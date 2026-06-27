Which 2026 NHL draft picks should I have on my fantasy hockey team?

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Now that Justin Bieber has left the building (KeyBank Center) and the No. 1 draft pick is headed to his first MLB game -- throwing out the first pitch for the hometown Blue Jays -- we can toss this year's top NHL selections under the fantasy microscope.

While there's a good glut of gifted players coming down the pipe, two figures stand out as projected sure-fire contributors this coming campaign. Perhaps appropriately, this June's No. 1 and No. 2 picks.

Additional analysis provided by ESPN's Rachel Kryshak.

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Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs, Penn State (Big Ten) Selected: 1, Rank 1

Kryshak: "His deception and ability to manipulate defenders is elite. He changes pace, catches defenders leaning and executes elite passes. After a brilliant performance at the scouting combine, McKenna quelled concerns about his physical strength. ... If given the opportunity to flourish, McKenna is a potential 100-point scorer and elite power-play asset. ..."

While Kryshak also touches on concerns about McKenna's defensive and physical play, those are issues for new coach Jim Hiller and his staff, not independent fantasy managers. The promise of 100 points -- at some stage, anyway -- is too irresistible to bypass. The prolific playmaker is already slated to line up alongside center Auston Matthews or John Tavares, and William Nylander on the opposing wing. A ripe assignment indeed, along with a possible role on the Leafs' top power play. In the best-case scenario, McKenna will be given the opportunity to feed Matthews on the regular. While 90 points is an unrealistic ask from the rookie in Year 1, 70-plus could be in the cards. He's a special player.

In addition to McKenna's high-end skill and exceptional hockey knowledge, there's also a lot to like about his mental toughness. He speaks aloud about wanting the attention and pressure to perform, which is handy, considering the market in which the Whitehorse, Yukon, native is landing. Receiving (largely undeserved) criticism for his early play with Penn State and at the World Junior U-20 Championships, plus being forced to deal with off-ice legal issues, the 18-year-old still wrapped up his collegiate career with a productive bang. He's resilient. An immediate must-grab in all dynasty competition, McKenna also merits consideration as a top-80 skater in redraft fantasy play.

Kryshak: "Thanks to his combination of elite hockey sense and skill, Stenberg posted the second-most productive draft-eligible SHL season ever while leading Sweden to world junior gold. His elite processing ability allows him to manipulate defensive coverage and find passing lanes that simply don't exist for other players. ... His two-way commitment sets him apart from other offensive-first wingers, and he's the type of player who will win heavy matchup minutes while providing offense, like Sam Reinhart in Florida."

There's good reason several prospect pundits ranked Stenberg above McKenna as the top-ranked skater in the 2026 draft. After a near-full season playing against men with Frolunda HC, in which he earned 33 points in 43 contests versus tough defensive competition, the 18-year-old made global headlines by potting four goals and four assists at the 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship.

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Prematurely penciled in to line up alongside Macklin Celebrini at even-strength and on the power play, the Swedish playmaker sports the potential to put up points with regularity. "That would be sick," according to the second pick. "Just give [Celebrini] the puck, and he will fix it. He's a special player." If that's how all goes to plan for the Sharks, such "fixing" by the Ted Lindsay Award finalist -- who wrapped 2025-26 with 45 goals and 115 points -- could result in Stenberg enjoying a 70-point debut. Boasting an exceptionally high hockey knowledge, and not easily rattled, Stenberg should be accounted for in all but the shallowest of ESPN fantasy leagues.

More: Every NHL draft pick | NHL trade grades

Future considerations

Even though the following won't likely be ready for the NHL as soon as next season, they still deserve attention as valuable dynasty prospects for future campaigns. But still make sure to keep the following on the radar this coming late summer and fall. Remember how Matthew Schaefer wasn't guaranteed to see NHL minutes in 2025-26? Right.