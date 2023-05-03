Elena Delle Donne won her second WNBA MVP in 2019 and led the Mystics to that year's WNBA championship. Unfortunately, due to injury she has only played in 28 of the 90 Mystics games over the three seasons since.

Delle Donne herniated two discs in her back during the 2019 Finals that required multiple surgeries. She sat out the 2020 season entirely and played only three games in 2021 before playing 25 of 36 games in 2022.

Many of Delle Donne's 2022 absences were planned as the team tried to ramp her back up to full-time. According to Mystics head coach Eric Thibault, in 2022 they had to go through the schedule before the season began, "picking games where she wasn't gonna play."

This season, Delle Donne has publicly stated: "I don't plan to miss any games."

Delle Donne says she has had the greatest offseason of her career and is fully healthy in camp, and Coach Thibault has agreed (while knocking on wood) that the she enters this season with no restrictions.

What does that mean for the Mystics and the fantasy hoops outlook of the squad?

Start here. Delle Donne averaged 17.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.4 3PG and 1.1 BPG in 27.8 MPG last season. Those were strong numbers, but were down from the 21.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.5 BPG and 1.5 3PG in 31.6 MPG she averaged during her five-year peak between 2015 and 2019.

In the 25 games Delle Donne played last season, the Mystics were 18-7 (72% win percentage). In the 11 she missed, they were 4-7 (36% win percentage).

One last point of context: the Mystics added several new players this offseason (Brittney Sykes, Amanda Zahui B, Kristi Toliver, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough) to their already solid core of Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin. That total includes six players that were on their 2019 championship team.

So, what does a healthy Delle Donne mean to the Mystics? It means that they are thinking championship. And, with Delle Donne being a 33-year old veteran that has dealt with major injury for years, they have built a strong supporting cast around her.

What to watch

On the fantasy hoops front, a healthy Delle Donne would mean she wouldn't miss 30% of this season's games and may get a few more minutes per game as well. Without load management, she would project much closer to a first-round fantasy hoops prospect than the third round where her last-season production would place her.

The second ramification is that if Delle Donne stays healthy and playing full minutes, it leaves less opportunity for Austin (2022 No. 3 overall draft pick) or Myisha Hines-Allen to project to the type of impact fantasy hoops production that they have the ability to produce. Last season, it felt like Austin became a double-double threat whenever Delle Donne sat. The presence of their MVP caps the upside of the other frontcourt prospects.

On the other hand, Delle Donne's presence makes life easier for Atkins, Cloud and Sykes as the main offense creators from the backcourt. Delle Donne draws lots of attention from opposing defense, whether on the blocks or behind the 3-point line, and this creates open shots and driving lanes for the backcourt. The offense should be more efficient overall, which leads to scoring and assist opportunities from the backcourt.

Mystics team profile

2022 Record: 22-14

Coach: Eric Thibault

Key Additions: Brittney Sykes, Amanda Zahui B., Kristi Toliver

Key Losses: former coach Mike Thibault (moved to front office)

2022 Offensive efficiency: 103.5 (7th)

2022 Defensive efficiency: 97.8 (1st)

2022 Pace: 76.7 possessions per 48 minutes (12th)

What to expect in 2023: While the Liberty and Aces have put together super teams full of former MVPs, the Mystics are confident they've got a team that can contend. When Delle Donne was healthy last season, the Mystics' 72% win percentage matched that of the Aces and Sky, the top seeds in the East and West. The main question will be Delle Donne's health, followed by how her new teammates are able to mesh with the previous core. But, with six members of the 2019 championship team back together, they should be able to build chemistry and compete... as long as they are healthy.