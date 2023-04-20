        <
          Fantasy women's basketball 6-team mock draft: Who went No. 1?

          play
          Sabrina Ionescu's draft value rises due to position scarcity. (1:56)

          2:54 PM GMT
          • Fantasy staff

          Our ESPN experts came together on April 19 for the first fantasy women's basketball mock draft of the season.

          Whether you're new to the game or coming back for another season, there is much to be learned from where the players were picked and the strategies used by the experts.

          In total, the whole draft took only 15 minutes -- with 54 players picked in all. Note: In larger leagues with eight teams or more, the draft will take slightly longer.

          The participants of the six-team mock draft, in order of draft position, were: André Snellings, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, James Best, Jennifer LaCroix and Liz Loza.

          Note: The position rank in parentheses is based on the player's primary position.

          Round 1

          1. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G1) -- Snellings
          2. Breanna Stewart, NY (F1) -- Moody
          3. A'ja Wilson, LV (F2) -- Kaiser
          4. Brittney Griner, Phx (C1) -- Best
          5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- LaCroix
          6. Napheesa Collier, Min (F3) -- Loza

          Round 2

          7. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G3) -- Loza
          8. Kelsey Plum, LV (G4) -- LaCroix
          9. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (G5) -- Best
          10. Natasha Howard, Dal (F4) -- Kaiser
          11. Tina Charles, Sea (C2) -- Moody
          12. Jonquel Jones, NY (F5) -- Snellings

          Round 3

          13. Alyssa Thomas, Conn (F6) -- Snellings
          14. Nneka Ogwumike, LA (F7) -- Moody
          15. Jewell Loyd, Sea (G6) -- Kaiser
          16. Marina Mabrey, Chi (G7) -- Best
          17. Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (F8) -- LaCroix
          18. Brionna Jones, Conn (C3) -- Loza

          Round 4

          19. NaLyssa Smith, Ind (F9) -- Loza
          20. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C4) -- LaCroix
          21. Jackie Young, LV (G8) -- Best
          22. Chelsea Gray, LV (G9) -- Kaiser
          23. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C5) -- Moody
          24. Diana Taurasi, Phx (G10) -- Snellings

          Round 5

          25. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G11) -- Snellings
          26. Ariel Atkins, Wsh (G12) -- Moody
          27. Aliyah Boston, Ind (F10) -- Kaiser
          28. Allisha Gray, Atl (G13) -- Best
          29. Aerial Powers, Min (F11) -- LaCroix
          30. Courtney Williams, Chi (G14) -- Loza

          Round 6

          31. Cheyenne Parker, Atl (F12) -- Loza
          32. Kahleah Copper, Chi (G15) -- LaCroix
          33. DeWanna Bonner, Conn (F13) -- Best
          34. Candace Parker, LV (F14) -- Kaiser
          35. Courtney Vandersloot, NY (G16) -- Moody
          36. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C6) -- Snellings

          Round 7

          37. Tiffany Hayes, Conn (G17) -- Snellings
          38. Kayla McBride, Min (G18) -- Moody
          39. Natasha Cloud, Wsh (G19) -- Kaiser
          40. Azura Stevens, LA (F15) -- Best
          41. Satou Sabally, Dal (F16) -- LaCroix
          42. Sophie Cunningham, Phx (G20) -- Loza

          Round 8

          43. Gabby Williams, Sea (F17) -- Loza
          44. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G21) -- LaCroix
          45. Diamond DeShields, Dal (G22) -- Best
          46. Diamond Miller, Min (G23) -- Kaiser
          47. Natisha Hiedeman, Conn (G24) -- Moody
          48. Isabelle Harrison, Chi (F18) -- Snellings

          Round 9

          49. Aari McDonald, Atl (G25) -- Snellings
          50. Rebekah Gardner, Chi (G26) -- Moody
          51. Betnijah Laney, NY (F19) -- Kaiser
          52. Brianna Turner, Phx (F20) -- Best
          53. Jessica Shepard, Min (F21) -- LaCroix
          54. Jordin Canada, LA (G27) -- Loza

          Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

          Team Snellings

          F1 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 2.6)
          F2 Alyssa Thomas, Conn (Pick: 3.1)
          F3 Isabelle Harrison, Chi (Pick: 8.6)
          G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.1)
          G2 Diana Taurasi, Phx (Pick: 4.6)
          G3 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 5.1)
          G4 Tiffany Hayes, Conn (Pick: 7.1)
          G5 Aari McDonald, Atl (Pick: 9.1)
          C1 Shakira Austin, Wsh (Pick: 6.6)

          Team Moody

          F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.2)
          F2 Nneka Ogwumike, LA (Pick: 3.2)
          G1 Ariel Atkins, Wsh (Pick: 5.2)
          G2 Courtney Vandersloot, NY (Pick: 6.5)
          G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 7.2)
          G4 Natisha Hiedeman, Conn (Pick: 8.5)
          G5 Rebekah Gardner, Chi (Pick: 9.2)
          C1 Tina Charles, Sea (Pick: 2.5)
          C2 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 4.5)

          Team Kaiser

          F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.3)
          F2 Natasha Howard, Dal (Pick: 2.4)
          F3 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 5.3)
          F4 Candace Parker, LV (Pick: 6.4)
          F5 Betnijah Laney, NY (Pick: 9.3)
          G1 Jewell Loyd, Sea (Pick: 3.3)
          G2 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 4.4)
          G3 Natasha Cloud, Wsh (Pick: 7.3)
          G4 Diamond Miller, Min (Pick: 8.4)

          Team Best

          F1 DeWanna Bonner, Conn (Pick: 6.3)
          F2 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 7.4)
          F3 Brianna Turner, Phx (Pick: 9.4)
          G1 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (Pick: 2.3)
          G2 Marina Mabrey, Chi (Pick: 3.4)
          G3 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 4.3)
          G4 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 5.4)
          G5 Diamond DeShields, Dal (Pick: 8.3)
          C1 Brittney Griner, Phx (Pick: 1.4)

          Team LaCroix

          F1 Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (Pick: 3.5)
          F2 Aerial Powers, Min (Pick: 5.5)
          F3 Satou Sabally, Dal (Pick: 7.5)
          F4 Jessica Shepard, Min (Pick: 9.5)
          G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)
          G2 Kelsey Plum, LV (Pick: 2.2)
          G3 Kahleah Copper, Chi (Pick: 6.2)
          G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 8.2)
          C1 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 4.2)

          Team Loza

          F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.6)
          F2 NaLyssa Smith, Ind (Pick: 4.1)
          F3 Cheyenne Parker, Atl (Pick: 6.1)
          F4 Gabby Williams, Sea (Pick: 8.1)
          G1 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 2.1)
          G2 Courtney Williams, Chi (Pick: 5.6)
          G3 Sophie Cunningham, Phx (Pick: 7.6)
          G4 Jordin Canada, LA (Pick: 9.6)
          C1 Brionna Jones, Conn (Pick: 3.6)