Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon lead way-too-early 2026 fantasy hockey rankings

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Whether you're still basking in a fantasy hockey championship victory or wallowing in the agony of defeat, it's never too soon to start planning for next season.

These way-too-early rankings for 2026-27 are built on a projection model that analyzes each player's statistical trends over the past four seasons, weighted toward recent performance, and benchmarks them against comparable players at similar ages and ice time. For skaters, that means projecting goals, assists, shots, hits, blocked shots, and power-play production scaled to a full season. Goaltenders are projected using a blend of individual rate stats and team-level shot and save projections, then ranked alongside skaters using a value-above-replacement approach so their standing reflects genuine roster scarcity rather than raw point totals.

A lot will change between now and opening night in October. The playoff run matters, free agency will shuffle the deck and the NHL draft will introduce a new wave of prospects -- a couple of whom already appear on this list based on comparable rookie seasons from players who came before them.

Consider this a starting point, not a final word.

More: Dynasty rankings | Fantasy hockey awards | Stanley Cup Playoffs bets

Top 250 rankings for 2026-27

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, C1

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, C2

3. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, C3

4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, RW1

5. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, D1

6. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, C4

7. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild, LW1

8. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars, C5

9. Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche, RW2

10. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, LW2

11. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, LW3

12. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, D2

13. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, G1

14. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes, RW3

15. Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues, C6

16. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C7

17. Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens, LW4

18. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, D3

19. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, C8

20. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, G2

21. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets, C9

22. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, C10

23. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, C11

24. Dylan Guenther, Utah Mammoth, RW4

25. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers, RW5

26. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, D4

27. Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, D5

28. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, D6

29. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, C12

30. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C13

31. Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings, D7

32. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks, D8

33. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, RW6

34. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, G3

35. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets, LW5

36. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW6

37. Mackenzie Blackwood, Colorado Avalanche, G4

38. Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars, RW7

39. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW7

40. Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets, C14

41. Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks, LW8

42. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings, LW9

43. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, C15

44. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, D9

45. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, G5

46. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW8

47. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild, D10

48. Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues, C16

49. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings, C17

50. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, C18

51. MacKenzie Weegar, Utah Mammoth, D11

52. Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis Blues, RW9

53. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, C19

54. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators, LW10

55. Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings, LW11

56. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, LW12

57. Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW13

58. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, G6

59. Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning, D12

60. Rasmus Andersson, Vegas Golden Knights, D13

61. Artemi Panarin, Los Angeles Kings, LW14

62. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, RW10

63. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW11

64. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, LW15

65. Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals, C20

66. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, RW12

67. Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth, LW16

68. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, D14

69. Logan Cooley, Utah Mammoth, C21

70. Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals, RW13

71. Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings, RW14

72. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, G7

73. Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres, RW15

74. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild, G8

75. Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW16

76. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, D15

77. Cole Hutson, Washington Capitals, D16

78. Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens, D17

79. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, C22

80. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, RW17

81. Anton Frondell, Chicago Blackhawks, C23

82. Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, C24

83. Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens, RW18

84. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers, C25

85. Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings, D18

86. Gavin McKenna, TBD, LW17

87. Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres, D19

88. Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators, C26

89. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, G9

90. Michael Misa, San Jose Sharks, C27

91. Egor Chinakhov, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW19

92. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, D20

93. Adam Fox, New York Rangers, D21

94. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, C28

95. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues, D22

96. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers, LW18

97. Nick Schmaltz, Utah Mammoth, RW20

98. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, D23

99. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres, G10

100. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, LW19

101. Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators, RW21

102. Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes, D24

103. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights, RW22

104. Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks, LW20

105. Matt Savoie, Edmonton Oilers, C29

106. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, D25

107. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins, C30

108. Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers, LW21

109. Bo Horvat, New York Islanders, C31

110. Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers, RW23

111. Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens, G11

112. Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets, G12

113. Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche, C32

114. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning, C33

115. Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights, RW24

116. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals, D26

117. Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers, LW22

118. Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim Ducks, RW25

119. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils, RW26

120. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals, LW23

121. Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings, C34

122. Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth, G13

123. Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins, C35

124. Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers, RW27

125. Vasily Podkolzin, Edmonton Oilers, RW28

126. Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators, C36

127. Will Cuylle, New York Rangers, LW24

128. Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche, G14

129. Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, G15

130. Gabe Perreault, New York Rangers, RW29

131. Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets, C37

132. Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames, RW30

133. Porter Martone, Philadelphia Flyers, RW31

134. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, LW25

135. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers, D27

136. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Mammoth, D28

137. Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals, RW32

138. Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators, C38

139. Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues, G16

140. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators, D29

141. Jake Walman, Edmonton Oilers, D30

142. Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals, C39

143. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, D31

144. Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders, D32

145. Will Smith, San Jose Sharks, C40

146. Marco Rossi, Vancouver Canucks, C41

147. Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks, C42

148. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, G17

149. Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals, D33

150. Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers, RW33

151. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars, C43

152. Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames, D34

153. Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres, RW34

154. Tomas Hertl, Vegas Golden Knights, C44

155. Alex Wennberg, San Jose Sharks, C45

156. Ivar Stenberg, TBD, LW26

157. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, C46

158. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers, C47

159. Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings, G18

160. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, D35

161. Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, D36

162. Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues, D37

163. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers, C48

164. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G19

165. Matvei Gridin, Calgary Flames, RW35

166. Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres, LW27

167. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins, RW36

168. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, G20

169. Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks, D38

170. Anthony Mantha, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW37

171. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild, D39

172. JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth, RW38

173. William Eklund, San Jose Sharks, LW28

174. Justin Faulk, Detroit Red Wings, D40

175. Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights, LW29

176. Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW39

177. Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers, D41

178. Nikolaj Ehlers, Carolina Hurricanes, LW30

179. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes, RW40

180. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, C49

181. Parker Kelly, Colorado Avalanche, C50

182. Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames, RW41

183. Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks, D42

184. Seth Jones, Florida Panthers, D43

185. Alex Newhook, Montreal Canadiens, C51

186. Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres, RW42

187. Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks, D44

188. Kiefer Sherwood, San Jose Sharks, LW31

189. Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins, C52

190. Yan Kuznetsov, Calgary Flames, D45

191. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers, D46

192. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, D47

193. Simon Holmstrom, New York Islanders, RW43

194. Braden Schneider, New York Rangers, D48

195. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers, RW44

196. Zack Bolduc, Montreal Canadiens, C53

197. Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken, G21

198. Bobby Brink, Minnesota Wild, RW45

199. Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals, D49

200. Denton Mateychuk, Columbus Blue Jackets, D50

201. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild, C54

202. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators, G22

203. Ryan Poehling, Anaheim Ducks, C55

204. Emil Heineman, New York Islanders, LW32

205. Alex Steeves, Boston Bruins, RW46

206. John Carlson, Anaheim Ducks, D51

207. Ben Hutton, Vegas Golden Knights, D52

208. John Gibson, Detroit Red Wings, G23

209. Justin Brazeau, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW47

210. Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils, D53

211. Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs, D54

212. Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken, LW33

213. Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets, C56

214. Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks, LW34

215. John Klingberg, San Jose Sharks, D55

216. James Hagens, Boston Bruins, C57

217. Jacob Trouba, Anaheim Ducks, D56

218. Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken, D57

219. Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens, C58

220. Adam Larsson, Seattle Kraken, D58

221. Shayne Gostisbehere, Carolina Hurricanes, D59

222. Caleb Desnoyers, Utah Mammoth, C59

223. Stuart Skinner, Pittsburgh Penguins, G24

224. Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals, C60

225. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, G25

226. Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets, D60

227. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers, D61

228. Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes, G26

229. Conor Garland, Columbus Blue Jackets, RW48

230. Trevor Zegras, Philadelphia Flyers, C61

231. Erik Gudbranson, Columbus Blue Jackets, D62

232. Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils, LW35

233. Collin Graf, San Jose Sharks, LW36

234. Fraser Minten, Boston Bruins, C62

235. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights, D63

236. Pavol Regenda, San Jose Sharks, C63

237. Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks, C64

238. Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks, D64

239. Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders, D65

240. Ryan Shea, Pittsburgh Penguins, D66

241. Mason Marchment, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW37

242. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks, C65

243. Jeremy Lauzon, Vegas Golden Knights, D67

244. Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken, C66

245. Alexandre Carrier, Montreal Canadiens, D68

246. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights, G27

247. Vladislav Gavrikov, New York Rangers, D69

248. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars, D70

249. Brandon Bussi, Carolina Hurricanes, G28

250. Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs, G29

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