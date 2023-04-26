The reigning WNBA champions have decided to go with the same formula as last year, and they went for quality over quantity when adding new people to the mix.

Head coach Becky Hammon had this team's offense ranked No. 1 in the league in scoring, and second in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. This offense returns five of its six leading scorers from last season including 2-time MVP A'ja Wilson.

Wilson is coming off one of the best seasons of her career. Her squad added 2-time MVP Candace Parker to the roster, who will most likely take the spot of Dearica Hamby in the starting lineup. This is great news for Wilson because Parker is a better 3-point shooter than Hamby and will force the defense to stretch out to give Wilson more one-on-one matchups in the post and mid-range.

Parker is also a better facilitator which could help in getting Wilson more touches in her spots. We can expect her to have another monster year in fantasy.

What to watch

The Aces return their entire starting backcourt of Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young. This trio of guards was one of the most lethal back courts in the league last season and I don't see that changing anytime soon. They all know their roles and have the foundation to come back and continue what they did last season.

In addition, the Aces' high scoring, 3-point shooting offense under Hammon favors guards putting up big numbers in fantasy just like last season. If you add any one of these guards to your fantasy roster you will see great production.

How will Parker fit into this super team? The Aces roster last season had three players averaging 15+ PPG, but also three players averaging 3+ APG. Because of depth in scoring and facilitating on this squad among the starting lineup, I think it will take some time for Parker to figure out her role which could negatively impact her fantasy production.

The team also added 2-time WNBA champion Alysha Clark in the offseason. This is a great addition for the Aces to help add more depth to their bench. Last season their bench averaged a league-low 12.9 PPG and 9.6 minutes per game. However, if Clark comes off the bench you can expect her numbers to drop. Last time she wasn't a primary starter for a team was back in 2013 with Seattle and she only averaged 4.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 0.4 APG.

Aces team profile

Last season's record: 26-10

Coach: Becky Hammon

Key additions: Candace Parker (F), Alysha Clark (F)

Key losses: Dearica Hamby (F)

2022 Offensive efficiency: 111.9 (1st)

2022 Defensive efficiency: 104.0 (6th)

2022 Pace: 77.8 possessions per 48 minutes (10th)

What to expect in 2023: The Aces makeup this season is the same as last season, the biggest difference is Parker taking the place of Hamby and more depth on their bench. They won the 2022 Championship with a similar formula last year and I expect they make it to the title series again. A huge factor for this squad will be the increased depth on the bench, especially since teams will now be playing 40 games. This will help Las Vegas give their starters a little more consistent rest throughout the season so they are ready come playoff time.