however, is a layer of "market reality" filters designed to mirror actual dynasty trade value. We've implemented a series of "taxes" to ensure the board doesn't get clogged with aging veterans on the back nine or depth players who lack a permanent NHL role. If a player is over 32 and their trend line is dipping, the math applies a significant value tax because in a dynasty environment, those players are increasingly difficult to move for elite youth. The results are then combined with a 10-year goalie transition study that uses team-level defensive metrics to project crease shares, giving you a unified "dynasty score" that values a player's future utility as much as their current production.

The trends are what the trends are, and while there are some universal filters applied to the forwards, there are no individual manipulations done on the projections. That is to say, I don't necessarily agree with all of the final results. The most glaring argument that punches me in the face is the ranking for the top D.

play 0:46 Jake Sanderson capitalizes on the power play Jake Sanderson capitalizes on the power play

I have zero issues with listing the first six defense as Jake Sanderson, Zach Werenski, Hutson, Schaefer, Brock Faber and Cale Makar. But that order? I get that they are listed between No. 8 and No. 20, so it's a tight pack. But it's hard to reckon with Makar at the bottom of it. Because the formula to calculate the specific player's rate of change relies on historical comparables, my guess is that Makar just doesn't have any. Aside from Werenski, the rest of this group is under 24 years old, so it makes sense that they get bumped higher for being in their primes over the next five years.

It does signal we are in a golden age for the blue line. It was only a couple years ago, in 2022-23, that Erik Karlsson and Rasmus Dahlin were the only two D to finish in the top 20 among skaters. This ranking has 11 blue-liners among the top 32.

At some point, every dynasty ranking runs into the same wall: the difference between being an NHL player and being a fantasy building block. As this model stretches across a five-year window, it naturally begins to reward players who simply stay in the league, the types who carve out long, stable roles without ever moving the needle in fantasy. That's how names like Mark Kastelic or Morgan Barron start to surface.

While there is technically value in that kind of durability, it's not the kind that wins you a league. The reality is that by the time you get past the 150 range, the vast majority of true difference-making dynasty roster locks are already accounted for. Beyond that, you're looking at replacement-level depth, short-term streamers, or long-shot bets -- useful in real hockey, but far less impactful in a five-year fantasy build.

Use this as your offseason roadmap. If you're holding players outside this range, be ready to churn them for upside, and if you're trading, prioritize getting multiple cracks at the names already on this board rather than betting on the next one to emerge.

More: Cole Hutson's big role | NHL top prospect rankings

Top 200 fantasy hockey dynasty rankings

Age in parenthesis

1. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, C1 (19.8)

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, C2 (30.6)

3. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, C3 (29.2)

4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, RW1 (32.8)

5. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, RW2 (29.8)

6. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, C4 (30.4)

7. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, C5 (20.7)

8. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, D1 (23.7)

9. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, D2 (28.7)

10. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild, LW3 (25.0)

11. Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars, RW4 (29.4)

12. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G1 (23.4)

13. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars, C6 (22.9)

14. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, D3 (22.1)

15. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, LW5 (26.5)

16. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, LW6 (28.9)

17. Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, D4 (18.6)

18. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, D5 (23.6)

19. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, G2 (27.3)

20. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, D6 (27.4)

21. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C7 (28.5)

22. Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens, LW7 (22.0)

23. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, D7 (25.0)

24. Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning, D8 (30.1)

25. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, C8 (29.4)

26. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets, LW8 (29.3)

27. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, G3 (30.6)

28. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C9 (24.9)

29. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, C10 (26.6)

30. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, D9 (26.7)

31. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, D10 (26.4)

32. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild, D11 (26.5)

33. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, LW9 (25.2)

34. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators, LW10 (31.6)

35. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings, LW11 (24.0)

36. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes, RW12 (24.1)

37. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, LW13 (26.7)

38. Mackenzie Blackwood, Colorado Avalanche, G4 (29.3)

39. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, C11 (24.2)

40. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers, RW14 (30.4)

41. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, C12 (21.2)

42. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, C13 (30.6)

43. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, D12 (26.0)

44. Dylan Guenther, Utah Mammoth, RW15 (23.0)

45. Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets, C14 (21.5)

46. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild, G5 (27.8)

47. Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis Blues, RW16 (21.8)

48. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, C15 (28.4)

49. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, D13 (28.3)

50. Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks, LW17 (22.2)

51. Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW18 (25.7)

52. Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings, D14 (23.1)

53. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW19 (27.6)

54. Rasmus Andersson, Vegas Golden Knights, D15 (29.4)

55. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, G6 (27.3)

56. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators, D16 (29.2)

57. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW20 (31.5)

58. Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim Ducks, RW21 (20.2)

59. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings, C16 (29.7)

60. Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings, LW22 (28.3)

61. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, LW23 (26.0)

62. Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres, RW24 (29.9)

63. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks, D17 (25.2)

64. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, G7 (31.7)

65. Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens, D18 (26.2)

66. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, RW25 (28.3)

67. Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres, D19 (26.0)

68. Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, D20 (24.6)

69. Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes, D21 (24.5)

70. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals, D22 (28.0)

71. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, D23 (31.0)

72. Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, G8 (25.8)

73. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, LW26 (23.4)

74. Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, C17 (27.2)

75. Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken, C18 (23.4)

76. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, C19 (27.4)

77. Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators, RW27 (27.9)

78. Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights, RW28 (25.4)

79. Bo Horvat, New York Islanders, C20 (31.0)

80. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, G9 (30.2)

81. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, RW29 (29.5)

82. Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers, RW30 (24.2)

83. Logan Cooley, Utah Mammoth, C21 (21.9)

84. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers, C22 (29.8)

85. Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins, C23 (27.7)

86. Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers, RW31 (29.0)

87. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, C24 (28.7)

88. Jake Walman, Edmonton Oilers, D24 (30.1)

89. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, G10 (32.9)

90. Adam Fox, New York Rangers, D25 (28.1)

91. Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues, C25 (24.5)

92. Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils, D26 (22.1)

93. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights, RW32 (28.9)

94. Nick Schmaltz, Utah Mammoth, RW33 (30.1)

95. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Mammoth, D27 (27.8)

96. Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche, RW34 (27.2)

97. Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth, LW35 (27.7)

98. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW36 (29.9)

99. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, C26 (28.8)

100. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars, D28 (31.8)

101. William Eklund, San Jose Sharks, LW37 (23.5)

102. Will Cuylle, New York Rangers, LW38 (24.1)

103. Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens, RW39 (20.3)

104. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers, D29 (30.0)

105. Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets, G11 (25.0)

106. Will Smith, San Jose Sharks, C27 (21.0)

107. Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW40 (18.9)

108. Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers, D30 (25.2)

109. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild, C28 (29.2)

110. Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals, RW41 (21.2)

111. Matvei Gridin, Calgary Flames, RW42 (20.1)

112. Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks, D31 (22.3)

113. Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars, C29 (29.4)

114. Sean Durzi, Utah Mammoth, D32 (27.4)

115. Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens, C30 (22.7)

116. Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens, G12 (21.3)

117. Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers, RW43 (27.1)

118. Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators, C31 (25.1)

119. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning, C32 (30.0)

120. Denton Mateychuk, Columbus Blue Jackets, D33 (21.7)

121. Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals, C33 (25.2)

122. Collin Graf, San Jose Sharks, LW44 (23.5)

123. Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken, LW45 (26.9)

124. Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres, RW46 (24.1)

125. Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings, LW47 (29.7)

126. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils, RW48 (27.7)

127. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, G13 (29.1)

128. Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils, D34 (22.5)

129. Justin Sourdif, Washington Capitals, RW49 (24.0)

130. Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators, C34 (25.4)

131. Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues, C35 (26.7)

132. Jamie Drysdale, Philadelphia Flyers, D35 (24.0)

133. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers, LW50 (24.5)

134. Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks, D36 (28.4)

135. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks, C36 (28.5)

136. Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings, RW51 (24.4)

137. Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks, C37 (22.2)

138. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres, G14 (27.0)

139. Fraser Minten, Boston Bruins, C38 (21.7)

140. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes, RW52 (22.6)

141. Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets, C39 (26.6)

142. Jake Neighbours, St. Louis Blues, LW53 (24.0)

143. Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks, C40 (23.2)

144. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins, RW54 (31.3)

145. Seth Jones, Florida Panthers, D37 (31.5)

146. Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings, D38 (23.1)

147. Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres, D39 (23.3)

148. Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers, LW55 (24.5)

149. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, G15 (30.9)

150. Josh Norris, Buffalo Sabres, C41 (26.9)

151. K'Andre Miller, Carolina Hurricanes, D40 (26.2)

152. Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils, LW56 (29.5)

153. Marco Rossi, Vancouver Canucks, C42 (24.5)

154. Trevor Zegras, Philadelphia Flyers, C43 (25.0)

155. Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken, D41 (29.4)

156. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers, RW57 (33.8)

157. Timothy Liljegren, Washington Capitals, D42 (26.9)

158. J.J. Moser, Tampa Bay Lightning, D43 (25.8)

159. Bowen Byram, Buffalo Sabres, D44 (24.8)

160. Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Sharks, G16 (23.8)

161. Bobby McMann, Seattle Kraken, C44 (29.8)

162. Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild, C45 (31.5)

163. Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken, RW58 (29.8)

164. Logan Stanley, Buffalo Sabres, D45 (27.8)

165. Sam Rinzel, Chicago Blackhawks, D46 (21.8)

166. Kiefer Sherwood, San Jose Sharks, LW59 (31.0)

167. Parker Kelly, Colorado Avalanche, C46 (26.9)

168. Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings, C47 (23.6)

169. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights, D47 (29.2)

170. Ethen Frank, Washington Capitals, RW60 (28.1)

171. Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, G17 (24.9)

172. Nick Blankenburg, Colorado Avalanche, D48 (27.9)

173. Ryan McLeod, Buffalo Sabres, C48 (26.5)

174. Mike Matheson, Montreal Canadiens, D49 (32.1)

175. Nikolaj Ehlers, Carolina Hurricanes, LW61 (30.1)

176. Lawson Crouse, Utah Mammoth, RW62 (28.8)

177. Emil Heineman, New York Islanders, LW63 (24.4)

178. Morgan Barron, Winnipeg Jets, C49 (27.3)

179. Gabe Perreault, New York Rangers, RW64 (20.9)

180. Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals, D50 (26.1)

181. Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers, D51 (30.1)

182. Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes, G18 (26.8)

183. Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers, RW65 (21.3)

184. Mason Lohrei, Boston Bruins, D52 (25.2)

185. Zack Bolduc, Montreal Canadiens, C50 (23.1)

186. Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres, LW66 (20.9)

187. Mark Kastelic, Boston Bruins, C51 (27.0)

188. Alex Wennberg, San Jose Sharks, C52 (31.5)

189. Yan Kuznetsov, Calgary Flames, D53 (24.0)

190. Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks, D54 (20.4)

191. Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth, G19 (29.8)

192. Vladislav Gavrikov, New York Rangers, D55 (30.3)

193. Olen Zellweger, Anaheim Ducks, D56 (22.5)

194. Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs, G20 (27.7)

195. Elias N. Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, D57 (22.1)

196. Kaiden Guhle, Montreal Canadiens, D58 (24.2)

197. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights, D59 (30.6)

198. Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues, G21 (25.7)

199. Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken, G22 (29.6)

200. Dan Vladar, Philadelphia Flyers, G23 (28.6)