Fantasy women's basketball 6-team mock draft: Who went No. 1?

Our ESPN experts came together on April 19 for the first fantasy women's basketball mock draft of the season.

Whether you're new to the game or coming back for another season, there is much to be learned from where the players were picked and the strategies used by the experts.

In total, the whole draft took only 15 minutes -- with 54 players picked in all. Note: In larger leagues with eight teams or more, the draft will take slightly longer.

The participants of the six-team mock draft, in order of draft position, were: André Snellings, Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, James Best, Jennifer LaCroix and Liz Loza.

Note: The position rank in parentheses is based on the player's primary position.

Round 1

1. Sabrina Ionescu, NY (G1) -- Snellings

2. Breanna Stewart, NY (F1) -- Moody

3. A'ja Wilson, LV (F2) -- Kaiser

4. Brittney Griner, Phx (C1) -- Best

5. Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (G2) -- LaCroix

6. Napheesa Collier, Min (F3) -- Loza

Round 2

7. Rhyne Howard, Atl (G3) -- Loza

8. Kelsey Plum, LV (G4) -- LaCroix

9. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (G5) -- Best

10. Natasha Howard, Dal (F4) -- Kaiser

11. Tina Charles, Sea (C2) -- Moody

12. Jonquel Jones, NY (F5) -- Snellings

Round 3

13. Alyssa Thomas, Conn (F6) -- Snellings

14. Nneka Ogwumike, LA (F7) -- Moody

15. Jewell Loyd, Sea (G6) -- Kaiser

16. Marina Mabrey, Chi (G7) -- Best

17. Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (F8) -- LaCroix

18. Brionna Jones, Conn (C3) -- Loza

Round 4

19. NaLyssa Smith, Ind (F9) -- Loza

20. Ezi Magbegor, Sea (C4) -- LaCroix

21. Jackie Young, LV (G8) -- Best

22. Chelsea Gray, LV (G9) -- Kaiser

23. Teaira McCowan, Dal (C5) -- Moody

24. Diana Taurasi, Phx (G10) -- Snellings

Round 5

25. Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (G11) -- Snellings

26. Ariel Atkins, Wsh (G12) -- Moody

27. Aliyah Boston, Ind (F10) -- Kaiser

28. Allisha Gray, Atl (G13) -- Best

29. Aerial Powers, Min (F11) -- LaCroix

30. Courtney Williams, Chi (G14) -- Loza

Round 6

31. Cheyenne Parker, Atl (F12) -- Loza

32. Kahleah Copper, Chi (G15) -- LaCroix

33. DeWanna Bonner, Conn (F13) -- Best

34. Candace Parker, LV (F14) -- Kaiser

35. Courtney Vandersloot, NY (G16) -- Moody

36. Shakira Austin, Wsh (C6) -- Snellings

Round 7

37. Tiffany Hayes, Conn (G17) -- Snellings

38. Kayla McBride, Min (G18) -- Moody

39. Natasha Cloud, Wsh (G19) -- Kaiser

40. Azura Stevens, LA (F15) -- Best

41. Satou Sabally, Dal (F16) -- LaCroix

42. Sophie Cunningham, Phx (G20) -- Loza

Round 8

43. Gabby Williams, Sea (F17) -- Loza

44. Brittney Sykes, Wsh (G21) -- LaCroix

45. Diamond DeShields, Dal (G22) -- Best

46. Diamond Miller, Min (G23) -- Kaiser

47. Natisha Hiedeman, Conn (G24) -- Moody

48. Isabelle Harrison, Chi (F18) -- Snellings

Round 9

49. Aari McDonald, Atl (G25) -- Snellings

50. Rebekah Gardner, Chi (G26) -- Moody

51. Betnijah Laney, NY (F19) -- Kaiser

52. Brianna Turner, Phx (F20) -- Best

53. Jessica Shepard, Min (F21) -- LaCroix

54. Jordin Canada, LA (G27) -- Loza

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Snellings

F1 Jonquel Jones, NY (Pick: 2.6)

F2 Alyssa Thomas, Conn (Pick: 3.1)

F3 Isabelle Harrison, Chi (Pick: 8.6)

G1 Sabrina Ionescu, NY (Pick: 1.1)

G2 Diana Taurasi, Phx (Pick: 4.6)

G3 Kelsey Mitchell, Ind (Pick: 5.1)

G4 Tiffany Hayes, Conn (Pick: 7.1)

G5 Aari McDonald, Atl (Pick: 9.1)

C1 Shakira Austin, Wsh (Pick: 6.6)

Team Moody

F1 Breanna Stewart, NY (Pick: 1.2)

F2 Nneka Ogwumike, LA (Pick: 3.2)

G1 Ariel Atkins, Wsh (Pick: 5.2)

G2 Courtney Vandersloot, NY (Pick: 6.5)

G3 Kayla McBride, Min (Pick: 7.2)

G4 Natisha Hiedeman, Conn (Pick: 8.5)

G5 Rebekah Gardner, Chi (Pick: 9.2)

C1 Tina Charles, Sea (Pick: 2.5)

C2 Teaira McCowan, Dal (Pick: 4.5)

Team Kaiser

F1 A'ja Wilson, LV (Pick: 1.3)

F2 Natasha Howard, Dal (Pick: 2.4)

F3 Aliyah Boston, Ind (Pick: 5.3)

F4 Candace Parker, LV (Pick: 6.4)

F5 Betnijah Laney, NY (Pick: 9.3)

G1 Jewell Loyd, Sea (Pick: 3.3)

G2 Chelsea Gray, LV (Pick: 4.4)

G3 Natasha Cloud, Wsh (Pick: 7.3)

G4 Diamond Miller, Min (Pick: 8.4)

Team Best

F1 DeWanna Bonner, Conn (Pick: 6.3)

F2 Azura Stevens, LA (Pick: 7.4)

F3 Brianna Turner, Phx (Pick: 9.4)

G1 Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phx (Pick: 2.3)

G2 Marina Mabrey, Chi (Pick: 3.4)

G3 Jackie Young, LV (Pick: 4.3)

G4 Allisha Gray, Atl (Pick: 5.4)

G5 Diamond DeShields, Dal (Pick: 8.3)

C1 Brittney Griner, Phx (Pick: 1.4)

Team LaCroix

F1 Elena Delle Donne, Wsh (Pick: 3.5)

F2 Aerial Powers, Min (Pick: 5.5)

F3 Satou Sabally, Dal (Pick: 7.5)

F4 Jessica Shepard, Min (Pick: 9.5)

G1 Arike Ogunbowale, Dal (Pick: 1.5)

G2 Kelsey Plum, LV (Pick: 2.2)

G3 Kahleah Copper, Chi (Pick: 6.2)

G4 Brittney Sykes, Wsh (Pick: 8.2)

C1 Ezi Magbegor, Sea (Pick: 4.2)

Team Loza

F1 Napheesa Collier, Min (Pick: 1.6)

F2 NaLyssa Smith, Ind (Pick: 4.1)

F3 Cheyenne Parker, Atl (Pick: 6.1)

F4 Gabby Williams, Sea (Pick: 8.1)

G1 Rhyne Howard, Atl (Pick: 2.1)

G2 Courtney Williams, Chi (Pick: 5.6)

G3 Sophie Cunningham, Phx (Pick: 7.6)

G4 Jordin Canada, LA (Pick: 9.6)

C1 Brionna Jones, Conn (Pick: 3.6)