Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon lead way-too-early 2026 fantasy hockey rankings

Whether you're still basking in a fantasy hockey championship victory or wallowing in the agony of defeat, it's never too soon to start planning for next season.
These way-too-early rankings for 2026-27 are built on a projection model that analyzes each player's statistical trends over the past four seasons, weighted toward recent performance, and benchmarks them against comparable players at similar ages and ice time. For skaters, that means projecting goals, assists, shots, hits, blocked shots, and power-play production scaled to a full season. Goaltenders are projected using a blend of individual rate stats and team-level shot and save projections, then ranked alongside skaters using a value-above-replacement approach so their standing reflects genuine roster scarcity rather than raw point totals.
A lot will change between now and opening night in October. The playoff run matters, free agency will shuffle the deck and the NHL draft will introduce a new wave of prospects -- a couple of whom already appear on this list based on comparable rookie seasons from players who came before them.
Consider this a starting point, not a final word.
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Top 250 rankings for 2026-27
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, C1
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, C2
3. Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks, C3
4. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning, RW1
5. Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, D1
6. Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens, C4
7. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild, LW1
8. Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars, C5
9. Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche, RW2
10. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild, LW2
11. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars, LW3
12. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, D2
13. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, G1
14. Seth Jarvis, Carolina Hurricanes, RW3
15. Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues, C6
16. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, C7
17. Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens, LW4
18. Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators, D3
19. Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks, C8
20. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, G2
21. Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets, C9
22. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, C10
23. Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres, C11
24. Dylan Guenther, Utah Mammoth, RW4
25. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers, RW5
26. Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, D4
27. Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders, D5
28. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, D6
29. Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks, C12
30. Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils, C13
31. Brandt Clarke, Los Angeles Kings, D7
32. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks, D8
33. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins, RW6
34. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, G3
35. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets, LW5
36. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW6
37. Mackenzie Blackwood, Colorado Avalanche, G4
38. Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars, RW7
39. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning, LW7
40. Adam Fantilli, Columbus Blue Jackets, C14
41. Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks, LW8
42. Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings, LW9
43. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights, C15
44. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, D9
45. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, G5
46. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs, RW8
47. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild, D10
48. Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues, C16
49. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings, C17
50. Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators, C18
51. MacKenzie Weegar, Utah Mammoth, D11
52. Jimmy Snuggerud, St. Louis Blues, RW9
53. Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers, C19
54. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators, LW10
55. Alex DeBrincat, Detroit Red Wings, LW11
56. Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens, LW12
57. Kirill Marchenko, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW13
58. Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, G6
59. Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning, D12
60. Rasmus Andersson, Vegas Golden Knights, D13
61. Artemi Panarin, Los Angeles Kings, LW14
62. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers, RW10
63. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW11
64. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators, LW15
65. Aliaksei Protas, Washington Capitals, C20
66. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings, RW12
67. Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth, LW16
68. Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, D14
69. Logan Cooley, Utah Mammoth, C21
70. Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals, RW13
71. Alex Laferriere, Los Angeles Kings, RW14
72. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers, G7
73. Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres, RW15
74. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild, G8
75. Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW16
76. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, D15
77. Cole Hutson, Washington Capitals, D16
78. Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens, D17
79. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes, C22
80. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, RW17
81. Anton Frondell, Chicago Blackhawks, C23
82. Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils, C24
83. Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens, RW18
84. Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers, C25
85. Simon Edvinsson, Detroit Red Wings, D18
86. Gavin McKenna, TBD, LW17
87. Mattias Samuelsson, Buffalo Sabres, D19
88. Ryan O'Reilly, Nashville Predators, C26
89. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins, G9
90. Michael Misa, San Jose Sharks, C27
91. Egor Chinakhov, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW19
92. Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins, D20
93. Adam Fox, New York Rangers, D21
94. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers, C28
95. Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues, D22
96. Anton Lundell, Florida Panthers, LW18
97. Nick Schmaltz, Utah Mammoth, RW20
98. Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, D23
99. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres, G10
100. Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs, LW19
101. Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators, RW21
102. Alexander Nikishin, Carolina Hurricanes, D24
103. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights, RW22
104. Mikael Granlund, Anaheim Ducks, LW20
105. Matt Savoie, Edmonton Oilers, C29
106. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets, D25
107. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins, C30
108. Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers, LW21
109. Bo Horvat, New York Islanders, C31
110. Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers, RW23
111. Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens, G11
112. Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets, G12
113. Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche, C32
114. Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning, C33
115. Pavel Dorofeyev, Vegas Golden Knights, RW24
116. Jakob Chychrun, Washington Capitals, D26
117. Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers, LW22
118. Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim Ducks, RW25
119. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils, RW26
120. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals, LW23
121. Quinton Byfield, Los Angeles Kings, C34
122. Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth, G13
123. Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins, C35
124. Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers, RW27
125. Vasily Podkolzin, Edmonton Oilers, RW28
126. Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators, C36
127. Will Cuylle, New York Rangers, LW24
128. Scott Wedgewood, Colorado Avalanche, G14
129. Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames, G15
130. Gabe Perreault, New York Rangers, RW29
131. Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets, C37
132. Matt Coronato, Calgary Flames, RW30
133. Porter Martone, Philadelphia Flyers, RW31
134. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes, LW25
135. Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers, D27
136. Mikhail Sergachev, Utah Mammoth, D28
137. Ryan Leonard, Washington Capitals, RW32
138. Shane Pinto, Ottawa Senators, C38
139. Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues, G16
140. Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators, D29
141. Jake Walman, Edmonton Oilers, D30
142. Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals, C39
143. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, D31
144. Alexander Romanov, New York Islanders, D32
145. Will Smith, San Jose Sharks, C40
146. Marco Rossi, Vancouver Canucks, C41
147. Frank Nazar, Chicago Blackhawks, C42
148. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers, G17
149. Martin Fehervary, Washington Capitals, D33
150. Tyson Foerster, Philadelphia Flyers, RW33
151. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars, C43
152. Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames, D34
153. Jack Quinn, Buffalo Sabres, RW34
154. Tomas Hertl, Vegas Golden Knights, C44
155. Alex Wennberg, San Jose Sharks, C45
156. Ivar Stenberg, TBD, LW26
157. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks, C46
158. Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers, C47
159. Darcy Kuemper, Los Angeles Kings, G18
160. Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, D35
161. Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars, D36
162. Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues, D37
163. J.T. Miller, New York Rangers, C48
164. Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild, G19
165. Matvei Gridin, Calgary Flames, RW35
166. Zach Benson, Buffalo Sabres, LW27
167. Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins, RW36
168. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, G20
169. Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks, D38
170. Anthony Mantha, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW37
171. Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild, D39
172. JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth, RW38
173. William Eklund, San Jose Sharks, LW28
174. Justin Faulk, Detroit Red Wings, D40
175. Ivan Barbashev, Vegas Golden Knights, LW29
176. Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW39
177. Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers, D41
178. Nikolaj Ehlers, Carolina Hurricanes, LW30
179. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes, RW40
180. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders, C49
181. Parker Kelly, Colorado Avalanche, C50
182. Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames, RW41
183. Artyom Levshunov, Chicago Blackhawks, D42
184. Seth Jones, Florida Panthers, D43
185. Alex Newhook, Montreal Canadiens, C51
186. Josh Doan, Buffalo Sabres, RW42
187. Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks, D44
188. Kiefer Sherwood, San Jose Sharks, LW31
189. Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins, C52
190. Yan Kuznetsov, Calgary Flames, D45
191. Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers, D46
192. Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins, D47
193. Simon Holmstrom, New York Islanders, RW43
194. Braden Schneider, New York Rangers, D48
195. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers, RW44
196. Zack Bolduc, Montreal Canadiens, C53
197. Joey Daccord, Seattle Kraken, G21
198. Bobby Brink, Minnesota Wild, RW45
199. Rasmus Sandin, Washington Capitals, D49
200. Denton Mateychuk, Columbus Blue Jackets, D50
201. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild, C54
202. Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators, G22
203. Ryan Poehling, Anaheim Ducks, C55
204. Emil Heineman, New York Islanders, LW32
205. Alex Steeves, Boston Bruins, RW46
206. John Carlson, Anaheim Ducks, D51
207. Ben Hutton, Vegas Golden Knights, D52
208. John Gibson, Detroit Red Wings, G23
209. Justin Brazeau, Pittsburgh Penguins, RW47
210. Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils, D53
211. Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs, D54
212. Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken, LW33
213. Kent Johnson, Columbus Blue Jackets, C56
214. Tyler Bertuzzi, Chicago Blackhawks, LW34
215. John Klingberg, San Jose Sharks, D55
216. James Hagens, Boston Bruins, C57
217. Jacob Trouba, Anaheim Ducks, D56
218. Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken, D57
219. Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens, C58
220. Adam Larsson, Seattle Kraken, D58
221. Shayne Gostisbehere, Carolina Hurricanes, D59
222. Caleb Desnoyers, Utah Mammoth, C59
223. Stuart Skinner, Pittsburgh Penguins, G24
224. Connor McMichael, Washington Capitals, C60
225. Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, G25
226. Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets, D60
227. Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton Oilers, D61
228. Pyotr Kochetkov, Carolina Hurricanes, G26
229. Conor Garland, Columbus Blue Jackets, RW48
230. Trevor Zegras, Philadelphia Flyers, C61
231. Erik Gudbranson, Columbus Blue Jackets, D62
232. Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils, LW35
233. Collin Graf, San Jose Sharks, LW36
234. Fraser Minten, Boston Bruins, C62
235. Noah Hanifin, Vegas Golden Knights, D63
236. Pavol Regenda, San Jose Sharks, C63
237. Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks, C64
238. Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks, D64
239. Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders, D65
240. Ryan Shea, Pittsburgh Penguins, D66
241. Mason Marchment, Columbus Blue Jackets, LW37
242. Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks, C65
243. Jeremy Lauzon, Vegas Golden Knights, D67
244. Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken, C66
245. Alexandre Carrier, Montreal Canadiens, D68
246. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights, G27
247. Vladislav Gavrikov, New York Rangers, D69
248. Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars, D70
249. Brandon Bussi, Carolina Hurricanes, G28
250. Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs, G29
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