Finish the fantasy hockey finals strong with lineup strategy, best player picks

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Here we are. After six full months of NHL fantasy head-to-head competition, the finish line is now well in view. Managers savvy enough to have made it this far are already well aware of the importance of pulling out all the stops in the season's final 11 days. More than ever, a player's availability heavily influences their individual value. So whether you're looking to best massage your squad daily, with the benefit of making unlimited (or near) transactions, or need to strategize more with respect to specific waiver windows and addition restrictions, let's have a gander at a few largely available players who are both performing well and project to compete often down this final stretch.

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Striking a balance between leagues that allow for a more wide-open approach to player movement and those that carry harsher caps and limited windows, I'm slicing up the final week and a half into three parts, using Thursday as a very busy one-day overlap. This avenue also permits for managers who put a bow on fantasy playoff competition on the final Sunday to just ignore the last section.

Keep in mind, there are no games scheduled this Friday.

For the final time in 2025-26, good luck!

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April 6-9

Teams to target: Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks

Buffalo and San Jose are the only two clubs scheduled to compete both Monday and Wednesday, when only four and three games are slated, respectively. Otherwise, you likely won't face any issues filling out a quality lineup Tuesday and Thursday.

Alexander Wennberg, F, San Jose Sharks (1.8 FPPG, 64.6% available): Centering the Sharks' second scoring line and competing on the Macklin Celebrini-led power play, the 31-year-old is stringing together a rather productive run of late. Averaging 19:50 of ice time per game, Wennberg has five goals and three assists in his past six contests. Pick him up before the Sharks host the Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks between Monday and Thursday.

Bowen Byram, D, Buffalo Sabres (1.5 FPPG, 73.9% available): Following a drier spell in March, Byram is back to pitching in a point every other game or so. On pace for 40-plus points this season, the 24-year-old is also usually good for at least one blocked shot most contests. The Sabres visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday before battling the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Alex Nedeljkovic, G, Sharks (0.9 FPPG, 97.9% available): Coming off two successful starts versus the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets, Nedelkovic presents as a viable play against Chicago, Anaheim and the Vancouver Canucks this week. Maybe less so versus Edmonton on Wednesday.

See also:

April 9-12

Teams to target: New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, Utah Mammoth

While 11 clubs play back-to-back Saturday and Sunday -- including the aforementioned half-dozen -- only the Sabres are completely idle Friday through Sunday.

Morgan Frost, F, Calgary Flames (1.4 FPPG, 96.7% available): Centering a scoring line and the Flames' top power play, Frost is riding an impressive stretch, comprising seven goals and two assists in 10 games. With just one season left on his current contract, the 26-year-old has every incentive to end this one on a high and lay the foundation for serving in a prominent role starting next fall. Calgary faces the Colorado Avalanche, Seattle Kraken and Mammoth from Thursday through Sunday.

play 0:34 Connor Brown scores goal vs. Canadiens Connor Brown lights the lamp

Connor Brown, F, New Jersey Devils (1.3 FPPG, 95.8% available): Like other Devils, the 32-year-old veteran is enjoying his most productive stretch of the season when it hardly matters anymore, collecting seven goals and 11 assists in his past 18 games. Sure, the Devils are still technically in the playoff mix, but their chances are steep. Doesn't matter to us, however, as long as Brown continues to suit up and embrace the spoiler role. New Jersey faces the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators between Thursday and Sunday.

Brock Boeser, F, Vancouver Canucks (1.5 FPPG, 50.1% available): Punching out 15 points in 14 games -- including six with the extra skater -- Boeser is logging 2.1 fantasy points/contest this past month. Grab the scoring winger ahead of Vancouver's weekend trip to San Jose and Anaheim and into next week while keeping a close eye on whether the Canucks shut him down.

April 13-16

Teams to target: Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken

It's time to look West. If still engaged in fantasy competition to ultimately wrap 2025-26, it's worth noting the Bruins, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Senators, Penguins and Capitals play only once in the final four days. Also, keep an eye on which prominent players are held out of games towards the end of the season.

Although we're still a week away from this year's ultimate fantasy sprint, the following boast promising potential as busier figures who compete three times Monday through Thursday.