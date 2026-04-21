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          Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon lead way-too-early 2026 fantasy hockey rankings

          Nathan MacKinnon, left, chases Connor McDavid, right, in the offseason fantasy hockey rankings. Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire
          • Sean AllenApr 21, 2026, 07:00 PM
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              Sean Allen is a contributing writer for fantasy hockey and betting at ESPN. He was the 2008 and 2009 FSWA Hockey Writer of the Year.
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          Whether you're still basking in a fantasy hockey championship victory or wallowing in the agony of defeat, it's never too soon to start planning for next season.

          These way-too-early rankings for 2026-27 are built on a projection model that analyzes each player's statistical trends over the past four seasons, weighted toward recent performance, and benchmarks them against comparable players at similar ages and ice time. For skaters, that means projecting goals, assists, shots, hits, blocked shots, and power-play production scaled to a full season. Goaltenders are projected using a blend of individual rate stats and team-level shot and save projections, then ranked alongside skaters using a value-above-replacement approach so their standing reflects genuine roster scarcity rather than raw point totals.

          A lot will change between now and opening night in October. The playoff run matters, free agency will shuffle the deck and the NHL draft will introduce a new wave of prospects -- a couple of whom already appear on this list based on comparable rookie seasons from players who came before them.

          Consider this a starting point, not a final word.

          More: Dynasty rankings | Fantasy hockey awards | Stanley Cup Playoffs bets

          Top 250 rankings for 2026-27

          1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, C1
          2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, C2
          3. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, C3
          4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, RW1
          5. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, D1
          6. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, C4
          7. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild, LW1
          8. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars, C5
          9. Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche, RW2
          10. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, LW2
          11. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, LW3
          12. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, D2
          13. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, G1
          14. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes, RW3
          15. Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues, C6
          16. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C7
          17. Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens, LW4
          18. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, D3
          19. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, C8
          20. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, G2
          21. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets, C9
          22. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, C10
          23. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, C11
          24. Dylan Guenther, Utah Mammoth, RW4
          25. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers, RW5
          26. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, D4
          27. Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, D5
          28. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, D6
          29. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, C12
          30. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C13
          31. Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings, D7
          32. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks, D8
          33. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, RW6
          34. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, G3
          35. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets, LW5
          36. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW6
          37. Mackenzie Blackwood, Colorado Avalanche, G4
          38. Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars, RW7
          39. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW7
          40. Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets, C14
          41. Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks, LW8
          42. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings, LW9
          43. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, C15
          44. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, D9
          45. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, G5
          46. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW8
          47. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild, D10
          48. Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues, C16
          49. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings, C17
          50. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, C18
          51. MacKenzie Weegar, Utah Mammoth, D11
          52. Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis Blues, RW9
          53. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, C19
          54. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators, LW10
          55. Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings, LW11
          56. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, LW12
          57. Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW13
          58. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, G6
          59. Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning, D12
          60. Rasmus Andersson, Vegas Golden Knights, D13
          61. Artemi Panarin, Los Angeles Kings, LW14
          62. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, RW10
          63. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW11
          64. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, LW15
          65. Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals, C20
          66. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, RW12
          67. Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth, LW16
          68. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, D14
          69. Logan Cooley, Utah Mammoth, C21
          70. Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals, RW13
          71. Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings, RW14
          72. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, G7
          73. Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres, RW15
          74. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild, G8
          75. Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW16
          76. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, D15
          77. Cole Hutson, Washington Capitals, D16
          78. Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens, D17
          79. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, C22
          80. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, RW17
          81. Anton Frondell, Chicago Blackhawks, C23
          82. Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, C24
          83. Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens, RW18
          84. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers, C25
          85. Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings, D18
          86. Gavin McKenna, TBD, LW17
          87. Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres, D19
          88. Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators, C26
          89. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, G9
          90. Michael Misa, San Jose Sharks, C27
          91. Egor Chinakhov, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW19
          92. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, D20
          93. Adam Fox, New York Rangers, D21
          94. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, C28
          95. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues, D22
          96. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers, LW18
          97. Nick Schmaltz, Utah Mammoth, RW20
          98. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, D23
          99. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres, G10
          100. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, LW19
          101. Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators, RW21
          102. Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes, D24
          103. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights, RW22
          104. Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks, LW20
          105. Matt Savoie, Edmonton Oilers, C29
          106. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, D25
          107. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins, C30
          108. Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers, LW21
          109. Bo Horvat, New York Islanders, C31
          110. Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers, RW23
          111. Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens, G11
          112. Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets, G12
          113. Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche, C32
          114. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning, C33
          115. Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights, RW24
          116. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals, D26
          117. Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers, LW22
          118. Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim Ducks, RW25
          119. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils, RW26
          120. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals, LW23
          121. Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings, C34
          122. Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth, G13
          123. Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins, C35
          124. Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers, RW27
          125. Vasily Podkolzin, Edmonton Oilers, RW28
          126. Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators, C36
          127. Will Cuylle, New York Rangers, LW24
          128. Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche, G14
          129. Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, G15
          130. Gabe Perreault, New York Rangers, RW29
          131. Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets, C37
          132. Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames, RW30
          133. Porter Martone, Philadelphia Flyers, RW31
          134. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, LW25
          135. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers, D27
          136. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Mammoth, D28
          137. Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals, RW32
          138. Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators, C38
          139. Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues, G16
          140. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators, D29
          141. Jake Walman, Edmonton Oilers, D30
          142. Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals, C39
          143. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, D31
          144. Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders, D32
          145. Will Smith, San Jose Sharks, C40
          146. Marco Rossi, Vancouver Canucks, C41
          147. Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks, C42
          148. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, G17
          149. Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals, D33
          150. Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers, RW33
          151. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars, C43
          152. Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames, D34
          153. Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres, RW34
          154. Tomas Hertl, Vegas Golden Knights, C44
          155. Alex Wennberg, San Jose Sharks, C45
          156. Ivar Stenberg, TBD, LW26
          157. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, C46
          158. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers, C47
          159. Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings, G18
          160. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, D35
          161. Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, D36
          162. Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues, D37
          163. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers, C48
          164. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G19
          165. Matvei Gridin, Calgary Flames, RW35
          166. Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres, LW27
          167. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins, RW36
          168. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, G20
          169. Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks, D38
          170. Anthony Mantha, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW37
          171. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild, D39
          172. JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth, RW38
          173. William Eklund, San Jose Sharks, LW28
          174. Justin Faulk, Detroit Red Wings, D40
          175. Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights, LW29
          176. Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW39
          177. Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers, D41
          178. Nikolaj Ehlers, Carolina Hurricanes, LW30
          179. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes, RW40
          180. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, C49
          181. Parker Kelly, Colorado Avalanche, C50
          182. Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames, RW41
          183. Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks, D42
          184. Seth Jones, Florida Panthers, D43
          185. Alex Newhook, Montreal Canadiens, C51
          186. Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres, RW42
          187. Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks, D44
          188. Kiefer Sherwood, San Jose Sharks, LW31
          189. Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins, C52
          190. Yan Kuznetsov, Calgary Flames, D45
          191. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers, D46
          192. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, D47
          193. Simon Holmstrom, New York Islanders, RW43
          194. Braden Schneider, New York Rangers, D48
          195. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers, RW44
          196. Zack Bolduc, Montreal Canadiens, C53
          197. Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken, G21
          198. Bobby Brink, Minnesota Wild, RW45
          199. Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals, D49
          200. Denton Mateychuk, Columbus Blue Jackets, D50
          201. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild, C54
          202. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators, G22
          203. Ryan Poehling, Anaheim Ducks, C55
          204. Emil Heineman, New York Islanders, LW32
          205. Alex Steeves, Boston Bruins, RW46
          206. John Carlson, Anaheim Ducks, D51
          207. Ben Hutton, Vegas Golden Knights, D52
          208. John Gibson, Detroit Red Wings, G23
          209. Justin Brazeau, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW47
          210. Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils, D53
          211. Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs, D54
          212. Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken, LW33
          213. Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets, C56
          214. Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks, LW34
          215. John Klingberg, San Jose Sharks, D55
          216. James Hagens, Boston Bruins, C57
          217. Jacob Trouba, Anaheim Ducks, D56
          218. Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken, D57
          219. Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens, C58
          220. Adam Larsson, Seattle Kraken, D58
          221. Shayne Gostisbehere, Carolina Hurricanes, D59
          222. Caleb Desnoyers, Utah Mammoth, C59
          223. Stuart Skinner, Pittsburgh Penguins, G24
          224. Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals, C60
          225. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, G25
          226. Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets, D60
          227. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers, D61
          228. Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes, G26
          229. Conor Garland, Columbus Blue Jackets, RW48
          230. Trevor Zegras, Philadelphia Flyers, C61
          231. Erik Gudbranson, Columbus Blue Jackets, D62
          232. Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils, LW35
          233. Collin Graf, San Jose Sharks, LW36
          234. Fraser Minten, Boston Bruins, C62
          235. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights, D63
          236. Pavol Regenda, San Jose Sharks, C63
          237. Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks, C64
          238. Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks, D64
          239. Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders, D65
          240. Ryan Shea, Pittsburgh Penguins, D66
          241. Mason Marchment, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW37
          242. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks, C65
          243. Jeremy Lauzon, Vegas Golden Knights, D67
          244. Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken, C66
          245. Alexandre Carrier, Montreal Canadiens, D68
          246. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights, G27
          247. Vladislav Gavrikov, New York Rangers, D69
          248. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars, D70
          249. Brandon Bussi, Carolina Hurricanes, G28
          250. Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs, G29

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