Fantasy women's basketball 6-team mock draft: Who went No. 1?

Our ESPN experts came together on April 19 for the first fantasy women's basketball mock draft of the season.
Whether you're new to the game or coming back for another season, there is much to be learned from where the players were picked and the strategies used by the experts.
In total, the whole draft took only 15 minutes -- with 54 players picked in all. Note: In larger leagues with eight teams or more, the draft will take slightly longer.
The participants of the six-team mock draft, in order of draft position, were: André Snellings, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, James Best, Jennifer LaCroix and Liz Loza.
Note: The position rank in parentheses is based on the player's primary position.
Round 1
1. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G1) -- Snellings
2. Breanna Stewart, NY (F1) -- Moody
3. A'ja Wilson, LV (F2) -- Kaiser
4. Brittney Griner, Phx (C1) -- Best
5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- LaCroix
6. Napheesa Collier, Min (F3) -- Loza
Round 2
7. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G3) -- Loza
8. Kelsey Plum, LV (G4) -- LaCroix
9. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (G5) -- Best
10. Natasha Howard, Dal (F4) -- Kaiser
11. Tina Charles, Sea (C2) -- Moody
12. Jonquel Jones, NY (F5) -- Snellings
Round 3
13. Alyssa Thomas, Conn (F6) -- Snellings
14. Nneka Ogwumike, LA (F7) -- Moody
15. Jewell Loyd, Sea (G6) -- Kaiser
16. Marina Mabrey, Chi (G7) -- Best
17. Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (F8) -- LaCroix
18. Brionna Jones, Conn (C3) -- Loza
Round 4
19. NaLyssa Smith, Ind (F9) -- Loza
20. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C4) -- LaCroix
21. Jackie Young, LV (G8) -- Best
22. Chelsea Gray, LV (G9) -- Kaiser
23. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C5) -- Moody
24. Diana Taurasi, Phx (G10) -- Snellings
Round 5
25. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G11) -- Snellings
26. Ariel Atkins, Wsh (G12) -- Moody
27. Aliyah Boston, Ind (F10) -- Kaiser
28. Allisha Gray, Atl (G13) -- Best
29. Aerial Powers, Min (F11) -- LaCroix
30. Courtney Williams, Chi (G14) -- Loza
Round 6
31. Cheyenne Parker, Atl (F12) -- Loza
32. Kahleah Copper, Chi (G15) -- LaCroix
33. DeWanna Bonner, Conn (F13) -- Best
34. Candace Parker, LV (F14) -- Kaiser
35. Courtney Vandersloot, NY (G16) -- Moody
36. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C6) -- Snellings
Round 7
37. Tiffany Hayes, Conn (G17) -- Snellings
38. Kayla McBride, Min (G18) -- Moody
39. Natasha Cloud, Wsh (G19) -- Kaiser
40. Azura Stevens, LA (F15) -- Best
41. Satou Sabally, Dal (F16) -- LaCroix
42. Sophie Cunningham, Phx (G20) -- Loza
Round 8
43. Gabby Williams, Sea (F17) -- Loza
44. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G21) -- LaCroix
45. Diamond DeShields, Dal (G22) -- Best
46. Diamond Miller, Min (G23) -- Kaiser
47. Natisha Hiedeman, Conn (G24) -- Moody
48. Isabelle Harrison, Chi (F18) -- Snellings
Round 9
49. Aari McDonald, Atl (G25) -- Snellings
50. Rebekah Gardner, Chi (G26) -- Moody
51. Betnijah Laney, NY (F19) -- Kaiser
52. Brianna Turner, Phx (F20) -- Best
53. Jessica Shepard, Min (F21) -- LaCroix
54. Jordin Canada, LA (G27) -- Loza
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Snellings
F1 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 2.6)
F2 Alyssa Thomas, Conn (Pick: 3.1)
F3 Isabelle Harrison, Chi (Pick: 8.6)
G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.1)
G2 Diana Taurasi, Phx (Pick: 4.6)
G3 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 5.1)
G4 Tiffany Hayes, Conn (Pick: 7.1)
G5 Aari McDonald, Atl (Pick: 9.1)
C1 Shakira Austin, Wsh (Pick: 6.6)
Team Moody
F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.2)
F2 Nneka Ogwumike, LA (Pick: 3.2)
G1 Ariel Atkins, Wsh (Pick: 5.2)
G2 Courtney Vandersloot, NY (Pick: 6.5)
G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 7.2)
G4 Natisha Hiedeman, Conn (Pick: 8.5)
G5 Rebekah Gardner, Chi (Pick: 9.2)
C1 Tina Charles, Sea (Pick: 2.5)
C2 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 4.5)
Team Kaiser
F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.3)
F2 Natasha Howard, Dal (Pick: 2.4)
F3 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 5.3)
F4 Candace Parker, LV (Pick: 6.4)
F5 Betnijah Laney, NY (Pick: 9.3)
G1 Jewell Loyd, Sea (Pick: 3.3)
G2 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 4.4)
G3 Natasha Cloud, Wsh (Pick: 7.3)
G4 Diamond Miller, Min (Pick: 8.4)
Team Best
F1 DeWanna Bonner, Conn (Pick: 6.3)
F2 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 7.4)
F3 Brianna Turner, Phx (Pick: 9.4)
G1 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (Pick: 2.3)
G2 Marina Mabrey, Chi (Pick: 3.4)
G3 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 4.3)
G4 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 5.4)
G5 Diamond DeShields, Dal (Pick: 8.3)
C1 Brittney Griner, Phx (Pick: 1.4)
Team LaCroix
F1 Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (Pick: 3.5)
F2 Aerial Powers, Min (Pick: 5.5)
F3 Satou Sabally, Dal (Pick: 7.5)
F4 Jessica Shepard, Min (Pick: 9.5)
G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)
G2 Kelsey Plum, LV (Pick: 2.2)
G3 Kahleah Copper, Chi (Pick: 6.2)
G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 8.2)
C1 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 4.2)
Team Loza
F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.6)
F2 NaLyssa Smith, Ind (Pick: 4.1)
F3 Cheyenne Parker, Atl (Pick: 6.1)
F4 Gabby Williams, Sea (Pick: 8.1)
G1 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 2.1)
G2 Courtney Williams, Chi (Pick: 5.6)
G3 Sophie Cunningham, Phx (Pick: 7.6)
G4 Jordin Canada, LA (Pick: 9.6)
C1 Brionna Jones, Conn (Pick: 3.6)